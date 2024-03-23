New team arrives to contain Shenandoah National Park Rocky Branch fire

SHENANDOAH NATIONAL PARK — "Thanks to the rain, firefighters will be able to make good progress in containing the Rocky Branch Fire," said Carly Adams, public information officer for the Southern Area Red Complex Incident Management Team that assumed command at 8 a.m. Saturday to manage the Rocky Branch Fire. Firefighters continue to focus on fire control and containment.

On Thursday, the fire was 450-acres, resulting in several trail closures. By Friday, the fire spread to nearly 1,200 acres. Firefighters from the Virginia Department of Forestry and National Park Service kept the fire in check in Kemp Hollow using the established dozer line, the update said. Firefighters monitored fire progression inside the park boundary along with monitoring spots across Skyline Drive into wilderness.

Saturday, firefighters continue to monitor the fire in Kemp Hollow using established dozer lines along thesouthern edge of the fire perimeter. Firefighters are monitoring the fire perimeter during rain.

Personnel and equipment on the fire currently include 15 firefighters and one engine. This does not include theComplex Incident Management Team and other personnel and equipment on the way.

#Breaking Large brush fire just outside of Luray, VA near Shenandoah National Park. pic.twitter.com/i7uBKsEsdR — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) March 21, 2024

Weather and fire behavior

The weather forecast for Saturday is expected to be cloudy with a 90-100% chance of rain, with up to 0.75-1.25 inches possible over the fire area. Temperatures are expected to reach 54 degrees, with a minimum relative humidity of 63. Wind from the east around 5 mph, shifting to the northeast 6 to 8 mph early in the morning, then shifting to the north 9 to 17 mph with wind gusts to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon shifting to the northwest around 20 mph with wind gusts to around 31 mph late in the afternoon.

Shenandoah National Park Headquarters Remote Automated Weather Station (RAWS) has recorded 1.16 inches of rain over the last 24 hours, which has slowed the fire’s spread, the update said.

DATA: Wildfire smoke map

Temporary flight restrictions

No current flight restrictions. Unmanned Aircraft (drone) use is prohibited in Shenandoah National Park. Drones risk firefighter safety and prevent firefighters from flying aircraft to control the fire.

Trail closures

Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap

Rocky Branch

Neighbor Mountain

Jeremys Run

Hull School Trail from Skyline

Drive to Thornton River Upper Trail

Thornton River Upper Trail from intersection of Hull School Trail to Skyline Drive

Road Closure

Skyline Drive is closed from Thornton Gap (milepost 31.5) to Mathews Arm Campground (milepost 22.1).

Structure Closure

Byrds Nest 4

Safety

Please be aware firefighters may be working along Skyline Drive, Highway 211 East, and Thornton Gap Entrance.

Fire Restrictions

A complete fire ban is in place for Shenandoah National Park. No open-air fires permitted.

The National Weather Service issued a warning about elevated fire danger Monday night, citing the same high winds leading Augusta County Board of Supervisors to declare a local state of emergency in the county. The winds left thousands without power.

The park fire also comes on the heels of an unrelated fire in unrelated 300-acre fire in Augusta County on Wednesday. Virginia State Police later confirmed the Wednesday fire started with a fatal vehicle crash.

Air pollution reached unhealthy levels in Shenandoah Valley as a result of the fires. The News Leader’s wildfire and smoke map is available to track the ongoing conditions.

More: Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner releases names of Bath County plane crash victims

More: VSP: Funds missing, ex-Highland County administrator under investigation

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Wildfires: Shenandoah National Park's Rocky Branch fire in Virginia