The 60+ best Prime Day home deals — up to 75% off Ninja, Dyson, Solo Stove and beyond

Just when you thought some of the hottest sales were behind you, Amazon is here to brighten your fall — and give you a running start on the holidays — with the latest installment of Prime Day! The epic, two-day event, which kicked off early this morning, is offering steep, rare discounts on indoor and outdoor essentials from some of the biggest home brands in the biz (cue Ninja, KitchenAid, Shark and more). We’re talking Amazon-famous pillows (a cool 60% off), a popular robovac for just over $100 (over 70% off) and a hot Keurig coffee maker for $50 (from $100) — right in time for gifting and welcoming guests into your space. See below for 60+ home deals you can shop right now, and browse more Prime Day deals here.

A note on our selections: We look at price histories, compare retailers and scour thousands of reviews to make sure the items we recommend are worth your hard-earned cash.

Best kitchen Prime Day deals

Amazon Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker $50 $100 Save $50 If you’ve yet to purchase — and therefore experience the life-changing powers of — a single-pod coffee machine, Keurig has you covered with its top-rated, super-convenient K-Compact Coffee Maker, now on sale for 50% off (and at under $50, the lowest price we’ve seen all year). It serves up a hot cup of brew, in one of three sizes, in less than a minute — and maintenance is super easy too. Choose from four stylish finishes and consider snagging an extra as a gift for a fellow coffee drinker in your life. Keep scrolling for more kitchen warriors, including premium knife and cookware sets, versatile mixers and chef-approved cookware. $50 at Amazon

McCook Knife Set with Block, 15-Piece $48 $130 Save $82 See at Amazon

Henckels Knife Set with Block, 15-Piece $131 $345 Save $214 See at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart $70 $100 Save $30 See at Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, 3.5-Quart $260 $380 Save $120 See at Amazon

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 FlexBasket Air Fryer, 7-Quart $120 $180 Save $60 See at Amazon

Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender $350 $550 Save $200 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven $184 $230 Save $46 with coupon See at Amazon

Crock-Pot Oval Manual Slow Cooker, 7-Quart $30 $50 Save $20 See at Amazon

Nepresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker By De'Longhi $156 $209 Save $53 See at Amazon

Magic Bullet Blender Set, 11-Piece $36 $50 Save $14 See at Amazon

Lodge Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet, 10.25-Inch $20 $34 Save $14 See at Amazon

Martha Stewart Lockton Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, 10-Piece $153 $180 Save $27 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Food Storage Container Set, 42-Piece $24 $37 Save $13 See at Amazon

Best vacuum Prime Day deals

Amazon iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $165 $300 Save $135 Set your — or a loved one’s — cleaning on autopilot with this robot vacuum from iRobot, which works on hardwood and carpet floors, steers clear of ledges, offers personalized cleaning recommendations, and can be controlled with voice command. Did we mention it comes highly recommended by more than 18,000 Amazon customers? Scoop it up on sale for 45% off (making it only $165, a mere fraction of the typical robovac cost) while you can. Keep scrolling for more cleaning heroes, including lightweight stick vacs, innovative upright vacs, clever handhelds and heavy-duty mops. $165 at Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum $130 $230 Save $100 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $266 Save $156 with coupon See at Amazon

Inse Cordless 6-in-1 Rechargeable Stick Vacuum $120 $470 Save $350 See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum with LED Headlights $86 $250 Save $164 See at Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum $470 $720 Save $250 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum $119 $180 Save $61 See at Amazon

Black+Decker Cordless Handheld Dustbuster $35 $50 Save $15 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner $89 $124 Save $35 See at Amazon

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner $95 $119 Save $24 See at Amazon

Best bedding, bath and mattress Prime Day deals

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, 2-Pack $39 $100 Save $61 Get a good night’s sleep (finally!) with this innovative pillow from Pharmedoc, which is backed by over 2,600 reviewers for its cushy memory foam material and cooling properties. An ergonomic shape provides additional neck and spine support, while strategically-placed holes offer ventilation for more breathability. Even more, Pharmedoc's 2-packs are currently on sale for a whopping 60% off, bringing them down to less than $20 each. Keep scrolling for more bed and bath essentials, including plush bath towels, hotel-worthy sheets and some of the best mattress deals we’ve seen. $39 at Amazon

