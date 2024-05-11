The 27 best Walmart deals to shop this weekend — save more than 80% on gardening supplies, tech items and more

We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Best Walmart garden deals
Made of weatherproof galvanized metal, this elevated planter is ideal for long-term outdoor use. It has a screwless construction, so you'll be able to get it up and running in just 10 minutes — plus, the rolled edges ensure safety while planting, so even the kiddos can get in on the fun.
With six different spaces, you can organize flowers and herbs just how you want them. This'll look great on a patio, porch or balcony while taking up very little real estate. The plastic bins are food-safe and feature drainage holes to prevent overwatering.
Before you head out for a picnic in the park, a tailgate bash or even a walk to the grocery store, get prepped with this handy collapsible cart, now on mega sale! It has a capacity of 330 pounds, ensuring you'll no longer have to suffer from backaches trying to carry around your heaviest items. It folds up too, making it easy to store in the offseason.
Best Walmart outdoor deals
This little powerhouse is your ticket to storm preparedness, with two AC outlets, one USB-C port, two USB-A ports, three DC ports, a lithium-ion battery pack and a built-in flashlight that can shine for up to 60 hours. You'll see the remaining battery life when charging, thanks to the digital display.
This foursome is perfect for a yard redo or a poolside space that could use a pick-me-up. Made of handwoven rattan with thick, high-density-sponge cushions that protect your joints and back, this set's seats are sure to provide comfort during your backyard kick-backs — and the matching coffee table is the perfect resting place for wineglasses, your tablet or a Bluetooth speaker.
Each one of these solar lights is equipped with sensors that'll automatically turn it on when they detect motion — important when you get home after dark and can't see a thing. Plus, they'll illuminate the yard or driveway when you have guests over, and really come in handy when you have to let the dog out at night. Best of all? There's no need for chargers or batteries; the sun will juice them up all day long.
Best Walmart vacuum deals
This skinny little vac takes the mystery out of hunting for dust. Instead, thanks to a feature called Clean Sense IQ, it detects stuff you can't see and automatically boosts power for better pickup. Pretty cool! The vacuum also easily converts to a handheld for above-floor suck-ups on a bookshelf, desk, cabinets and more.
Don't let this vac's lightweight construction fool you — it's a cleaning powerhouse, sucking up embedded dirt, dust and debris from every surface in your home with what we imagine would be a smile on its face. The included Helix dirt separation system helps keep filters fresh and new for longer, and five height settings allow cleaning on almost any surface.
Dread having to lug around an obscenely heavy vacuum up and down the stairs? With this lightweight Dyson V8 Absolute stick vac, you don't have to. It's super sleek and even transforms to a handheld with just the push of a button. It also has a conical brush bar, which prevents hair from getting tangled around it (so you can clean pet beds and upholstery without fear of jamming). And best of all, it's cordless!
Best Walmart TV and home entertainment deals
Upgrade your entertainment experience with this wallet-friendly 32-inch smart TV. Proportioned perfectly for guest rooms, offices and other smaller spaces, it delivers rich colors and inky blacks. You may just smile every time you turn it on — especially when you remember the low price you paid.
It's not too late to watch the NBA and NHL playoffs in style, not to mention the summer-long schedule of MLB games to come. If you're still not rocking a sufficiently brilliant set, let us introduce you to the Hisense 50-inch 4K Smart TV. The television has high-def picture quality that makes it feel like you're making every play in real time. In addition to its crisp and clear display, this comes with Google Assistant or Alexa connectivity to help you find and stream thousands of movies and shows.
No more worrying about losing the remote control — this super-smart TV can be managed with just your voice. Ask Google to find your favorite movies and shows, control your smart home and more. Plus, the gorgeous 4K resolution allows for high-quality viewing of anything your heart desires, all through the easy-to-use Google TV interface.
