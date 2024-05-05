Best Wayfair Way Day kitchen deals: Save up to 75% on pro baker-approved knife sets, cookware and more
Shop these Way Day 2024 sales for huge discounts on top brands like KitchenAid, Keurig, Cuisinart and Staub.
When it comes to big sales events, you've got your filet mignon deals (the good ones) and your rotten egg deals (don't even bother). As someone who spends her days shopping for the best markdowns, I know a filet when I see one — and I'm happy to report that Wayfair's Way Day sale has a slew of prime kitchen deals that'll save you up to 75%. But why should you trust me? Well, aside from the fact that I make a living testing and writing about home products, I used to work as a professional baker, so I know a thing or two about kitchenware.
With that in mind, I've rounded up my top Way Day kitchen picks to save you some time — after all, you'll want to jump on these deals before the sale ends on Monday, May 6. What'll you save big on? How about a gorgeous 4-piece Staub baker set marked down by over 70%? There's also a 12-piece KitchenAid knife set for just $53, a 13-piece Cuisinart stainless steel cookware set discounted by $510 ... and that's just the beginning. For more details (and deals), check out our explainer on all things Wayfair Way Day 2024. Bon appétit!
If your dull knives make you dread having to slice through a tomato, a new set is in order — and this one's a whopping 60% off. It comes with an attractive wood block and includes a carving/slicing knife, chef knife, bread knife, santoku knife, utility knife, paring knife, steak knives and kitchen shears. Plus, it even has a built-in sharpener to keep everything nice and pointy. (Check out our other editor-approved knife set picks.)
"Love these new knives," shared a content customer. "The light-colored block looks great in my kitchen."
Staub is one of the most sought-after stoneware brands, so the fact that this set is over 70% off "bakes" me very excited! You'll be able to enjoy everything from fruit cobblers and brownies to lasagna and casseroles via the two rectangular baking dishes, while the pair of bowls will elevate your daily cereal-eating experience. These pieces are dishwasher- and oven-safe up to 572°F and come in three colors.
"Not only do these dishes look beautiful in my kitchen, but they are also incredibly durable and versatile," raved a home baker. "Once they're heated up in the oven, they keep my food hot for a long time. ... They wipe clean with ease and I've never had any issues with food sticking to them."
They need to invent a national holiday for whoever invented nonstick pans because cooking has become infinitely easier thanks to their contribution. This set, which is over 60% off for Way Day, is particularly praise-worthy. Why, you ask? Well, it can go from stovetop to oven and has silicone handles that won't get too hot. Included are a stock pot, saucepan, two frying pans, a sauté pan and four lids — all for the price of what many single pans cost these days! (For more of our faves, read up on these top cookware sets.)
"This is a solid kitchen set, and so far I have been loving it," wrote a content cook. "It seems durable and the pieces heat evenly."
Prefer some color? This 16-piece set has just about every vessel you'll need for preparing delicious homemade meals. You'll get two saucepans, three skillets, a sauté pan, stock pot, steamer basket, four glass lids and four wooden cooking utensils. But the best part? The Thermolon ceramic coating is PFAS-free and makes cleaning a breeze. Choose from bright hues like teal or red, as well as classic black.
"The way the food just slides from the pan is the most amazing feeling I didn't know I needed in my kitchen," wrote an impressed buyer. "Would definitely buy more."
If stainless steel is more your style, you can't go wrong with this stunning Cuisinart set that's had its price slashed by an insane 74%. Featuring a Dutch oven, stock pot, sauté pan, steamer basket, two saucepans, two frying pans and five lids, you'll have your family saying, "Yes, Chef!" every time you cook up a tasty dinner. The cool-touch handles help keep your hands safe, and did I mention this set can go in the dishwasher?
"I especially like the pour indentation on the saucepan that makes draining foods much easier," gushed a reviewer. "In addition, the help handle on the larger skillet is a big help with my arthritic hands."
If you've got time to grind your own coffee beans in the morning, I tip my hat off to you. But for the rest of us, there's Keurig! This popular model is just over nine inches wide, meaning it won't require much counter space. This morning must-have is so easy to use — all you do is fill the reservoir with water, insert the K-Cup of your choice, choose your cup size (there are four) and brew! Your joe should be ready in about a minute, and this one even has a "strong brew" setting if you want an extra jolt.
"I love that you can choose the strength of the coffee for each cup, the extra cup size options and how fast it is!" raved a caffeine fiend. "The water reservoir is a little smaller than my previous Keurig, but I don't mind because it’s easier to handle when refilling."
