National Weather Service issues warning about fire danger from high winds, low humidity

AUGUSTA COUNTY — A combination of low relative humidity, gusty winds, and dry fuels have produced elevated fire weather conditions Monday afternoon and Wednesday throughout the day.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement early Monday, saying there is an elevated fire danger across the Central Shenandoah Valley, Central and Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and portions of the Central Virginia Piedmont Monday.

"Relative humidity values are expected to drop back to around 20 to 25 percent this afternoon, with some areas possibly seeing relative humidity values below 20 percent for a couple of hours," read the statement. "West winds gust 20 to 25 mph in the valleys, and 25 to 35 mph on the eastern slopes of the mountains. This will result in continued drying of fuels."

The National Weather Service urged residents and visitors to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks.

"Also, dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers," the agency said. "Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly.

Then, the National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday, March 20. The watch, which included Augusta County and the surrounding area, is in effect from 11 a.m. Wednesday morning until 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Winds will be out of the west between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 mph. Those winds will combine with low relative humidity to produce fire dangers.

"The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires," The National Weather Service said for Wednesday.

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter.

