Kate Hudson and New Man Danny Fujikawa Make Out During Steamy NYC Date

Kate Hudson appears pretty smitten with her new man, musician Danny Fujikawa.

The two were snapped kissing in New York City on Saturday, after having a romantic, two-hour dinner together at Tutto Il Giorno restaurant. An eyewitness tells ET that the couple definitely wasn't shy showing PDA -- they held hands as they walked back to their hotel, and as soon as they got outside, stopped to kiss for about 10 minutes.

"They were kissing in front of the restaurant, would stop for a bit to talk and then kiss again," the eyewitness says. "It was like they were the only two people in the world. They stopped about three times on the way back to their hotel to kiss."

"Kate looked so happy," the eyewitness adds. "She kept looking into Danny's eyes and giggled, laughed. It seems like a new, fun romance."

Hudson, 37, has yet to comment on her new beau. However, she did Instagram about watching Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway on Saturday, sharing a photo of herself with Pitch Perfect actor Ben Platt.

Fujikawa -- a singer-songwriter who founded Lightwave Records in 2013, and used to play guitar for the the now broken-up band, Chief -- definitely seems like Hudson's type, if we're judging by her past relationships with musicians. Hudson was previously married to Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson before splitting in 2006, and she was also once engaged to Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, whom she split from in 2014.

Last month, the mother of two was asked about online dating during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she said she'd rather meet a man the old fashioned way.

"I think, why don't you just meet a guy at Starbucks?" she mused. "Why doesn't a guy have the guts to just go up and say, 'Hey, I'm so-and-so. How 'bout we hang out?' Maybe I'm old school."

-- Reporting by Jennifer Peros

