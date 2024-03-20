Will it rain during the solar eclipse in Texas? Too soon to tell. See data from past years

Flight schedules have been arranged, hotel rooms have been booked, schools have canceled classes, and a handful of counties have even issued disaster declarations − all in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse.

While all of these plans give us the illusion of control, there is still one factor that we can't adjust to our satisfaction: the weather.

Or, we can't control it yet, at least.

While it's still too early to access an accurate forecast for April 8, we can look back on the weather in previous years.

Delicate streamers in the sun's corona surround the totally eclipsed sun during the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Observers along a narrow track from Mexico to Maine should have a similar view on April 8, 2024.

A look back: April 8 Average temperatures

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service Office keeps weather records dating back to September 1891. This data encompasses month-by-month and even day-by-day temperatures. Here are the averages for April 8, in degrees Fahrenheit:

What was the weather on April 8 in the last five years?

By most measures, 1891 was quite a while ago. Changes in weather patterns, due in part to climate change, make it difficult to compare historical data.

What about April 8 weather over the last five years? Here's a snapshot.

All temperatures are measured in degrees Fahrenheit. Precipitation is measured in inches, and "T" indicates a thunderstorm.

Austin-Bergstrom Airport Area

Year Maximum Minimum Average Precipitation 2023 62 51 56.5 T 2022 78 36 57.0 0 2021 89 44 66.5 0 2020 91 71 81.0 0 2019 88 60 74.0 T

Austin Area

Year Maximum Minimum Average Precipitation 2023 62 53 57.5 T 2022 79 48 63.5 0 2021 92 53 72.5 0 2020 95 73 84.0 0 2019 89 60 74.5 T

San Antonio Area

Year Maximum Minimum Average Precipitation 2023 75 53 64 T 2022 81 44 62.5 0 2021 94 63 78.5 T 2020 92 71 81.5 0 2019 88 57 72.5 0

Del Rio Area

Year Maximum Minimum Average Precipitation 2023 77 57 67.0 0 2022 82 53 67.5 0 2021 102 55 78.5 0 2020 95 73 84.0 0 2019 94 55 74.5 0

