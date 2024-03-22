Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner releases names of Bath County plane crash victims

BATH COUNTY – The five deceased passengers in a Bath County plane crash have been identified.

On March 11 around 3 p.m., a twin-engine IAI Astra 1125 crashed on its way to Ingall Field Airport in Hot Spring. The plane departed from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Western District Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner released a statement on Wednesday, announcing the passenger's names. The families of the deceased have been notified.

The pilot’s name was Claudio Jose Alberto Colmenares Perez. Gagan Gopasandra Srinivas Reddy was identified was the first officer. The three passengers were Alfredo Diaz, Kseniia Shanina, and the juvenile Nicholas Diez.

"According to the plane owner's attorney and family friend, the occupants were attending an event at the Homestead Resort in Hot Springs," reads a Virginia State Police press release.

An official determination of cause is pending the National Transportation Safety Board investigation. A preliminary report on the crash is expected next Tuesday, according to the National Transportation Safety Board media relations office.

Any witnesses or anyone who might have video of the incident should reach out to investigators at witness@ntsb.gov.

