Multiple crews in Virginia work to restore thousands without power

ROCKINGHAM — Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative service restoration efforts continue on Thursday with the goal of having as many members as possible back on by the end of the day, according to a press release.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, about 3,700 SVEC members are out of service in more than 100 locations. Mutual aid crews from several Virginia electric cooperatives, plus more contracted crews, are in the Valley to assist with restoration, and another seven crews, totaling about 30 line workers, are on the way.

Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, navigating smoky conditions and site access issues in some areas because of fires. They are progressing south in SVEC’s service territory as most of the remaining damage is in Augusta and Rockingham counties.

Dominion Energy also reported 63 outages in Staunton and 5 outages in Augusta County as of 11:23 a.m. Thursday.

DATA: Fires in the Augusta County area

SVEC current outage numbers by jurisdiction, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, are as follows:

Augusta: 1,309

Rockingham: 1,240

Page: 633

Shenandoah: 418

Warren: 70

Members are advised to report outages on the Outage Center at www.svec.coop/outage, the MySVEC app or by calling 1-800-234-7832. Please DO NOT touch downed power lines. Report them immediately by calling the 800 number.

