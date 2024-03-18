Augusta County man airlifted to hospital after being shot Saturday night, no arrests made
MOUNT SIDNEY — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot Saturday night in Mount Sidney during an altercation.
The shooting took place in the 500 block of Knightly Mill Road at about 9 p.m.
The victim was airlifted to UVA Health in Charlottesville with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
Lt. Leslie Snyder, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said there was an argument between two men before the victim was shot outside of a residence.
Snyder said no arrests were made and that investigators continue to speak with witnesses who were at the scene.
The victim, a 36-year-old man from Weyers Cave, was shot in the leg, Snyder said.
