Augusta County man airlifted to hospital after being shot Saturday night, no arrests made

MOUNT SIDNEY — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a man was shot Saturday night in Mount Sidney during an altercation.

The shooting took place in the 500 block of Knightly Mill Road at about 9 p.m.

The victim was airlifted to UVA Health in Charlottesville with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Lt. Leslie Snyder, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said there was an argument between two men before the victim was shot outside of a residence.

Snyder said no arrests were made and that investigators continue to speak with witnesses who were at the scene.

The victim, a 36-year-old man from Weyers Cave, was shot in the leg, Snyder said.

