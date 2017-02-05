David Arquette Shares Sweet Pic of Daughter Coco Holding His Baby Son Charlie: 'Family Is Everything'

"Family is everything" for David Arquette.

The 45-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet pic of his adorable family -- including his cute kids!

Coco, Arquette's 12-year-old daughter with Courteney Cox, looks all grown up in the black-and-white snap, as she holds her baby brother, 2-year-old Charlie West, close. Arquette and his wife, Christina McLarty, clearly couldn't be happier.

While Coco has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, she followed up her music video debut with a public appearance at the ALS Association Golden West Chapter Los Angeles County Walk in Los Angeles with her mom in October.

The pre-teen couldn't have looked cuter -- or more like her famous parents -- at the event.

