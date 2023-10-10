50+ anti-Prime Day deals to shop right now — from Adidas to Zappos

Amazon, Schmamazon: Target, Best Buy, Walmart, Coach and so many more retailers are dropping their own Prime Day bonanzas. Take that! (Photo: Shark, Walmart, Kate Spade)

Prime Day 2023 is here! Get ready for the best bargains this side of Black Friday, but remember to buckle up ... you're in for a wild ride. A wild shopping ride, that is. Yep, there's life after Amazon when it comes to saving big the next couple of days. Heavy hitters like Walmart, Adidas, Best Buy, Coach, Target, Samsung, Dyson, Lowe's, Home Depot, Kate Spade, Madewell, Nike and Zappos are getting in on the action with their own competing sales. It's an all-out shopping fest and we're here for it. Think of us as your ultimate guide to the goods.

We're no shopping slackers. We take our jobs seriously, so we meticulously compared price histories and read thousands of reviews to present you with the 50+ very best deals around the web. Steals abound, like this HP Chromebook at a record-low price of $199 (it's nearly 40% off). And down to $259 (from $400), this iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is priced lower at Walmart than at Amazon. Our team is here live with you over the next 48 hours, scouring the sales in real-time. As you peruse our list, keep December festivities in mind. "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," confirmed consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.

We'll be adding impressive deals as they pop up, so keep checking back throughout the event. You don't want Prime Day FOMO, do you?

Best TV deals

If you've been holding out on finally getting your hands on a gorgeous new screen, wait no longer — you can grab a spectacular set from big brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio and more for a few hundred dollars off (and for XXL screens, you'll save even more).

Target: Score the lowest price on the web on select TVs (like this gorgeous 50" TCL screen).

TCL 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV $230 $280 Save $50 See at Target

Walmart: The retailer's holiday kickoff sale is here! The best markdowns can be found on TCL TVs, many of which are marked down to their lowest prices ever.

TCL 32" HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series $108 $200 Save $92 See at Walmart

TCL 40" Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV $138 $350 Save $212 See at Walmart

Samsung: Score up to a cool $1,300 off select Samsung Neo QLED TVs, as well as up to $800 on Frame TVs.

Samsung The Frame 43" TV $900 $1,000 Save $100 See at Samsung

Samsung 65" Class OLED TV $1,800 $2,600 Save $800 See at Samsung

Best Buy: Save up to $900 on select Samsung, Sony and LG TVs. Want to save even more? Snag up to 50% off on clearance, open-box and refurbished items.

LG 65" OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $1,700 $2,500 Save $800 See at Best Buy

Insignia 70" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $400 $600 Save $200 See at Best Buy

Best deals on headphones and earbuds

Searching for discreet new buds for the gym? Maybe you're after some oversized cans that promise to block out all noise for your next flight. Either way, you can enjoy your fave podcasts, and songs (or better yet, the sweet sound of silence) well before holiday tunes start taking over the radio ... and the gas station ... and the supermarket...

Walmart: Big brands and under-the-radar gems are up to 80% off right now. Make sure you scope out the retailer's discounts on AirPods: The prices rival Amazon's.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation) $89 $159 Save $70 See at Walmart

Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones $19 $100 Save $81 See at Walmart

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Target: Score up to 50% off JBL, Beats, Skullcandy and more.

JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $60 $100 Save $40 See at Target

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 See at Target

Best tech deals

The bargains run the gamut, from a powerhouse Lenovo laptop at Target to a decked-out soundbar at Walmart. Score deep discounts on Chromebooks, two-in-one models, tablets and more.

Walmart: The retailer slashed the prices on a ton of Samsung and HP laptops and tablets, including marking a top-rated HP Chromebook for the lowest price ever and a sleek Samsung Galaxy Tab for even cheaper than Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 $179 $230 Save $51 See at Walmart

HP Chromebook 14" HD Touchscreen 2-in-1 $199 $329 Save $130 See at Walmart

eBay: Save up to 75% off select Apple devices.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm 42mm GPS + WiFi + Bluetooth $85 $200 Save $115 See at eBay

Apple iPad Pro 11" 3rd Gen $749 $2,499 Save $1,750 See at eBay

Target: Score up to 60% off Lenovo, Acer and HP models. One standout deal: A Lenovo ThinkPad for over $1,100 off.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13" Ultrabook $815 $1,939 Save $1,124 See at Walmart

Lenovo 14" Chromebook Laptop $250 $330 Save $80 See at Target

Best Buy: Need a new computer? You can score up to $500 off select Windows laptops.

