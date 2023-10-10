50+ anti-Prime Day deals to shop right now — from Adidas to Zappos
Walmart, Best Buy, Coach, Target, Samsung, Dyson, Lowe's, Home Depot, shall we go on?
Prime Day 2023 is here! Get ready for the best bargains this side of Black Friday, but remember to buckle up ... you're in for a wild ride. A wild shopping ride, that is. Yep, there's life after Amazon when it comes to saving big the next couple of days. Heavy hitters like Walmart, Adidas, Best Buy, Coach, Target, Samsung, Dyson, Lowe's, Home Depot, Kate Spade, Madewell, Nike and Zappos are getting in on the action with their own competing sales. It's an all-out shopping fest and we're here for it. Think of us as your ultimate guide to the goods.
We're no shopping slackers. We take our jobs seriously, so we meticulously compared price histories and read thousands of reviews to present you with the 50+ very best deals around the web. Steals abound, like this HP Chromebook at a record-low price of $199 (it's nearly 40% off). And down to $259 (from $400), this iconic KitchenAid stand mixer is priced lower at Walmart than at Amazon. Our team is here live with you over the next 48 hours, scouring the sales in real-time. As you peruse our list, keep December festivities in mind. "This is a good time to get some of your holiday shopping out of the way," confirmed consumer and money-saving expert Andrea Woroch.
We'll be adding impressive deals as they pop up, so keep checking back throughout the event. You don't want Prime Day FOMO, do you?
Best TV deals
If you've been holding out on finally getting your hands on a gorgeous new screen, wait no longer — you can grab a spectacular set from big brands like Samsung, LG, Vizio and more for a few hundred dollars off (and for XXL screens, you'll save even more).
Target: Score the lowest price on the web on select TVs (like this gorgeous 50" TCL screen).
TCL 50" 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV$230$280Save $50
Walmart: The retailer's holiday kickoff sale is here! The best markdowns can be found on TCL TVs, many of which are marked down to their lowest prices ever.
TCL 32" HD LED Roku Smart TV 3 Series$108$200Save $92
TCL 40" Full HD 1080p LED Smart Roku TV$138$350Save $212
Samsung: Score up to a cool $1,300 off select Samsung Neo QLED TVs, as well as up to $800 on Frame TVs.
Samsung The Frame 43" TV$900$1,000Save $100
Samsung 65" Class OLED TV$1,800$2,600Save $800
Best Buy: Save up to $900 on select Samsung, Sony and LG TVs. Want to save even more? Snag up to 50% off on clearance, open-box and refurbished items.
LG 65" OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV$1,700$2,500Save $800
Insignia 70" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$400$600Save $200
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
Searching for discreet new buds for the gym? Maybe you're after some oversized cans that promise to block out all noise for your next flight. Either way, you can enjoy your fave podcasts, and songs (or better yet, the sweet sound of silence) well before holiday tunes start taking over the radio ... and the gas station ... and the supermarket...
Walmart: Big brands and under-the-radar gems are up to 80% off right now. Make sure you scope out the retailer's discounts on AirPods: The prices rival Amazon's.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)$89$159Save $70
Vilinice Noise Cancelling Headphones$19$100Save $81
Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones$49$70Save $21
Target: Score up to 50% off JBL, Beats, Skullcandy and more.
JBL Tune Flex True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds$60$100Save $40
Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones$100$200Save $100
Best tech deals
The bargains run the gamut, from a powerhouse Lenovo laptop at Target to a decked-out soundbar at Walmart. Score deep discounts on Chromebooks, two-in-one models, tablets and more.
Walmart: The retailer slashed the prices on a ton of Samsung and HP laptops and tablets, including marking a top-rated HP Chromebook for the lowest price ever and a sleek Samsung Galaxy Tab for even cheaper than Amazon.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8$179$230Save $51
HP Chromebook 14" HD Touchscreen 2-in-1$199$329Save $130
eBay: Save up to 75% off select Apple devices.
