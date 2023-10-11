The best Prime Day Lightning Deals
If you're a serious shopper, then it's time for some serious savings. Prime Day round two has arrived and the Lightning Deals are striking — to say the least. For the uninitiated, Lightning Deals offer some of the deepest discounts you'll find during the second Prime Day of 2023, but they only last for a short period of time. That means when you see something you like, you need to act fast! Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new deals drop.
Prime members have the chance to grab not only ridiculously good Lightning Deals, but major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, home goods, beauty essentials and more. Amazon continues adding deals left and right! Now is the best time to get your hands on bargains before the holiday season — with many products seeing their lowest prices this year. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot.
Our editors are working in real-time to keep this list updated, so you can check out the top Prime Day Lightning deals without having to endlessly scroll — quality over quantity, right?
Last-minute lightning deals:
These super in-demand sale items are going fast! So get shopping!
Astercook 15-Piece Knife Set$30$80Save $50
Addtam Power Strip with USB C Extension Cord$13$20Save $7
Vtoman V6 Jump Starter$47$70Save $23
The best October Prime Day Lightning Deals
This bestselling car vacuum cleaner is 39% off while this lightning deal lasts!
This HexClad pan has a patented laser-etched hexagon design with tri-ply construction. It's PFOA-free, oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, stovetop and induction cookware ready, and features stay-cool handles.
Basically everyone needs a spare charger or two... now you can grab three extra long fast chargers for your iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, Pro Max and more.
Looking for a great gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend ahead of the holiday season? This whiskey stone set includes two crystal glasses, eight granite whiskey stones, a whiskey stone storage tray, metal tongs, two slate coasters and whiskey cocktail cards, all packaged in a super giftable crate.
These chic and cozy palazzo pants are perfect for fall.
This small-but-mighty Bluetooth speaker will shock you with how good the sound is. Add to that the fact it's waterproof and has enough juice from one charge to power along for 24 hours and the deal is a no-brainer.
Need to refresh your supply of emotional support water bottles? This six-pack of gorgeous glass bottles is currently available for 50% off.
"I bought these for my juicer! I put my fresh juice in them. These glass is strong! I’ve dropped a couple times from low heights and they didn’t break," one juice enthusiast says. "The sleeves keeps my juice cold for a couple of hours."
Score half-off a set of silky smooth pillowcases this Prime Day. This satin pillowcase is great for winter hair and skin — and comes in 27 chic colors.
"I bought these pillowcases to prevent my hair from tangling during sleep and they work great. They are soft and very comfortable to sleep on plus look stylish on my bed," One reviewer writes. "You get two in a package and after washing them they still look and feel good as new. I plan to buy a few for gifts since they are packaged nicely and reasonably priced."
This six-foot extension cord is a perfect addition to prep for the coming holiday season. Who doesn't need a spare outlet now and again?
Now that summer is over, stock up on winter skincare with this two-pack of moisturizing retinol cream with aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, and jojoba oil.
"I decided to try this product based on other review comments and I'm glad I did," one reviewer raves. "I've noticed a positive difference and now this item is on my Subscribe & Save list."
Headed back to the office or school this fall? Dine in style with this sleek and simple insulated lunch bag.
- D
'Prefer over AirPods': These wildly popular Tozo earbuds are down to $15 for Prime Day
Yahoo LifeTake note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
- D
The 30 best Amazon Essentials fashion deals for Prime Day, starting at $11
Yahoo LifeOutfit the whole fam and save up to 60%. From bestselling jammies and undies to must-have sweaters, coats and shoes, this sale has it all.
- D
Dry skin? Acne? Rash? This do-it-all soap can help — and it's just $12 on Prime Day
Yahoo LifeShared one of 32,000+ fans: 'I don't even know where to begin to list the benefits I'm receiving.'
- D
A Sam's Club annual membership for $15? Hurry! This Prime Day deal is ending soon
Yahoo LifeSave a wild 70% on access to the popular warehouse right now.
- D
Prime Day deal alert! The Blink Mini indoor security cam — on sale for $20 — has 185,000+ fans
Yahoo LifeThis small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
- D
25+ best Prime Day deals on Amazon devices: Record-low prices on Fire TVs, Echos and more
Yahoo LifeBetter than Black Friday: Score legendary discounts (up to 60% off) on Kindle, Ring, Blink and more.
- D
These are Yahoo readers' all-time fave products — and they're all on sale for Prime Day
Yahoo LifeFrom Apple AirPods and Cuisinart knives to a No. 1 bestselling Fire TV, these are the hits our audience can't get enough of.
- D
Echo Show 5 is the perfect intro to smart displays — and it's $40 (over 55% off) for Prime Day
Yahoo LifeTake it from more than 6,000 five-star Amazon reviewers — this new release rocks.
- L
The 15 best Prime Day deals to grab for holiday gifts: Save up to 65%
Yahoo LifeTake advantage of epic sales and stock up early on Apple, Blink, Lodge, Cuisinart and more.
- L
40+ best Prime Day anti-aging beauty deals: Save up to 65% on L'Oreal, Nutrafol and more
Yahoo LifeFrom award-winning lash enhancing serums to popular hair-growth shampoos, here's your cheat sheet to the epic shopping event of the year.
Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.