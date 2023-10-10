Why you can trust us
Live: 100+ best Amazon Prime Day deals to shop at October’s biggest sale

Save up to 80% on Apple, Tempur-Pedic, Oral-B, Shark, Roomba and more.

Britt Ross and Carrie McCabe
Updated ·19 min read
The big day is here!
How's this for an October surprise? Prime Day is back! Yep, the delicious two-day sales event is officially live with a tons of deals on tech, travel and home to be devoured now — plus deals going on around the web from other top retailers.

In terms of timing, the retail giant definitely knows what it's doing: "Around 30% of people begin their holiday shopping in October, so Amazon looked at that and took advantage of it," Phil Masiello, an e-commerce expert, told us. Crossing things off your list now has its benefits; namely, you'll save a lot of dough. We're already seeing Black Friday–level discounts (at $80, this bestselling 32-inch TV is the same price now as it was then). And Sephora's got 50% off a popular Drybar blow dryer. "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," said budgeting expert Andrea Woroch.

We will be here all day, scouring the web to compare sales across retailers, checking price histories and poring over verified reviews to make sure the items we've chosen are worth your hard-earned cash. A few examples: Target's showing iconic Beats headphones for $99 (that's 50% off), Zappos has a pair of cool New Balance sneakers for only $48 (they're 55% off), this lightweight stick vac is more than 80% off for Prime members (!) and Apple AirPods are an absolute steal at $99. Of course Amazon has a ton of the best prices but when we found a deal that's just as good (or even better) at another retailer, we included it here, too.

Best Prime Day Lightning Deals

For the uninitiated, Lightning Deals offer some of the biggest savings you can score during Prime Day, but just like lightning, they're gone in a flash! That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. But don't worry, we're on it. Here are the best Lightning Deals available to shop right now, from phone chargers to skincare.

  • 2023 Updated Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen

    $65$100
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • Glass Water Bottles With Sleeves and Stainless Steel Lids - 6 Pack

    $22$50
    Save $28
    See at Amazon

  • Famiworths Single Serve Brewer for K Cup

    $44$70
    Save $26
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals overall

  • Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $22$50
    Save $28 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Nicebay Hair Straightening Brush

    $31$134
    Save $103 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat

    $13$36
    Save $23 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Kitchen Spice Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

  • Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

    $14$25
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals of 70% off or more

inse stick vacuum
Sleek as a Dyson, without the sky-high price tag. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Tired of schlepping your bulky upright vacuum around your house? This lightweight, 6-in-1 Inse stick vac clocks in at just 3.2 pounds, but what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in power. Its 180W motor effortlessly sucks up everything from dust to pet hair, and it even has a 5-stage filtration system to trap up to 99.99% of particles floating around your home. Cleaner floors, cleaner air! Plus, you'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, and it also transforms into a handheld vac for using on stairs and furniture or even your car. You'll get an array of attachments for tackling most any cleaning task, and the fact that it's cordless is the cherry on the sundae. It's hard to top a nearly 80% discount, but this vac is indeed an astounding $370 off — and we've yet to see it priced for less.

"This product is absolutely amazing and it makes vacuuming the home fun," wrote a cleaning professional. "A lot of people [are] comparing this to the Dyson Cyclone, and let me just tell you that this beats the Dyson by every measure. This vacuum is top-quality and keeps money in your pocket. ... I have a cleaning company, and let me just tell you I’ve already ordered two and I plan on ordering more."

$99.98 $469.98 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals of 50% off or more

a bottle of cosrx snail mucin power essence
Snail mucin — the definition of slimy, yet satisfying. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from over 36,000 Amazon shoppers — it's effective! Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Now just $14, we suggest stocking up while it's 40% off!

"At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care," shared one Cosrx convert. "I have not been more impressed with any product ... it has a light scent, you don't need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned and wrinkles are minimized!"

$14 $25 at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow

    $21$60
    Save $39 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

airpods pro
'Tis the season for some Apple picking — and we're not talking about Granny Smiths. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. We thought these bad boys were a good deal when they dropped to $200 earlier this year, so the fact that they're now $189? This is one markdown you don't want to miss!

"The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) have taken my audio experience to a whole new level," raved an impressed listener. "The active noise-cancellation is nothing short of phenomenal, blocking out distractions with ease. The adaptive transparency feature is a game-changer, allowing me to stay aware of my surroundings when needed. Personalized spatial audio immerses me in my music like never before. The MagSafe charging case is a convenient addition, and the USB-C compatibility is a welcome upgrade. These Bluetooth headphones are a perfect match for my iPhone, delivering crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. ... An absolute must-have for any music lover or iPhone enthusiast!"

