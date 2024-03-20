Will it rain during the solar eclipse in Texas? Too soon to tell. See data from past years
Flight schedules have been arranged, hotel rooms have been booked, schools have canceled classes, and a handful of counties have even issued disaster declarations − all in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse.
While all of these plans give us the illusion of control, there is still one factor that we can't adjust to our satisfaction: the weather.
Or, we can't control it yet, at least.
While it's still too early to access an accurate forecast for April 8, we can look back on the weather in previous years.
Solar eclipse 2024: Here's how to get free solar eclipse glasses in Texas and how to know they're safe
A look back: April 8 Average temperatures
The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service Office keeps weather records dating back to September 1891. This data encompasses month-by-month and even day-by-day temperatures. Here are the averages for April 8, in degrees Fahrenheit:
Austin Mabry − 68 degrees
Austin Bergstrom − 67 degrees
San Antonio − 68 degrees
Del Rio − 68 degrees
More: An ultimate guide to total solar eclipse 2024 events in Central Texas
What was the weather on April 8 in the last five years?
By most measures, 1891 was quite a while ago. Changes in weather patterns, due in part to climate change, make it difficult to compare historical data.
What about April 8 weather over the last five years? Here's a snapshot.
Where are the best spots to view the total solar eclipse in Texas? Here are a few options
All temperatures are measured in degrees Fahrenheit. Precipitation is measured in inches, and "T" indicates a thunderstorm.
Austin-Bergstrom Airport Area
Year
Maximum
Minimum
Average
Precipitation
2023
62
51
56.5
T
2022
78
36
57.0
0
2021
89
44
66.5
0
2020
91
71
81.0
0
2019
88
60
74.0
T
Austin Area
Year
Maximum
Minimum
Average
Precipitation
2023
62
53
57.5
T
2022
79
48
63.5
0
2021
92
53
72.5
0
2020
95
73
84.0
0
2019
89
60
74.5
T
San Antonio Area
Year
Maximum
Minimum
Average
Precipitation
2023
75
53
64
T
2022
81
44
62.5
0
2021
94
63
78.5
T
2020
92
71
81.5
0
2019
88
57
72.5
0
Del Rio Area
Year
Maximum
Minimum
Average
Precipitation
2023
77
57
67.0
0
2022
82
53
67.5
0
2021
102
55
78.5
0
2020
95
73
84.0
0
2019
94
55
74.5
0
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: See total solar eclipse weather forecast in Texas from past years