An ultimate guide to all of our 2024 total solar eclipse coverage in Texas

Austin is the place to be on April 8.

On that day, a total solar eclipse will pass almost directly through the city, casting it in complete darkness for minutes as the moon's trajectory crosses the sun's.

People are already planning their viewing opportunities to watch the eclipse. Some are also throwing parties and hosting events to commemorate the once-in-a-lifetime event, while others are jostling for the best spots to view it from.

With so much going on, it can be hard to keep track of what the American-Statesman has reported ahead of April 8. So, here's your one-stop shop for all eclipse news, updated frequently as more information becomes available.

See interactive map: What is the path of the 2024 solar eclipse in Texas?

Will it rain during the solar eclipse? Too soon to tell. See data from past years

Where is the best place to watch the solar eclipse in Texas, and when?

Austin and Texas, as a whole, offer plenty of great places from which to view the eclipse. Lady Bird Lake is likely to be a popular spot for eclipse-watchers in Austin, which is in the eclipse's path of totality.

Texas' state parks may also be viable locations to watch the eclipse. Many are selling day passes, which can be reserved online or by calling (512) 389-8900. Several popular camping and RV parks near Austin may still have spots available as well.

The best time to see the eclipse in Austin is from 1:35 p.m. to 1:38 p.m. when the moon will entirely block out the sun's rays in the city. However, you'll be able to begin seeing the eclipse at 12:17 p.m. and stop seeing it around 3 p.m.

Best viewing spots: Where are the best spots to view the total solar eclipse in Texas? Here are a few options

Texas state parks viewing: Want to visit a Texas state park on total solar eclipse day? Here's what you need to know.

Places to camp: 9 camping, RV spots with reservations still available for Austin's total solar eclipse

Don't live in Austin? Search your ZIP code to find out the best times to view the eclipse

Concerts, festivals planned for solar eclipse 2024

Vampire Weekend, the popular New York City rock band, is planning a concert April 8 in Austin to coincide with the total solar eclipse. The performance is meant to celebrate the band's upcoming album, "Only God Was Above Us." The show is set to kick off at noon at the Moody Amphitheater.

The city of Burnet is hosting the Texas Eclipse Festival, which runs April 5-9 at Reveille Peak Ranch, 105 County Road 114. The festival has a vast music lineup that includes Charlotte de Witte, Swaylo and Renegade Opera, among many more. In between all the music, the festival is offering up yoga and art activities, along with a space travel expo and conversations about space exploration.

Vampire Weekend at Moody Amphitheater: Vampire Weekend to play Austin show during April 8 total solar eclipse

Round Rock, TX: Round Rock library will again use disco balls to enhance eclipse-watching experience.

Burnet, TX: Wondering where to watch the total solar eclipse? Try the Texas Eclipse Festival in Burnet

Looking for more eclipse events? Check out our ultimate guide

Texas schools cancel classes ahead of solar eclipse

Several school districts in Texas have already canceled classes for April 8 to allow students and administrators to view the eclipse and mitigate potential issues stemming from an influx of tourists into the area.

School districts like Lake Travis, Manor and Hays are closing, while others are electing to remain open to give students learning opportunities during the event. Round Rock schools recently announced they'll remain open April 8.

Schools across Texas: Some Texas schools are canceling classes for the solar eclipse on April 8. Is yours?

Schools in Central Texas: Citing safety, some Central Texas school districts will close for total solar eclipse

Schools in Round Rock: Round Rock schools to remain open for April 8 eclipse

Texas counties and cities issue disaster declarations for 2024 solar eclipse

Central Texas counties are also taking measures to keep residents safe during the eclipse, announcing disaster declarations to mobilize health and safety teams that may be needed during an emergency. Travis County and the Dripping Springs City Council recently announced those declarations, but Williamson County is not, according to reports.

Texas gears up for crowds: Central Texas gets ready for economic boom as huge wave of tourists arrive to see eclipse

Bell County: Texas county issues disaster declaration for solar eclipse. Will more counties follow suit?

Travis County: Travis County issues disaster declaration ahead of April 8 total solar eclipse

Williamson County: Williamson County not issuing disaster declaration for eclipse, says officials ready

Dripping Springs: Dripping Springs City Council signs disaster declaration for April 8 total solar eclipse

How to stay safe during the April solar eclipse

One of the most important points of emphasis experts have made is for people to find or purchase approved eclipse glasses in order to view the solar event safely. Some companies and organizations are offering free eclipse glasses while supplies last.

Solar eclipse glasses: Here's how to get free solar eclipse glasses in Texas and how to know they're safe

Eye safety tips: Do you need ISO-certified solar eclipse glasses? Texas ophthalmologists share viewing tips

Protect your phone: Can you record the solar eclipse in Texas with your phone? Here's how to safely do it

Safety tips to know: 4 do's and don'ts for the 2024 solar eclipse to keep you and your eyes safe

How to prepare for solar eclipse in Central Texas

Officials have also recommended people stockpile things like food, water and gasoline for April 8 itself because of increased crowd density, but most say long-term stockpiling isn't necessary.

Politifact: Some communities brace for April eclipse viewing crowds, but not everyone needs to stockpile

Politifact: Travis County preparing for large eclipse crowds, not a ‘catastrophic’ event, contrary to Instagram posts

What to wear: Here's why you should wear red and green for the April 8 total solar eclipse

Promotions and deals ahead of 2024 solar eclipse

Sonic recently released a "Blackout Slush Float" to commemorate the April solar eclipse. According to USA TODAY reporters, the float features cotton candy and dragon fruit flavors as well as classic soft serve.

On a more expensive note, Delta Air Lines is offering a flight from Austin to Detroit, Michigan, on the day of the eclipse that will follow the eclipse's path.

Fast food deal: Sonic releases new Blackout Slush Float in honor of 2024 solar eclipse

Austin airport: Delta Air Lines is offering 2024 solar eclipse flight from Austin to Detroit