$189 $249 at Amazon

  • Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

    $248$348
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

  • Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones

    $229$329
    Save $100
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day home deals

two cozsinoor pillows
Hotel-quality pillows at a budget motel price. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Finding a pillow that's soft yet supportive is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but this top-rated set of Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows checks all the right boxes. Ideal for both side and back sleepers, these comfy cushions are filled with a premium gel down alternative that retains its fluffy shape to keep your head propped up while feeling light as a cloud. Plus, the breathable covers help ward off night sweats, and the pillows can even be tossed in the washing machine when it's time for a refresh. $34 is one of the best prices we've seen for this set all year, and considering pillows can cost upward of $50 each, scoring these for $17 a pop is quite reasonable.

"I think we found the perfect pillow," wrote a (now) sound slumberer. "Ever since using these, our sleep has improved and so has our neck comfort. My husband and I have been searching for a good pillow that offers support and yet is very comfortable, and this is it! They hold their shape, too!"

$33.99 $39.99 at Amazon

  • Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow

    $21$60
    Save $39 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2

    $37$61
    Save $24 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Chom Chom Roller

    $19$32
    Save $13 with code
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on tablets and tech

fire tv stick
The days of having three-plus remotes are over — keep things less complicated with this all-in-one device. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

You don't need to be a tech whiz to use an Amazon Fire TV Stick; in fact, it was designed to make navigating your TV a whole lot more streamlined! With just one device, you'll have access to millions of streamers and live TV programs right at your fingertips, as well as over 300,000 free movies and shows via apps like Amazon Freevee and Tubi. No more having to switch to a different remote to turn up the volume on your sound bar, either — you can do it all from this one gizmo, and it's even equipped with Alexa voice control capability. Sales events like Prime Day offer the best opportunities to snag Amazon devices for less, and while it's a few dollars more than it was during July's sale, 50% off is still an excellent deal for something you'll use as much as this.

"Works great! I have a couple [of] older TVs without streaming options," explained a happy user. "[I] purchased Amazon Fire Sticks so we could use other services and download. Very easy to install and use! I'm not super tech-savvy and had it up and running perfectly within five minutes. Very happy with our Fire Sticks!"

$19.99 $39.99 at Amazon

  • Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

    $89$119
    Save $30
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day $25-and-under deals

an aerlang massage gun
Seeing this ultra-low price just worked wonders for our tension! (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots. Even at full-price, it's a fraction of the cost of shelling out for a professional masseuse, but the fact that it's down to just $18 with the double discount makes it a downright steal.

"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."

$17.99 $25.98 at Amazon

  • Chom Chom Roller

    $19$32
    Save $13 with code
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day TV deals

a tcl smart tv
This 65" TV might be smart, but snagging it on sale is even smarter. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Want to watch the big game on a big screen? Look no further than this 65" TCL Smart TV, which boasts crisp, 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR Pro for stunning visuals that'll make you feel like you're part of the action. It also has built-in Dolby Atmos for a rich, surround sound experience, whether you're enjoying your favorite streaming shows and movies, live TV programs or playing video games. Want to control it via Alexa or right from your phone? You can do that, too. $400 is the lowest price we've seen for this telly — up until now, that is. Grab it while it's $140 off!

"It’s a great TV with easy setup and good picture," raved a satisfied shopper. "10/10 recommend."

$379.99 $529.99 at Amazon

Best Prime Day auto deals

a black hotor car trash can
Keep your ride clutter-free with this nifty trash bin. (Photo: Amazon) (Amazon)

Contrary to popular belief, the floor of your car is actually not the best place for crumpled-up napkins, fast food wrappers and other rubbish. What is? This No. 1 bestselling Hotor Trash Can, according to over 30,000 Amazon shoppers. Its adjustable strap can be attached to a headrest or center console for easy access, and its leakproof lining ensures no liquids seep out onto your upholstery. It's also got a zip-up lid to conceal any garbage it's holding, as well as side mesh pockets for storing things like cups, toys and snacks. Now you won't have to apologize every time you give friends a ride, which is pretty priceless — though we're not complaining about the under-$10 price tag (over 50% off!).

"I tried three different car trash cans, and this one fit my needs perfectly. It looks good, too," shared the driver of a (now) clean car. "The bag blends right into my black interior so it isn’t obvious. I hang it off the back of the center console and is long enough to hang below the air conditioning vent for the back seat of my Honda CRV. My dog really appreciates that!"

$8.48 $17.99 at Amazon

  • Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

    $80$125
    Save $45
    See at Amazon

Best Prime Day vacuum deals