Apple Watch Series 3 38mm 42mm GPS + WiFi + Bluetooth$85$200Save $115
Apple iPad Pro 11" 3rd Gen$749$2,499Save $1,750
Target: Score up to 60% off Lenovo, Acer and HP models. One standout deal: A Lenovo ThinkPad for over $1,100 off.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13" Ultrabook$815$1,939Save $1,124
Lenovo 14" Chromebook Laptop$250$330Save $80
Best Buy: Need a new computer? You can score up to $500 off select Windows laptops.
Microsoft - Surface Pro 7+$600$930Save $330
HP Envy 2-in-1 14" Full HD Touch-Screen Laptop$550$850Save $300
Best kitchen deals
Now is the perfect time to upgrade your crusty old cookware and dull knives, and perhaps even purchase the snazzy espresso machine or stand mixer you've been eyeing for a steal. Save big on sought-after brands like Nespresso, KitchenAid, Our Place and Solo Stove.
Walmart: During Walmart's Holiday Kickoff, you'll get up to 80% off small appliances, cookware and more from brands like Henckels and Vitamix, to name a few. Psst: The KitchenAid stand mixer below is priced lower than it is at Amazon.
KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer$259$400Save $141
Henckels Graphite 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Block Set$140$657Save $517
Home Depot: Save up to 50% on select kitchenware, including pots and pans sets, knives and more.
Granitestone 10-Piece Aluminum Non-Stick Cookware Set$75$149Save $74
Lowe's: Save up to $800 on large kitchen appliances from GE, Bosch and others, plus score great deals on the Ninja Foodi, PowerXL air fryers and more.
PowerXL 4-Quart Air Fryer$70$100Save $30
Our Place: Save up to $175 on cookware sets from the brand that Selena Gomez swoons over.
Our Place Home Cook Duo$255$315Save $60
Solo Stove: Grab a fire pit on mega sale for cozy fall nights, plus take up to $235 off fire pit bundles.
Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand 2.0$280$345Save $65
Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0$250$300Save $50
Target: Save over 40% on small kitchen appliances from top brands like Ninja, Breville, Keurig and more.
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee Maker and Espresso Machine$149$200Save $51
Wayfair: Get a top-selling Rachael Ray 13-Piece cookware set for nearly $100 off during Wayfair's 72-Hour Clearout October sale, as well as up to 50% off kitchen and dining furniture.
Rachael Ray 13-Piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set$164$260Save $96
Best vacuum deals
Whether you prefer sturdy upright vacs, sleek stick models or hands-off robovacs, there are deals galore to be found on these crumb-zappers. We're talking all the hits: Bissell, Shark, Eufy, iRobot, and, yes, even the ever-elusive on-sale Dyson.
Walmart: Score great prices on top brands like Eufy, Bissell and more, including a Shark vac priced less than it is at Amazon!
Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner$97$199Save $102
Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum$129$250Save $121
Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$89$123Save $34
Dyson: Save up to $150 on select Dyson stick vacuums.
Dyson Outsize Plus Vacuum$450$600Save $150
Target: Snag brands like Bissell and iRobot for 30% off, with select vacuums starting at under $50.
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum$195$280Save $85
Best bedding and mattress deals
A quality mattress is a worthy investment, and the sticker shock is much less right now. Big sales events are the best times to buy, whether you're in the market for memory foam, a hybrid model or a cooling mattress that'll keep night sweats at bay. And while you're at it, why not stock up on some new sheet sets for all of those holiday guests you'll be hosting? Save on brands like Casper, Sleep Number and more.
Walmart: Snap up dreamy discounts on top-rated mattresses (starting at under $200!), bestselling bed linens and Serta pillows.