LuxClub Cooling Sheet Set, Queen, 6-Piece $35 $57 Save $22 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillow, Queen, 2-Pack $95 See at Amazon

Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert, Queen $26 $42 Save $16 See at Amazon

Bedsure Faux Fur Throw Blanket $25 See at Amazon

Utopia Premium Towel Set, 8-Piece $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

Vibe Gel Memory Foam Mattress, 12-Inch, Queen $359 $399 Save $40 See at Amazon

Zinus Cloud Memory Foam Mattress, 10-Inch, Queen $230 $329 Save $99 See at Amazon

Tuft & Needle Original Cooling Mattress, Queen $796 $995 Save $199 See at Amazon

Best furniture Prime Day deals

Amazon Christopher Knight Home Kaylee Hammered Iron Accent Table, Set of 2 $142 $244 Save $102 Finding a nice (as in stylish and durable) side table for under $100 is pretty much unheard of, and this hammered metal design from Christopher Knight — which boasts a near-perfect customer rating — adds even more value as a modern coffee table, nightstand, plant stand and beyond. It’s currently on sale for $147 for a set of two, or less than $74 each and the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Did we mention there’s no assembly required? See below for more furniture favorites, including a hardworking desk chair, generous bookshelf, striking TV stands and stackable stools. $142 at Amazon

Apicizon Round Side Table $35 $50 Save $15 with coupon See at Amazon

Costway Bentwood Stack Stools, Set of 4 $73 $80 Save $7 See at Amazon

WLive Coffee Table with Storage Drawers and Open Shelf $64 $80 Save $16 See at Amazon

WLive Dresser/Entertainment Center with Fabric Drawers $68 $90 Save $22 See at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Dining Table $219 $343 Save $124 See at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Roshan Farmhouse Acacia Wood Dining Chair $123 $169 Save $46 See at Amazon

Best Office Executive Desk Chair $40 $49 Save $9 See at Amazon

Stone and Beam Deco Metal Floor Lamp With Light Bulb and Shade $111 $137 Save $26 See at Amazon

Superjare TV Stand $100 $130 Save $30 See at Amazon

Superjare Triple 4-Tier Bookshelf $110 $160 Save $50 See at Amazon

Stone and Beam Westview Extra Deep Down Filled Sofa, Cream $891 $1,062 Save $171 See at Amazon

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Natural/Ocean Area Rug $125 $409 Save $284 See at Amazon

Ruggable Kamran Washable Rug $399 $499 Save $100 See at Amazon

nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug $206 $309 Save $103 See at Amazon

Best outdoor Prime Day deals

Amazon Roundfire Concrete Tabletop Fire Pit $30 $40 Save $10 Savor fall with this beloved tabletop fire pit from Roundfire, which has over 1,000 glowing reviews, brings instant warmth and makes average nights more fun (just add s’mores!). The compact size is especially great for smaller tables and cozier patios and — at only $29.99 — this seems to be around the lowest the price goes. Consider scooping up a two-pack at only $25 a piece for you and a friend. Keep scrolling for more outdoor upgrades, including bestselling fire pits, grills, gardening supplies (and even an inflatable jacuzzi!) for extending the season. $30 at Amazon

Greenworks 7-Amp Single-Speed Electric Blower $30 $52 Save $23 See at Amazon

Greenworks 40V Cordless Snow Shovel, 12-Inch $163 $205 Save $41 See at Amazon

Weber Spirit II 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill $449 $551 Save $102 See at Amazon

Weber Spirit E330 Grill $729 $875 Save $146 See at Amazon

Coleman RoadTrip Portable Propane Grill $212 $320 Save $108 See at Amazon

Coleman Pop-Up Camping Tent with Instant Setup $47 $90 Save $43 See at Amazon

Best Choice Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Chair, Set of 2 $110 $130 Save $20 See at Amazon

Igloo Marine Flip and Tow Roller Cooler, 90-Quart $96 $126 Save $30 See at Amazon

Solo Stove Yukon Portable Fire Pit with Stand $390 $610 Save $220 See at Amazon

Addlon 54-foot Waterproof Solar String Lights $30 $70 Save $40 See at Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit $72 $165 Save $93 See at Amazon

Foldable Garden Kneeler and Seat $45 $70 Save $25 See at Amazon

Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa $330 $600 Save $270 See at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.