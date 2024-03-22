Air pollution reaches unhealthy levels in Shenandoah Valley due to multiple wildfires

As of 6 a.m. Friday morning, multiple wildfires are still burning in and around the Shenandoah Valley region. As firefighters continue to work to put out fires, the air quality is going to change throughout the day.

Late Thursday evening, the air pollution reached extreme levels in Staunton, as high as 285, according to a local reading on the AirCare app. Friday morning, the levels have reduced and is now 156 in Staunton, which means very poor air quality and recommends people close windows, avoid outdoor activities and wear pollution masks outdoors, as needed.

A code orange air quality alert for Shenandoah, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Nelson, Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, and Culpeper counties is also in effect until midnight tonight, according to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Not all areas will be affected at the same time due to the nature of smoke plumes and wind direction. Active children and adults should limit or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve. People unusually sensitive to air pollution, especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), children and the elderly should avoid strenuous outdoor activities until conditions improve. People with asthma should follow their asthma action plans and keep quick-relief medicine handy, said the DEQ.

For additional information, visit the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality's air quality website at: www.deq.virginia.gov/our-programs/air/monitoring-assessments/air-quality-forecast.

