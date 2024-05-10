Trump trial live updates: Testimony resumes in hush money case

Former President Donald Trump leaves the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York on Thursday. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

Donald Trump’s hush money trial is set to resume inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse Friday, a day after the adult film star Stormy Daniels concluded nearly seven hours of testimony about the alleged sexual affair she had with the former president and his efforts to conceal it.

On Thursday, Daniels was grilled by the defense about the $130,000 deal she struck before the 2016 election to stay silent about her alleged tryst with Trump in 2006. Judge Juan Merchan also denied motions to declare a mistrial and loosen Trump's gag order . Earlier this week, Merchan found Trump in contempt of court for the 10th time for violating a gag order that prevents the former president from attacking witnesses or commenting on the jury. Merchan warned him that any further violations could result in jail time .

Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal the hush money payment to Daniels, who is among the witnesses expected to testify in the weeks-long trial.