Best Walmart tech deals
A palm-size profile with theater-size projection — that's what you get with this diminutive dynamo. Offering HD resolution and support for 4K video playback, you'll enjoy watching all your favorite movies, shows and more anywhere you go. It'll easily link to multiple devices, and Bluetooth connectivity allows you to pair wireless speakers, a great way to add some oomph to your movie-watching experience.
With 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and a battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of work, play or time-killing on a single charge, this laptop is ideal for everyday use. A slim profile and a weight of only a few pounds make it superb for stuffing into a backpack or shoulder bag if you're working on the go.
Sometimes buying earbuds can feel like a pick-two game: having to choose between sound quality, comfort and price. We've found a pair that delivers all three for a very affordable $20, discounted from $80. Water-resistant and TV-ready, these buds can be used for nearly anything — from working out at the gym to watching a real tearjerker at home. You can get up to 60 hours of playback between the buds and the case. Available in black, white, pink and blue.
Best Walmart home deals
Even if your home is equipped with central air, having a fan handy for when summer temps hit their infernal highs is sure to be a relief. This compact number features three speeds and three modes (normal, natural and sleep), all of them adjustable via remote control. It even has an LED display to show the current ambient temperature in the surrounding space.
In case you haven't noticed, allergy season's in full effect, and having an air purifier around can help mitigate those pesky sniffles and itchy eyes. This one boasts a three-stage filtration system that captures 99.97% of airborne particles in rooms up to 350 square feet.
If you'd like to always sleep on the cool side of the pillow, it's time you started slumbering on one of these. They're made with high-quality shredded memory foam and designed to let air easily travel through the pillow and help regulate body temperature while you snooze. Sultry summer nights, you've met your match!
Best Walmart kitchen deals
Grill up some burgers rain or shine with this smokeless Ninja. Switch out the nonstick plates and it doubles as a griddle for cooking up pancakes, crepes and other delights. The family-size 14-inch cooktop means it's large enough to feed the whole crew but still small enough to tuck away.
This lineup from kitchen favorite Cuisinart has everything you need to get to cookin'. It includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch serrated utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 2.75-inch bird's beak paring knife, six steak knives, kitchen shears, a sharpening steel and a wooden knife block.
No need to hit the deli at lunchtime — you can make your own five-star sammy with this under-$30 wonder! At 9 inches wide, it's big enough to accommodate two thick sandwiches or one XL sandwich, and the even heating of its nonstick cooking plates (made with food-grade aluminum) will make your creations consistently, scrumptiously golden-brown.
Best Walmart style deals
Even if you're not a fan of Crocs' signature clogs, you're sure to fall for these popular sandals, which are made of a buoyant, cushy Croslite foam to put some spring in your step. The massage-pod footbeds are an absolute treat for your dogs, and their light weight makes packing these flip-flops in your suitcase a breeze.
Featuring ruffly sleeves, a high waist and a tiered skirt, this flowy frock is ideal for a wide variety of body types and a great addition to your spring-to-summer wardrobe. Layer it with a jean jacket and cute slip-ons now, then wear solo with sandals and a floppy hat come June.
Get moving in style with these road runners! They're lightweight, breezy and designed for customizable comfort. At only $20, they certainly won't break the bank — but they'll be worth every penny come mile two of your jog.
Best Walmart beauty and wellness deals
Unleash your inner glow! This super serum helps to unveil a radiant, more youthful complexion, hydrating the face and using the power of vitamin C, licorice root and niacinamide to reduce discoloration and pigmentation for a brighter, more balanced skin tone.
Much like its popular multitasking hair dryer, this hot brush from Nexpure brings an array of talents to your hair care regimen — it'll add shine, volumize, smooth and blow-dry hair all within a single step. Ionic technology is on board to help reduce heat damage and frizz while also locking in moisture. Oh, and it's $87 off!
Cleaning your choppers is, of course, essential to your oral health. If your current toothbrush isn't cutting it, get yourself the Fairywill Electric Toothbrush, which delivers up to 40,000 plaque-slaying strokes per minute. Its sonic technology helps to lift stains and food particles more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It's also rechargeable, so you'll never have to go a day without it.
