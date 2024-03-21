Shenandoah National Park issues closures for 450-acre wildfire in Luray

LURAY — Shenandoah National Park has closed Skyline Drive from Thornton Gap (mile 31.5) to Mathews Arm (mile 22.1) due to the Rocky Branch Wildfire, according to a press release from the National Park Service.

Trail closures include the Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap, Rocky Branch, Neighbor Mountain, Jeremys Run, and Byrds Nest 4.

A park wide fire ban remains in effect, the release said.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and is estimated to be 450 acres burning timber litter. Firefighters are continuing suppression activities and establishing a fire line. Fire officials estimate 10% containment as of Wednesday night.

The National Park Service firefighters are working in partnership with Luray Fire Department and Virginia Department of Forestry.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No structures are immediately threatened by the fire.