As someone who used to bake for a living, I consider KitchenAid stand mixers to be the gold standard in their category. That said, they have high price tags to match — aside from this one! If you're looking for a sturdy workhorse that does everything from mixing batters and whipping cream to kneading dough, you won't do much better than this.
"Love, love, love this mixer," gushed a reviewer. "This is the second one in my lifetime, as they last for years and years. ... It gets used at least three times a week for cookies, cake or whipping cream for strawberries."
This sleek appliance will reeeally come in handy on those hot and humid days when the last thing you feel like doing is turning on your full-sized oven. I actually own this toaster oven and it heats up in no time — plus, it saved my butt a few years ago when my regular oven decided to break the week before Thanksgiving! I've made everything from roasted vegetables to pies and cakes in it, and it doesn't make my kitchen feel like a sauna. (You can also read up on all of our editor-approved air fryers.)
"This is my favorite appliance!" exclaimed an enthusiastic user. "It heats up so fast that I use it as my preferred oven when I don't need a large-size baking dish. I've had it for a couple of years now and it's still going strong. It's also more user-friendly than other toaster/convection ovens because the crumb tray slides out the front. Most models you have to turn the oven around to access the crumb tray from the rear, which is a pain, especially if you have limited space."
Ask any culinary professional what their must-have kitchen tool is, and there's a good chance they'll respond with "a knife." And not just any knife — it has to be sturdy and sharp enough to withstand the most rigorous chopping sessions, a la this lovely German stainless steel blade. Its indentations help prevent food from sticking as you slice, while the curved handle was designed to feel comfortable in the hand. A quality knife can set you back $100 or more, so at just $30 (nearly 50% off), this one's a total steal. (Psst: Be sure to check out our roundup of the best knives and knife sets as tested by top chefs.)
"This has turned out to be both of our favorite knives in our house," raved a reviewer. "We use it all the time, for everything! It stays sharp, is easy to sharpen when needed and has an overall good feel in your hand when cutting. This is the knife you will be reaching for all the time!"
Make meal prep an absolute cinch, thanks to this kitchen wonder that'll do all the slicing and dicing for you. Not only is it great for chopping up vegetables, but it also includes a shredding disc for carrots and cheese, as well as a dough blade should you want to try your hand at bread-making (it can knead up to two pounds of dough at a time!).
"I really love this food processor," swooned a shopper. "I just upgraded from a cheap one I’ve been 'making work' for years — and oh my gosh, the difference is wild. This one is so quiet and so powerful."
Any home baker needs the basics, and this 10-piece set has that and more. It comes with not one, not two, but five cake pans in different shapes/sizes, plus two baking sheets, a loaf pan, cupcake/muffin tin and wire cooling rack. The slick nonstick coating helps ensure your baked goods slide out easily — some of the vessels can even be used for savory dishes like baked pastas and casseroles.
"I baked some honey butter croissants and added honey ... after the honey had dried to the baking sheet, I just ran hot water over it and it easily came off and didn’t stain the baking sheet! Great quality," said a blissful buyer.
As much as I adore my aforementioned KitchenAid stand mixer for more involved baking projects, if it's a simple batch of cookies or brownies I'm making, I'm reaching for my handheld. This one weighs less than three pounds and has five speeds to choose from. But my favorite part? The extra-long beaters don't have that dreaded center post, which is such a pain to clean!
"The lowest setting is truly low," wrote a five-star fan. "Perfect for incorporating dry ingredients. Also, the cord swivels on the blender, making it wonderful for outlet location or left-handed people."
I personally love white dishes and bowls — they're like blank canvases that let your beautiful food shine! If you're ready to move on from your mismatched dinnerware, this minimalist set comes highly rated. It includes dinner plates, salad plates, cereal bowls and dinner bowls for four — that's just $10 per place setting!
"Modern and lightweight," said a buyer. "These dishes can be used for everyday use and are perfect for dinner parties."
Of course, you'll need a cohesive set of utensils to pair with your new tableware! This sleek collection is made of chromium and nickel to help prevent corrosion and features ever-so-slightly curved handles for subtle flair. You'll get eight teaspoons, tablespoons, salad forks, dinner forks and dinner knives, along with five larger serving utensils.
"Love the simple yet elegant design of every utensil, and the finish is quite beautiful," swooned a shopper. "They all have a 'premium' weight to them as well that speaks to the overall quality."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.