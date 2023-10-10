Live: 100+ best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop at October’s biggest sale

How's this for an October surprise? Prime Day is back! Yep, the delicious two-day sales event is officially live with a tons of deals on tech, travel and home to be devoured now — plus deals going on around the web from other top retailers.

In terms of timing, the retail giant definitely knows what it's doing: "Around 30% of people begin their holiday shopping in October, so Amazon looked at that and took advantage of it," Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert, told us. Crossing things off your list now has its benefits; namely, you'll save a lot of dough. We're already seeing Black Friday–level discounts (at $80, this bestselling 32-inch TV is the same price now as it was then). And Sephora's got 50% off a popular Drybar blow dryer. "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch.

We will be here all day, scouring the web to compare sales across retailers, checking price histories and poring over verified reviews to make sure the items we've chosen are worth your hard-earned cash. A few examples: Target's showing iconic Beats headphones for $99 (that's 50% off), Zappos has a pair of cool New Balance sneakers for only $48 (they're 55% off), this lightweight stick vac is more than 80% off for Prime members (!) and Apple AirPods are an absolute steal at $99. Of course Amazon has a ton of the best prices but when we found a deal that's just as good (or even better) at another retailer, we included it here, too.

Best Prime Day Lightning Deals

For the uninitiated, Lightning Deals offer some of the biggest savings you can score during Prime Day, but just like lightning, they're gone in a flash! That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. But don't worry, we're on it. Here are the best Lightning Deals available to shop right now, from phone chargers to skincare.

2023 Updated Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen $65 $100 Save $35 See at Amazon

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

Glass Water Bottles With Sleeves and Stainless Steel Lids - 6 Pack $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Famiworths Single Serve Brewer for K Cup $44 $70 Save $26 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals overall

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $22 $50 Save $28 with coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $60 $90 Save $30 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Straightening Brush $31 $134 Save $103 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $13 $36 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Insignia 42-Inch Fire TV $140 $200 Save $60 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice Scented Candle $17 $31 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $17 $39 Save $22 See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals of 70% off or more

Sleek as a Dyson, without the sky-high price tag. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Tired of schlepping your bulky upright vacuum around your house? This lightweight, 6-in-1 Inse stick vac clocks in at just 3.2 pounds, but what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in power. Its 180W motor effortlessly sucks up everything from dust to pet hair, and it even has a 5-stage filtration system to trap up to 99.99% of particles floating around your home. Cleaner floors, cleaner air! Plus, you'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, and it also transforms into a handheld vac for using on stairs and furniture or even your car. You'll get an array of attachments for tackling most any cleaning task, and the fact that it's cordless is the cherry on the sundae. It's hard to top a nearly 80% discount, but this vac is indeed an astounding $370 off — and we've yet to see it priced for less.

"This product is absolutely amazing and it makes vacuuming the home fun," wrote a cleaning professional. "A lot of people [are] comparing this to the Dyson Cyclone, and let me just tell you that this beats the Dyson by every measure. This vacuum is top-quality and keeps money in your pocket. ... I have a cleaning company, and let me just tell you I’ve already ordered two and I plan on ordering more."

$99.98 $469.98 at Amazon

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum $92 $140 Save $48 See at Amazon

Jumper 14" Laptop $540 $1,900 Save $1,360 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 See at Amazon

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Eclat Vitamin C Serum $10 $29 Save $19 See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Cate & Chloe Norah 18k White Gold Stud Earrings $17 $150 Save $133 See at Walmart

Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Shoulder Bag $96 $399 Save $303 See at Kate Spade Outlet

Mistana Indira Performance Forest Green / Light Blue Rug $198 $760 Save $562 See at Wayfair

Best Prime Day deals of 50% off or more

Snail mucin — the definition of slimy, yet satisfying. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from over 36,000 Amazon shoppers — it's effective! Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Now just $14, we suggest stocking up while it's 40% off!

