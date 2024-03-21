Fatal crash Wednesday in Augusta County sparked 300-acre fire

SWOOPE — Virginia State Police have released additional information on a crash Wednesday afternoon in Augusta County that killed one person and sparked a fire that consumed about 300 acres.

Authorities said the three-vehicle crash took place at 2:20 p.m. on Little Calf Pasture Highway.

State police said a Jeep Wrangler was southbound on Little Calf Pasture Highway (U.S. 42) when it crossed the center line and struck a dump truck headed in the opposite direction. The Jeep then hit a ditch and caught fire. A second dump truck was unable to avoid the crash scene and struck the first dump truck, a press release said.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said the crash took place near the Shenandale Gun Club.

Police said the driver of the Jeep died at the scene. The victim's remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for identification, the release said.

The driver of the dump truck that was hit by the Jeep was taken to UVA Health in Charlottesville with serious injuries, police said.

The crash, which closed the road for four hours, remains under investigation.

Chief Greg Schacht of Augusta County Fire-Rescue said the fire from the crash ignited a number of acres that continued to burn throughout Wednesday and into night as high winds plagued the area. All told, the fire charred about 300 acres, including containment efforts. Schacht said the U.S. Forest Service eventually brought the fire under control.

"They have a line around it," the chief said Thursday morning.

