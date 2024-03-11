Five dead in Bath County plane crash

BATH COUNTY – Four adults and one juvenile died in a private plane crash in Bath County on Sunday, according to a press release from Virginia State Police (VSP).

VSP officers responded to the wreck near the 6200 block of Airport Road around 3 p.m.

The plane ignited on impact, according to police. All five deceased, including the pilot, died in the crash.

Virginia State Police is working with both the Federal Aviation Administration and The National Transportation Safety Board to "confirm the flight path of the aircraft and identify the occupants." The investigation is ongoing.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader.

