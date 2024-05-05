Best Wayfair Way Day kitchen deals: Save up to 75% on pro baker-approved knife sets, cookware and more

This sleek appliance will reeeally come in handy on those hot and humid days when the last thing you feel like doing is turning on your full-sized oven. I actually own this toaster oven and it heats up in no time — plus, it saved my butt a few years ago when my regular oven decided to break the week before Thanksgiving! I've made everything from roasted vegetables to pies and cakes in it, and it doesn't make my kitchen feel like a sauna. (You can also read up on all of our editor-approved air fryers.)

"This is my favorite appliance!" exclaimed an enthusiastic user. "It heats up so fast that I use it as my preferred oven when I don't need a large-size baking dish. I've had it for a couple of years now and it's still going strong. It's also more user-friendly than other toaster/convection ovens because the crumb tray slides out the front. Most models you have to turn the oven around to access the crumb tray from the rear, which is a pain, especially if you have limited space."