2 Hot 2 Handle (Week of March 26, 2017)
We’re not necessarily style experts, but we like to think we have an eye for whether a celebrity’s look is hot … or not! Check out a few of the stars who dressed to impress this week.
Orange is the new black? Gomez dared to be different when she sported this bright metallic Oscar de la Renta cocktail frock and contrasting blue nails to the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. While we’re not sure if we’re feeling the shoes, her overall look is on point.
(Photo: AdMedia/Splash News)