"At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care," shared one Cosrx convert. "I have not been more impressed with any product ... it has a light scent, you don't need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned and wrinkles are minimized!"

$14 $25 at Amazon

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit $49 $99 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

McCook Knife Set $48 $130 Save $82 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

iRobot Roomba® j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum $399 $800 Save $401 See at Walmart

Drybar Buttercup Hair Dryer $100 $199 Save $100 See at Sephora

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

'Tis the season for some Apple picking — and we're not talking about Granny Smiths. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. We thought these bad boys were a good deal when they dropped to $200 earlier this year, so the fact that they're now $189? This is one markdown you don't want to miss!

"The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) have taken my audio experience to a whole new level," raved an impressed listener. "The active noise-cancellation is nothing short of phenomenal, blocking out distractions with ease. The adaptive transparency feature is a game-changer, allowing me to stay aware of my surroundings when needed. Personalized spatial audio immerses me in my music like never before. The MagSafe charging case is a convenient addition, and the USB-C compatibility is a welcome upgrade. These Bluetooth headphones are a perfect match for my iPhone, delivering crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. ... An absolute must-have for any music lover or iPhone enthusiast!"

$189 $249 at Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $248 $348 Save $100 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $100 $149 Save $49 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 See at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $80 $150 Save $70 See at Samsung

Best Prime Day home deals

Hotel-quality pillows at a budget motel price. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Finding a pillow that's soft yet supportive is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but this top-rated set of Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows checks all the right boxes. Ideal for both side and back sleepers, these comfy cushions are filled with a premium gel down alternative that retains its fluffy shape to keep your head propped up while feeling light as a cloud. Plus, the breathable covers help ward off night sweats, and the pillows can even be tossed in the washing machine when it's time for a refresh. $34 is one of the best prices we've seen for this set all year, and considering pillows can cost upward of $50 each, scoring these for $17 a pop is quite reasonable.

"I think we found the perfect pillow," wrote a (now) sound slumberer. "Ever since using these, our sleep has improved and so has our neck comfort. My husband and I have been searching for a good pillow that offers support and yet is very comfortable, and this is it! They hold their shape, too!"

$33.99 $39.99 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $28 $33 Save $5 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $20 $26 Save $6 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

LiBa Shower Curtain Liners, 2-Pack $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Veva Air Purifier $80 $167 Save $87 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller $19 $32 Save $13 with code Copied! Code: 05FALLDEALS Copied! Code: 05FALLDEALS See at Amazon

Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover $22 $43 Save $21 See at Amazon

Dyson Cool Tower Fan $250 $370 Save $120 See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set $153 $339 Save $186 See at Cozy Earth

Downlite Down Alternative Pillow $38 $80 Save $42 See at Target

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress (Queen) $380 $858 Save $478 See at Wayfair

Best Prime Day deals on tablets and tech

The days of having three-plus remotes are over — keep things less complicated with this all-in-one device. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

You don't need to be a tech whiz to use an Amazon Fire TV Stick; in fact, it was designed to make navigating your TV a whole lot more streamlined! With just one device, you'll have access to millions of streamers and live TV programs right at your fingertips, as well as over 300,000 free movies and shows via apps like Amazon Freevee and Tubi. No more having to switch to a different remote to turn up the volume on your sound bar, either — you can do it all from this one gizmo, and it's even equipped with Alexa voice control capability. Sales events like Prime Day offer the best opportunities to snag Amazon devices for less, and while it's a few dollars more than it was during July's sale, 50% off is still an excellent deal for something you'll use as much as this.

"Works great! I have a couple [of] older TVs without streaming options," explained a happy user. "[I] purchased Amazon Fire Sticks so we could use other services and download. Very easy to install and use! I'm not super tech-savvy and had it up and running perfectly within five minutes. Very happy with our Fire Sticks!"