Microsoft - Surface Pro 7+ $600 $930 Save $330 See at Best Buy

HP Envy 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop $550 $850 Save $300 See at Best Buy

Best kitchen deals

Now is the perfect time to upgrade your crusty old cookware and dull knives, and perhaps even purchase the snazzy espresso machine or stand mixer you've been eyeing for a steal. Save big on sought-after brands like Nespresso, KitchenAid, Our Place and Solo Stove.

Walmart: During Walmart's Holiday Kickoff, you'll get up to 80% off small appliances, cookware and more from brands like Henckels and Vitamix, to name a few. Psst: The KitchenAid stand mixer below is priced lower than it is at Amazon.

KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer $259 $400 Save $141 See at Walmart

Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set $140 $657 Save $517 See at Walmart

Home Depot: Save up to 50% on select kitchenware, including pots and pans sets, knives and more.

Granitestone 10-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set $75 $149 Save $74 See at Home Depot

Lowe's: Save up to $800 on large kitchen appliances from GE, Bosch and others, plus score great deals on the Ninja Foodi, PowerXL air fryers and more.

PowerXL 4-Quart Air Fryer $70 $100 Save $30 See at Lowe's

Our Place: Save up to $175 on cookware sets from the brand that Selena Gomez swoons over.

Our Place Home Cook Duo $255 $315 Save $60 See at Our Place

Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit on mega sale for cozy fall nights, plus take up to $235 off fire pit bundles.

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0 $280 $345 Save $65 See at Solo Stove

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 $250 $300 Save $50 See at Solo Stove

Target: Save over 40% on small kitchen appliances from top brands like Ninja, Breville, Keurig and more.

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine $149 $200 Save $51 See at Target

Wayfair: Get a top-selling Rachael Ray 13-Piece cookware set for nearly $100 off during Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout October sale, as well as up to 50% off kitchen and dining furniture.

Rachael Ray 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set $164 $260 Save $96 See at Wayfair

Best vacuum deals

Whether you prefer sturdy upright vacs, sleek stick models or hands-off robovacs, there are deals galore to be found on these crumb-zappers. We're talking all the hits: Bissell, Shark, Eufy, iRobot, and, yes, even the ever-elusive on-sale Dyson.

Walmart: Score great prices on top brands like Eufy, Bissell and more, including a Shark vac priced less than it is at Amazon!

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum $129 $250 Save $121 See at Walmart

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner $89 $123 Save $34 See at Walmart

Dyson: Save up to $150 on select Dyson stick vacuums.

Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum $450 $600 Save $150 See at Dyson

Target: Snag brands like Bissell and iRobot for 30% off, with select vacuums starting at under $50.

iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum $195 $280 Save $85 See at Target

Best bedding and mattress deals

A quality mattress is a worthy investment, and the sticker shock is much less right now. Big sales events are the best times to buy, whether you're in the market for memory foam, a hybrid model or a cooling mattress that'll keep night sweats at bay. And while you're at it, why not stock up on some new sheet sets for all of those holiday guests you'll be hosting? Save on brands like Casper, Sleep Number and more.

Walmart: Snap up dreamy discounts on top-rated mattresses (starting at under $200!), bestselling bed linens and Serta pillows.

Molblly 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $190 $280 Save $90 See at Walmart

Mlily Ego 8" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $229 $599 Save $370 See at Walmart

Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $22 $61 Save $39 See at Walmart

Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2 $17 $42 Save $26 See at Walmart

Avocado: Save up to $800 on Avocado's signature certified organic mattresses using codes FALL400 and FALL800 at checkout.

Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress, Queen $3,499 $3,899 Save $400 with code Copied! Code: FALL400 Copied! Code: FALL400 See at Avocado

Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus you'll get two free pillows with the purchase of a mattress.

Bear Original Queen Mattress, Queen $699 $998 Save $299 See at Bear

Brooklinen: Save up to 65% on the cozy bed linen brand's beloved sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers and more.

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set, Queen $161 $189 Save $28 See at Brooklinen

Casper: The popular brand makes a range of styles, from hybrid and memory foam to cooling models, and it's offering up to 25% off select bundles complete with a mattress, pillows, sheet set and mattress protector.

The Casper Bundle, Queen $1,090 $1,363 Save $273 See at Casper

Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 25% off their luxurious bedding sitewide during its Fall Sale, plus get linen bamboo sheets for over 50% off.

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set $175 $389 Save $214 See at Cozy Earth

Helix: Enjoy 20% off sitewide using the code FALL20, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders. Not sure which one's right for you? Take the brand's sleep quiz, and choose from over 20 different mattresses, each designed with different sleep styles in mind.

Helix Midnight Luxe, Queen $1,899 $2,374 Save $475 with code Copied! Code: FALL20 Copied! Code: FALL20 See at Helix

Nectar: With a range of memory foam and hybrid mattresses to choose from — including several made with heat-wicking copper fibers — Nectar has a style to suit every sleeper, and you can score 33% off everything during its fall sale.

Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen $699 $1,099 Save $400 See at Nectar

Parachute: Looking for some seriously swoon-worthy bedding? The premium linen brand has dozens of gorgeous items on sale, from sheet sets and shams to quilts and bedspreads.

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, Queen $224 $320 Save $96 See at Parachute

Purple: During Purple's Fall Event, you can get 10% off its patented GelFlex Grid mattresses, which adapt to support the movements you make while you sleep. Pillows and bedding are up to 20% off.

Purple Mattress, Queen $1,259 $1,399 Save $140 See at Purple

Saatva: Get the brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses for up to $778 off.

Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen $1,696 $1,995 Save $299 See at Saatva

Sleep Number: Snag an all-new smart bed for 20% off and bases for 10% off during Sleep Number's fall sale. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your 'Sleep Number' for custom comfort.

Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed, Queen $3,199 $3,999 Save $800 See at Sleep Number

Target: Score low prices on bedding, pillows and more, with prices starting at just $5 for Target Circle members.

Room Essentials Microfiber Solid Sheet Set, Queen $15 $19 Save $4 with Target Circle membership See at Target

Wayfair: Get a top-rated queen-size mattress for only $400, plus find delightful deals on bedding, pillows and more.

Wayfair Sleep 14 Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, Queen $400 $861 Save $461 See at Wayfair

Best fashion deals

You don't have to pay top dollar for high-end clothing and accessories, and we've found the deals to prove it. From Coach and Kate Spade bags to Nike sneakers and even Lululemon leggings, you'll be dressed to the nines this season (and no one has to know you didn't pay full price).

Zappos: Snag thousands of deals on boots, sneakers, heels and more, with discounts on everything from Adidas to Dr. Scholl's. The Adidas running sneakers below are down to their lowest price in over a month.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Shoes $152 $190 Save $38 See at Zappos

Dr. Scholl's Madison Lace Shoes $70 $100 Save $30 See at Zappos

Adidas: Get up to 50% off clothing, shoes and accessories, including the brand's popular sneakers — and AdiClub members can score even lower prices (it's free to join).

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes $53 $75 Save $22 See at Adidas

Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes $56 $80 Save $24 See at Adidas

Ann Taylor: Score fall styles for up to 40% off, including sweaters, outerwear, pants and more using code FALL.

Ann Taylor Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat $137 $228 Save $91 with code Copied! Code: FALL Copied! Code: FALL See at Ann Taylor

Athleta: Get an extra 40% off select markdowns with code STOCKUP40 during Athleta's Secret Warehouse sale.

Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger $24 $89 Save $65 with code Copied! Code: STOCKUP40 Copied! Code: STOCKUP40 See at Athleta

Banana Republic: Enjoy up to 40% off gorgeous dresses, pants, jackets and other fall wear.