Molblly 10" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$190$280Save $90
Mlily Ego 8" Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$229$599Save $370
Clara Clark 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen$22$61Save $39
Serta Cooling Gel Memory Foam Bed Pillow, Set of 2$17$42Save $26
Avocado: Save up to $800 on Avocado's signature certified organic mattresses using codes FALL400 and FALL800 at checkout.
Avocado Luxury Organic Mattress, Queen$3,499$3,899Save $400 with code
Bear: Known for its affordable yet high-quality goods, the brand is offering 30% off sitewide, plus you'll get two free pillows with the purchase of a mattress.
Bear Original Queen Mattress, Queen$699$998Save $299
Brooklinen: Save up to 65% on the cozy bed linen brand's beloved sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers and more.
Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set, Queen$161$189Save $28
Casper: The popular brand makes a range of styles, from hybrid and memory foam to cooling models, and it's offering up to 25% off select bundles complete with a mattress, pillows, sheet set and mattress protector.
The Casper Bundle, Queen$1,090$1,363Save $273
Cozy Earth: The Oprah-beloved brand is offering up to 25% off their luxurious bedding sitewide during its Fall Sale, plus get linen bamboo sheets for over 50% off.
Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set$175$389Save $214
Helix: Enjoy 20% off sitewide using the code FALL20, and get two free pillows with all mattress orders. Not sure which one's right for you? Take the brand's sleep quiz, and choose from over 20 different mattresses, each designed with different sleep styles in mind.
Helix Midnight Luxe, Queen$1,899$2,374Save $475 with code
Nectar: With a range of memory foam and hybrid mattresses to choose from — including several made with heat-wicking copper fibers — Nectar has a style to suit every sleeper, and you can score 33% off everything during its fall sale.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$699$1,099Save $400
Parachute: Looking for some seriously swoon-worthy bedding? The premium linen brand has dozens of gorgeous items on sale, from sheet sets and shams to quilts and bedspreads.
Parachute Linen Duvet Cover, Queen$224$320Save $96
Purple: During Purple's Fall Event, you can get 10% off its patented GelFlex Grid mattresses, which adapt to support the movements you make while you sleep. Pillows and bedding are up to 20% off.
Purple Mattress, Queen$1,259$1,399Save $140
Saatva: Get the brand's handcrafted, made-in-the-USA mattresses for up to $778 off.
Saatva Classic Mattress, Queen$1,696$1,995Save $299
Sleep Number: Snag an all-new smart bed for 20% off and bases for 10% off during Sleep Number's fall sale. Each side of the mattress can be adjusted to your 'Sleep Number' for custom comfort.
Sleep Number i8 Smart Bed, Queen$3,199$3,999Save $800
Target: Score low prices on bedding, pillows and more, with prices starting at just $5 for Target Circle members.
Room Essentials Microfiber Solid Sheet Set, Queen$15$19Save $4 with Target Circle membership
Wayfair: Get a top-rated queen-size mattress for only $400, plus find delightful deals on bedding, pillows and more.
Wayfair Sleep 14 Inch Medium Hybrid Mattress, Queen$400$861Save $461
Best fashion deals
You don't have to pay top dollar for high-end clothing and accessories, and we've found the deals to prove it. From Coach and Kate Spade bags to Nike sneakers and even Lululemon leggings, you'll be dressed to the nines this season (and no one has to know you didn't pay full price).
Zappos: Snag thousands of deals on boots, sneakers, heels and more, with discounts on everything from Adidas to Dr. Scholl's. The Adidas running sneakers below are down to their lowest price in over a month.
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Shoes$152$190Save $38
Dr. Scholl's Madison Lace Shoes$70$100Save $30
Adidas: Get up to 50% off clothing, shoes and accessories, including the brand's popular sneakers — and AdiClub members can score even lower prices (it's free to join).
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Shoes$53$75Save $22
Adidas Racer TR23 Shoes$56$80Save $24
Ann Taylor: Score fall styles for up to 40% off, including sweaters, outerwear, pants and more using code FALL.
