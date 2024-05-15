The Morning After: The biggest news from Google's I/O keynote

Google boss, Sundar Pichai, wrapped up the company’s I/O developer conference by noting its almost-two-hour presentation had mentioned AI 121 times. It was everywhere.

Google’s newest AI model, Gemini 1.5 Flash, is built for speed and efficiency. The company said it created Flash because developers wanted a lighter, less expensive model than Gemini Pro to build AI-powered apps and services.

Google says it’ll double Gemini’s context window to two million tokens, enough to process two hours of video, 22 hours of audio, more than 60,000 lines of code or 1.4 million-plus words at the same time.

But the bigger news is how the company is sewing AI into all the things you’re already using. With search, it’ll be able to answer your complex questions (a la Copilot in Bing), but for now, you’ll have to sign up to the company’s Search Labs to try that out. AI-generated answers will also appear alongside typical search results, just in case the AI knows better.

Google Photos was already pretty smart at searching for specific images or videos, but with AI, Google is taking things to the next level. If you’re a Google One subscriber in the US, you will be able to ask Google Photos a complex question, like show me the best photo from each national park I’ve visited. You can also ask Google Photos to generate captions for you.

And, if you have an Android, Gemini is integrating directly into the device. Gemini will know the app, image or video you’re running, and you’ll be able to pull it up as an overlay and ask it context-specific questions, like how to change settings or maybe even who’s displayed on screen.

While these were the bigger beats, there was an awful lot to chew over. Check out all the headlines right here.

Full of potential.

TMA (Google)

One of Google’s bigger projects is its visual multimodal AI assistant, currently called Project Astra. It taps into your smartphone (or smart glasses) camera and can contextually analyze and answer questions on the things it sees. Project Astra can offer silly wordplay suggestions, as well as identify and define the things it sees. A video demo shows Project Astra identifying the tweeter part of a speaker. It’s equal parts impressive and, well, familiar. We tested it out, right here.

Elon Musk continues to add policy after baffling policy.

The increasingly unhinged world of X (Twitter) now considers the term ‘cisgender’ a slur. Owner Elon Musk posted last June, to the delight of his unhingiest users, that “‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.” On Tuesday, X reportedly began posting an official warning. A quick reminder: It’s not a slur.

He’s moving to a new project.

Ilya Sutskever announced on X, formerly Twitter, he’s leaving OpenAI almost a decade after he co-founded the company. He’s confident OpenAI “will build [artificial general intelligence] that is both safe and beneficial” under the leadership of CEO Sam Altman, President Greg Brockman and CTO Mira Murati. While Sutskever and Altman praised each other in their farewell messages, the two were embroiled in the company’s biggest scandal, last year. Sutskever, who was a board member then, was involved in both of their dismissals.