Banana Republic Ranger Straight Jean $105 $130 Save $25 See at Banana Republic

Coach: Save up to 50% on stylish bags, shoes, wallets and other accessories.

Coach Lori Shoulder Bag $315 $450 Save $135 See at Coach

Coach Outlet: Score a wild 70% off the brand's popular leather backpacks, footwear, jewelry and more.

Coach Kristy Shoulder Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas $127 $498 Save $371 with coupon See at Coach Outlet

Cozy Earth: Get 25% off sitewide during the Oprah-beloved bedding and loungewear brand's fall sale.

Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set $156 $195 Save $39 See at Cozy Earth

Gap: Score 60% off limited-time deals — including sweaters and tops starting at $25 — plus get an extra 50% off select sale items. The cable-knit pullover below is the lowest price we've ever seen it!

Gap Cable-Knit Sweater $34 $37 Save $3 See at Gap

Kate Spade: Save up to 30% on gorgeous handbags, shoes, jewelry and more with code TAKE30.

Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Large Shoulder Bag $195 $398 Save $203 with code Copied! Code: TAKE30 Copied! Code: TAKE30 See at Kate Spade

Kohl's: Score Sonoma jeans, Nine West tops and more for up to 70% off during their 3-Day Deal Dash.

Nine West Drapey Button-Down Shirt $28 $40 Save $12 with code Copied! Code: GET20 Copied! Code: GET20 See at Kohl's

Lululemon: The sought-after athletic wear brand has a 'We Made Too Much' section where you can snag buttery-soft leggings, sports bras, tanks and more for a steal.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" $79 $98 Save $19 See at Lululemon

Madewell: Get up to 40% off the brand's chicly understated tops, sweaters, jeans, bags, shoes and more. Plus, enter code EXTRA20 to get — you guessed it — an extra 20% off select sale items.

Madewell Slouchy Boyfriend Jean $80 $128 Save $48 with code Copied! Code: EXTRA20 Copied! Code: EXTRA20 See at Madewell

Nike: Score up to 40% off top-rated sneakers, outerwear and more.

Nike Air Presto $83 $135 Save $52 See at Nike

Nordstrom: Save up to 60% on stylish shoes, tops, pants, jackets and more, with markdowns on brands like Zella, Madewell and Tory Burch.

Zella Live-In High-Waist Pocket Flare Pants $35 $69 Save $35 See at Nordstrom

Old Navy: Snag fall jeans and sweaters for as low as $25, plus clearance styles for as low as $4.

Old Navy SoSoft Cocoon Sweater $25 $37 Save $12 See at Old Navy

REI: The leading outdoor wear retailer is offering up to 70% off clothing and footwear, including pieces from The North Face.

The North Face Winter Warm Pro Tights $70 $100 Save $30 See at REI

Target: Grab cozy slippers, socks, cute underwear and more.

Stars Above Chandra Scuff Slippers $20 $25 Save $5 See at Target

Best beauty deals

Get your glam on for less, thanks to markdowns on high-end skin care from brands like Sunday Riley, professional-grade hair products — including a thickening shampoo from BondiBoost — and even electric toothbrushes to help you maintain that dazzling smile.

Walmart: Save up to 60% on top beauty and grooming products from Olaplex, Philosophy and more.

Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush $17 $50 Save $33 See at Walmart

Philosophy Amazing Grace Whipped Body Creme $28 $36 Save $8 See at Walmart

Nordstrom: Get up to 50% off makeup, hair, fragrance and skin-care favorites, including finds from Sunday Riley, Stila and Benefit. This set includes Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum — a fave of Drew Barrymore.

Sunday Riley Radiance Set $80 $114 Save $34 See at Nordstrom

Sephora: Hair-care faves are up to 50% off, with new daily deals from now through 10/10. Save on anti-hair loss products and brands including BondiBoost, Drybar and Olaplex.

BondiBoost Hair Thickening Therapy Shampoo $26 $30 Save $5 See at Sephora

Ulta: Save up to 50% on bestsellers during Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event, along with discounts on makeup and skin care.

Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream $22 $89 Save $67 See at Ulta

