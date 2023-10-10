Why you can trust us
The 60+ best Prime Day home deals — up to 75% off Ninja, Dyson, Solo Stove and beyond

Plus, save big on Henckels, Vitamix, Cuisinart, Keurig, Lodge, Shark and Bissell (the list goes on!).

Kristin Granero
Updated ·2 min read
4
October Prime Day
Bold idea: Shop October Prime Day home deals to get ahead of gifting and hosting season. (Product photos: Amazon)

Just when you thought some of the hottest sales were behind you, Amazon is here to brighten your fall — and give you a running start on the holidays — with the latest installment of Prime Day! The epic, two-day event, which kicked off early this morning, is offering steep, rare discounts on indoor and outdoor essentials from some of the biggest home brands in the biz (cue Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark and more). We’re talking Amazon-famous pillows (a cool 60% off), a popular robovac for just over $100 (over 70% off) and a hot Keurig coffee maker for $50 (from $100) — right in time for gifting and welcoming guests into your space. See below for 60+ home deals you can shop right now, and browse more Prime Day deals here.

A note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best kitchen Prime Day deals

Amazon

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker

$50$100Save $50

If you’ve yet to purchase — and therefore experience the life-changing powers of — a single-pod coffee machine, Keurig has you covered with its top-rated, super-convenient K-Compact Coffee Maker, now on sale for 50% off (and at under $50, the lowest price we’ve seen all year). It serves up a hot cup of brew, in one of three sizes, in less than a minute — and maintenance is super easy too. Choose from four stylish finishes and consider snagging an extra as a gift for a fellow coffee drinker in your life.

Keep scrolling for more kitchen warriors, including premium knife and cookware sets, versatile mixers and chef-approved cookware.

$50 at Amazon

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$165$300Save $135

Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations, and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it comes highly recommended by more than 18,000 Amazon customers? Scoop it up on sale for 45% off (making it only $165, a mere fraction of the typical robovac cost) while you can.

Keep scrolling for more cleaning heroes, including lightweight stick vacs, innovative upright vacs, clever handhelds and heavy-duty mops.

$165 at Amazon

Best bedding, bath and mattress Prime Day deals

Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, 2-Pack

$39$100Save $61

Get a good night’s sleep (finally!) with this innovative pillow from Pharmedoc, which is backed by over 2,600 reviewers for its cushy memory foam material and cooling properties. An ergonomic shape provides additional neck and spine support, while strategically-placed holes offer ventilation for more breathability. Even more, Pharmedoc's 2-packs are currently on sale for a whopping 60% off, bringing them down to less than $20 each.

Keep scrolling for more bed and bath essentials, including plush bath towels, hotel-worthy sheets and some of the best mattress deals we’ve seen.

$39 at Amazon

Best furniture Prime Day deals

Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Kaylee Hammered Iron Accent Table, Set of 2

$142$244Save $102

Finding a nice (as in stylish and durable) side table for under $100 is pretty much unheard of, and this hammered metal design from Christopher Knight — which boasts a near-perfect customer rating — adds even more value as a modern coffee table, nightstand, plant stand and beyond. It’s currently on sale for $147 for a set of two, or less than $74 each and the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Did we mention there’s no assembly required?

See below for more furniture favorites, including a hardworking desk chair, generous bookshelf, striking TV stands and stackable stools.

$142 at Amazon

Best outdoor Prime Day deals

Amazon

Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit

$30$40Save $10

Savor fall with this beloved tabletop fire pit from Roundfire, which has over 1,000 glowing reviews, brings instant warmth and makes average nights more fun (just add s’mores!). The compact size is especially great for smaller tables and cozier patios and — at only $29.99 — this seems to be around the lowest the price goes. Consider scooping up a two-pack at only $25 a piece for you and a friend.

Keep scrolling for more outdoor upgrades, including bestselling fire pits, grills, gardening supplies (and even an inflatable jacuzzi!) for extending the season.

$30 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

