The fire in Mount Sidney has been mostly contained as of 5:20 p.m., according to a Facebook post from Jeff Ishee. The wildfire is near the intersection of Todd Road and Liberty School Road. County firefighters are on the scene (Weyers Cave and New Hope)

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday for portions of Virginia, Maryland, and Eastern West Virginia.

Elevated fire weather conditions are expected through this evening across portions of Maryland, eastern West Virginia, and Virginia.

Dry conditions continue with relative humidity values expected to drop between 15-20 percent, with some areas of the southern Shenandoah Valley and the central VA Piedmont possibly seeing relative humidity values below 15 percent for a couple of hours.

While winds will be much less than yesterday, northwest wind gusts of 10 to 15 mph are expected in the valleys, with 20 mph on the ridges. This will result in the continued drying of fine fuels.

Residents and visitors are urged to exercise caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Also, dispose of cigarette butts, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans.

Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.

#Breaking Large brush fire just outside of Luray, VA near Shenandoah National Park. pic.twitter.com/i7uBKsEsdR — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) March 21, 2024

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Elevated fire weather conditions continue in Shenandoah Valley