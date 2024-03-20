Three-vehicle crash sparks fire in Augusta County, one dead

AUGUSTA COUNTY — One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Little Calf Pasture Highway, Virginia State Police said.

The road, as of 4 p.m., was closed both ways.

Maj. Brian Jenkins of the Augusta County Sheriff's Office directs traffic Wed., March 20, 2024, at the intersection of Parkersburg Turnpike and Hewitt Road following a fatal crash.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said the fatal crash occurred near the Shenandale Gun Club. The crash also sparked a brush fire.

The News Leader will update this incident when additional information is received.

