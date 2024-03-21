Dripping Springs City Council signs disaster declaration for April 8 total solar eclipse

Dripping Springs City Council voted on Tuesday to approve a disaster declaration as part of preparedness efforts for the April 8 total solar eclipse, which will envelope much of Texas in total darkness.

The city is directly in the eclipse's path of totality — the path in which the moon will completely obstruct the sun's light — meaning it will be dark for about three minutes shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The disaster declaration is meant to activate the city's emergency management team to provide aid if needed, according to a news release from the council, though the city does not anticipate significant issues stemming from the eclipse.

"We are so excited about this awe-inspiring celestial event, and it is going to be amazing. But it is also imperative that we prioritize the safety and well-being of our community," said Emergency Management Coordinator Roman Baligad, according to the release. "The city has been proactive in planning for this event for two years and we are prepared. Through that proactive planning and concerted efforts, we are committed to making the eclipse viewing experience both memorable and secure for all."

Dripping Springs offices closed April 8

The disaster declaration announced all city offices, except those deemed to provide "essential services," will be closed April 8. The city also encouraged construction activities to be paused that day.

Additionally, the declaration requires those hosting events with more then 50 people to register with the city.

In the declaration, the city sought to remind residents of Dripping Springs — and those visiting to see the eclipse — to stock up on gas, groceries and other supplies. Estimates from the Texas Department of Transportation suggest up to a million people could travel to the state to view the eclipse.

Texas State Guard organizing eclipse event

Soldiers from the Texas State Guard are partnering with Hays County Emergency Management to organize a community service event April 8 to commemorate the eclipse. Their efforts will be put toward traffic control and communications during the event, according to the release.

