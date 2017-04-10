Celebrity Spring Break Beach Bodies of 2017
It’s that time of year when everyone heads for warmer climates and breaks out the beachwear. See where your favorite celebs have been soaking up the sun — and flaunting their fit physiques.
When do you think is the last time Heidi Klum has had ice cream? The 43-year-old supermodel — wearing a barely there bikini — allowed herself a sweet treat during her spring break getaway in Turks and Caicos, where she is clearly having the time of her life. (Photo: FameFlynet/AKM-GSI)
