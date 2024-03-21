Staunton heavy trash collection begins March 25

STAUNTON – Staunton home owners, it’s time to throw out that old couch!

The city’s heavy trash collection program begins for residential homes on March 25. Place “large, bulky items such as old appliances, furniture, and household goods” on the curb “no later than 7 a.m.” on March 25.

Crews on the first day of pickups will not pass through the same neighborhood twice if the trucks fill up. They will come back – the city's press release explains, “All items should be picked up by Friday, April 5.”

Yard waste should be kept separate from the heavy trash, as it will not be picked up until the week beginning April 8.

Hazardous waste items like tires or car batteries should not be disposed of during heavy trash collection, but during the Augusta County Landfill’s Household Hazardous Waste Day.

The program does not serve apartments or condos, only residential homes.