$19.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Jumper 14-Inch Laptop $286 $500 Save $214 See at Amazon

Tile Pro, 2-Pack $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker $89 $119 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+ $29 $40 Save $11 See at Amazon

Anker USB C Hub $90 $100 Save $10 See at Amazon

Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Topvision Soundbar $33 $100 Save $67 See at Walmart

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13" Ultrabook $815 $1,939 Save $1,124 See at Target

Apple iPad Pro 11" 3rd Gen Wifi+Cellular (256 GB), Refurbished $749 $2,499 Save $1,750 See at eBay

Best Prime Day $25-and-under deals

Seeing this ultra-low price just worked wonders for our tension! (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots. Even at full-price, it's a fraction of the cost of shelling out for a professional masseuse, but the fact that it's down to just $18 with the double discount makes it a downright steal.

"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."

$17.99 $25.98 at Amazon

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

Velamo Advanced Retinol Eye Stick $20 $30 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Chom Chom Roller $19 $32 Save $13 with code Copied! Code: 05FALLDEALS Copied! Code: 05FALLDEALS See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Crocband Clog Sandal $25 $55 Save $30 See at Walmart

Stars Above Women's Chandra Scuff Slippers $20 $25 Save $5 See at Target

Best Prime Day TV deals

This 65" TV might be smart, but snagging it on sale is even smarter. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Want to watch the big game on a big screen? Look no further than this 65" TCL Smart TV, which boasts crisp, 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR Pro for stunning visuals that'll make you feel like you're part of the action. It also has built-in Dolby Atmos for a rich, surround sound experience, whether you're enjoying your favorite streaming shows and movies, live TV programs or playing video games. Want to control it via Alexa or right from your phone? You can do that, too. $400 is the lowest price we've seen for this telly — up until now, that is. Grab it while it's $140 off!

"It’s a great TV with easy setup and good picture," raved a satisfied shopper. "10/10 recommend."

$379.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Insignia 24" Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Vizio 24" Smart TV $127 $160 Save $33 See at Amazon

Amazon 40" Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Vizio 50" Smart TV $480 $630 Save $150 See at Amazon

Amazon 55" Fire TV $340 $520 Save $180 See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Onn. 24” Class HD (720P) LED Roku Smart TV $88 $118 Save $30 See at Walmart

TCL 40" Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV $138 $350 Save $212 See at Walmart

TCL 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV $230 $280 Save $50 See at Target

Best Prime Day auto deals

Keep your ride clutter-free with this nifty trash bin. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Contrary to popular belief, the floor of your car is actually not the best place for crumpled-up napkins, fast food wrappers and other rubbish. What is? This No. 1 bestselling Hotor Trash Can, according to over 30,000 Amazon shoppers. Its adjustable strap can be attached to a headrest or center console for easy access, and its leakproof lining ensures no liquids seep out onto your upholstery. It's also got a zip-up lid to conceal any garbage it's holding, as well as side mesh pockets for storing things like cups, toys and snacks. Now you won't have to apologize every time you give friends a ride, which is pretty priceless — though we're not complaining about the under-$10 price tag (over 50% off!).

"I tried three different car trash cans, and this one fit my needs perfectly. It looks good, too," shared the driver of a (now) clean car. "The bag blends right into my black interior so it isn’t obvious. I hang it off the back of the center console and is long enough to hang below the air conditioning vent for the back seat of my Honda CRV. My dog really appreciates that!"

$8.48 $17.99 at Amazon

Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter $80 $125 Save $45 See at Amazon

AstroAI Tire Inflator $22 $45 Save $23 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator $28 $45 Save $17 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 See at Amazon

Looking for other top deals around the internet? Check these out:

Avapow Car Jump Starter $66 $190 Save $124 See at Walmart

Drop Stop - The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $25 $35 Save $10 See at Target

Thinkware F70 Dash Cam $70 $90 Save $20 See at Best Buy

Best Prime Day vacuum deals