Will it rain during the solar eclipse in Texas? Too soon to tell. See data from past years

Alexis Simmerman, Austin American-Statesman
·2 min read

Flight schedules have been arranged, hotel rooms have been booked, schools have canceled classes, and a handful of counties have even issued disaster declarations − all in preparation for the 2024 solar eclipse.

While all of these plans give us the illusion of control, there is still one factor that we can't adjust to our satisfaction: the weather.

Or, we can't control it yet, at least.

While it's still too early to access an accurate forecast for April 8, we can look back on the weather in previous years.

Delicate streamers in the sun's corona surround the totally eclipsed sun during the Aug. 21, 2017, total solar eclipse. Observers along a narrow track from Mexico to Maine should have a similar view on April 8, 2024.
A look back: April 8 Average temperatures

The Austin/San Antonio National Weather Service Office keeps weather records dating back to September 1891. This data encompasses month-by-month and even day-by-day temperatures. Here are the averages for April 8, in degrees Fahrenheit:

What was the weather on April 8 in the last five years?

By most measures, 1891 was quite a while ago. Changes in weather patterns, due in part to climate change, make it difficult to compare historical data.

What about April 8 weather over the last five years? Here's a snapshot.

All temperatures are measured in degrees Fahrenheit. Precipitation is measured in inches, and "T" indicates a thunderstorm.

Austin-Bergstrom Airport Area

Year

Maximum

Minimum

Average

Precipitation

2023

62

51

56.5

T

2022

78

36

57.0

0

2021

89

44

66.5

0

2020

91

71

81.0

0

2019

88

60

74.0

T

Austin Area

Year

Maximum

Minimum

Average

Precipitation

2023

62

53

57.5

T

2022

79

48

63.5

0

2021

92

53

72.5

0

2020

95

73

84.0

0

2019

89

60

74.5

T

San Antonio Area

Year

Maximum

Minimum

Average

Precipitation

2023

75

53

64

T

2022

81

44

62.5

0

2021

94

63

78.5

T

2020

92

71

81.5

0

2019

88

57

72.5

0

Del Rio Area

Year

Maximum

Minimum

Average

Precipitation

2023

77

57

67.0

0

2022

82

53

67.5

0

2021

102

55

78.5

0

2020

95

73

84.0

0

2019

94

55

74.5

0

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: See total solar eclipse weather forecast in Texas from past years