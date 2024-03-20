Round Rock library will again use disco balls to enhance eclipse-watching experience.

Don't just reach for the solar glasses, a disco ball may be a fun and safe way to enhance the total solar eclipse experience on April 8.

Inspired by a research paper from European scientists, the Round Rock Public Library used disco balls during the annular eclipse in October and recommends people do the same on April 8. Officials said the use of a disco ball creates a "party-like atmosphere" making a solar eclipse event more fun.

The mirrored ball can be placed outside where it can catch the sunlight and reflect it on a shaded wall at least several feet away, or inside near a window to cast reflections of the sun around the room.

The Round Rock Public Library used disco balls during the annular eclipse in October to project reflections of the sun on to walls.

A total solar eclipse, in which the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking its light, will move over some areas of Texas on April 8, and parts of Central Texas, including Round Rock, are in the eclipse's path of totality. Those in the 100-mile-wide path will experience total darkness, while areas outside the path will experience only partial darkness.

A thin ring of sunlight remained visible around the moon's silhouette in the October annular eclipse in Round Rock.

During that eclipse in October, the library placed one disco ball in the garden on the third floor and another near a window on the third floor so they could reflect images of the eclipse on walls, said Youth Services Librarian Andrea Warkentin. The reflected images were 4 inches long, she said.

"It was amazing the way it worked," Warkentin said. "(The images) were beautiful. The one that was outside, when the wind would catch it, you would have this nice swaying image of the sun all over the Discovery Garden."

Residents are invited to visit the library during the upcoming eclipse as it will recreate the experience. Last week, the library began distributing 2,000 solar glasses. Glasses will be available while supplies last.

The annular eclipse as seen from the parking lot at Kelly Reeves Stadium in Round Rock on Oct. 14. A total solar eclipse will take place April 8 in parts of Central Texas, including Round Rock.

During the October partial solar eclipse, Warkentin said people watching using disco balls in the library talked more about what they were seeing. She said the disco balls can make the eclipse interesting for kids. During last year's eclipse, she said, they liked standing under the disco ball to see the eclipse on their clothes.

The library also set up an area for kids to play hopscotch and blow bubbles as the eclipse passed overhead. Warkentin said setting up disco balls allows people to enjoy the event without looking up all the time.

"It's a way to make it really memorable and fun for little kids who may not really understand what's going on in the sky," Warkentin said.

From the October experience, the library contributed to a report on how to use disco balls to watch an eclipse. The library was one of three locations in the United States to provide input.

"The disco ball observations just seemed to spark joy and excitement in all of the visitors," according to the report. "Lots of exclamations of 'Wow!' and 'That’s so cool!' were heard at all the different events, which made the disco ball setup completely worth the effort. It’s not every day that visitors get to walk into a room with a glowing disco ball that’s projecting science!"

Warkentin said she recommends people get disco balls that have smaller mirrors on them as they will create bigger and better images.

Disco balls can be found cheaply at Amazon, Wal-Mart, or any party store. Warkentin said people can even use those that are sold as Christmas ornaments but cautioned that the balls should have actual mirrors and are not plastic.

The library also has also a free solar eclipse-inspired music playlist.

