A bronze bust of the soccer star was unveiled in March 2017, as an airport was named after him in his hometown of Madeira, Portugal. And it was an immediate hit — on the Internet, where the word “nightmare” was mentioned a lot. By the end of the day, the statue had its own Twitter account. “I’m fairly new to Twitter, and the world, but… people are mean” was one of its first posts. (Photo: Getty Images)