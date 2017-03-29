Coco Arquette, 12, Is a (Toy) Gun-Toting Big Kid in New Music Video

Coco Arquette is a chip off the old block! Courteney Cox’s 12-year-old mini-me is dipping her toe into the entertainment biz by starring in a new music video — giving us throwback vibes of her mom in Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark” video, which was everything to ’80s kids.

But Coco, Cox’s daughter with David Arquette, is playing a different kind of American girl. She plays one getting “Wild,” which is the title of the L.A.-based artist Monogem’s song. And what starts with an innocent popcorn fight with the boy (played by Matthew RC Taylor) she sneaked into her house ends with them appearing to contemplate robbing a liquor store. All the while, the lyrics talk about being “high on a couple drugs” ’cause “life’s too short not to live wild,” which — not to go too Tipper Gore here — could be seen as a tad racy for 12.

According to singer and songwriter Jen Hirsh’s website (she is Monogem), “The narrative unfolds as two young best friends enjoy a night at home — but, with raging popcorn fights, fierce cross-dressing, night swimming, and a climactic surprise ending, this isn’t your run of the mill Netflix and Chill. Monogem, who makes a cameo delivering pizza to the teens, explains: ‘Life’s too short to not live wild.’”

Coco’s embrace of her friend’s cross-dressing (and helping by beautifying him with her makeup) was a nice touch, especially in light of her aunt Alexis Arquette‘s passing. (The actress was a transgender advocate and made a documentary detailing her gender reassignment.) The preteen, whose own actor parents fell in love on the set of 1996’s Scream (though their marriage ended in 2010), also has a scene in which she and her friend channel their inner John Wayne: After watching a Western, they have a fake shootout by the pool. When they end up outside a liquor store right after — and slip masks over their faces — you know it’s not going to have a good ending.

Regardless of the subject matter (which, besides the pro-drug lyrics, doesn’t feel completely inappropriate — there’s also singing on the bed, having a pizza party, and playing pool), Coco, who is the goddaughter of Jennifer Aniston, comes off as a pro in the video — and it’s amazing to see how much she’s grown up. Just look at her applying her dark lipstick like a moody teen.

Her parents are thrilled with her performance, with both commenting on social media. The Friends alum, 52, wrote, “Great song, great video and that’s my daughter!”

Check this out! Great song, great video and that's my daughter!

"Wild" by @Monogemlovesyou: https://t.co/eSTXR13Vpo — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) March 28, 2017





And David, 45, who also has a 2-year-old son with his new wife, sweetly described himself as “so proud of my daughter Coco.”

So proud of my daughter Coco and the @monogemlovesyou music video https://t.co/WUoL1J2OIE — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) March 28, 2017









