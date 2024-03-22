Shenandoah National Park fire spreads to nearly 1,200 acres of 'burning timber litter'

LURAY – The Shenandoah National Park fire expanded to 1,188 acres.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no structures are “immediately threatened” as of Friday, according to a press release from Shenandoah National Park.

National Park Service firefighters, Luray Fire Department, and Virginia Department of Forestry are working limit the fire’s spread.

“Firefighters continue suppression activities and are establishing a fire line,” reads the press release. “Fire officials estimate 10% containment as of Friday morning.”

On Thursday, the fire was 450-acres, resulting in several trail closures. The initial, still-active closings included:

Skyline Drive from Thornton Gap (mile 31.5) to Mathews Arm (mile 22.1),

Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap,

Rocky Branch Trail

Neighbor Mountain Trail

Jeremys Run Trail

Byrds Nest 4 shelter

By today, the fire doubled in size. The park announced addition closures:

Hull School Trail from Skyline Drive to Thornton River Upper Trail.

Thornton River Upper Trail from the intersection of Hull School Trail to Skyline Drive.

The Shenandoah National Park trail closures.

The National Weather Service issued a warning about elevated fire danger Monday night, citing the same high winds leading Augusta County Board of Supervisors to declare a local state of emergency in the county. The winds left thousands without power.

The park fire also comes on the heels of an unrelated fire in unrelated 300-acre fire in Augusta County on Wednesday. Virginia State Police later confirmed the Wednesday fire started with a fatal vehicle crash.

Air pollution reached unhealthy levels in Shenandoah Valley as a result of the fires. The News Leader’s wildfire and smoke map is available to track the ongoing conditions.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