Ann Taylor Wool Blend Chesterfield Coat$137$228Save $91 with code
Athleta: Get an extra 40% off select markdowns with code STOCKUP40 during Athleta's Secret Warehouse sale.
Athleta Retreat Linen Jogger$24$89Save $65 with code
Banana Republic: Enjoy up to 40% off gorgeous dresses, pants, jackets and other fall wear.
Banana Republic Ranger Straight Jean$105$130Save $25
Coach: Save up to 50% on stylish bags, shoes, wallets and other accessories.
Coach Lori Shoulder Bag$315$450Save $135
Coach Outlet: Score a wild 70% off the brand's popular leather backpacks, footwear, jewelry and more.
Coach Kristy Shoulder Bag In Colorblock Signature Canvas$127$498Save $371 with coupon
Cozy Earth: Get 25% off sitewide during the Oprah-beloved bedding and loungewear brand's fall sale.
Cozy Earth Long-Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set$156$195Save $39
Gap: Score 60% off limited-time deals — including sweaters and tops starting at $25 — plus get an extra 50% off select sale items. The cable-knit pullover below is the lowest price we've ever seen it!
Gap Cable-Knit Sweater$34$37Save $3
Kate Spade: Save up to 30% on gorgeous handbags, shoes, jewelry and more with code TAKE30.
Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Large Shoulder Bag$195$398Save $203 with code
Kohl's: Score Sonoma jeans, Nine West tops and more for up to 70% off during their 3-Day Deal Dash.
Nine West Drapey Button-Down Shirt$28$40Save $12 with code
Lululemon: The sought-after athletic wear brand has a 'We Made Too Much' section where you can snag buttery-soft leggings, sports bras, tanks and more for a steal.
Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"$79$98Save $19
Madewell: Get up to 40% off the brand's chicly understated tops, sweaters, jeans, bags, shoes and more. Plus, enter code EXTRA20 to get — you guessed it — an extra 20% off select sale items.
Madewell Slouchy Boyfriend Jean$80$128Save $48 with code
Nike: Score up to 40% off top-rated sneakers, outerwear and more.
Nike Air Presto$83$135Save $52
Nordstrom: Save up to 60% on stylish shoes, tops, pants, jackets and more, with markdowns on brands like Zella, Madewell and Tory Burch.
Zella Live-In High-Waist Pocket Flare Pants$35$69Save $35
Old Navy: Snag fall jeans and sweaters for as low as $25, plus clearance styles for as low as $4.
Old Navy SoSoft Cocoon Sweater$25$37Save $12
REI: The leading outdoor wear retailer is offering up to 70% off clothing and footwear, including pieces from The North Face.
The North Face Winter Warm Pro Tights$70$100Save $30
Target: Grab cozy slippers, socks, cute underwear and more.
Stars Above Chandra Scuff Slippers$20$25Save $5
Best beauty deals
Get your glam on for less, thanks to markdowns on high-end skin care from brands like Sunday Riley, professional-grade hair products — including a thickening shampoo from BondiBoost — and even electric toothbrushes to help you maintain that dazzling smile.
Walmart: Save up to 60% on top beauty and grooming products from Olaplex, Philosophy and more.
Fairywill Sonic Electric Toothbrush$17$50Save $33
Philosophy Amazing Grace Whipped Body Creme$28$36Save $8
Nordstrom: Get up to 50% off makeup, hair, fragrance and skin-care favorites, including finds from Sunday Riley, Stila and Benefit. This set includes Sunday Riley's Good Genes serum — a fave of Drew Barrymore.
Sunday Riley Radiance Set$80$114Save $34
Sephora: Hair-care faves are up to 50% off, with new daily deals from now through 10/10. Save on anti-hair loss products and brands including BondiBoost, Drybar and Olaplex.
BondiBoost Hair Thickening Therapy Shampoo$26$30Save $5
Ulta: Save up to 50% on bestsellers during Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event, along with discounts on makeup and skin care.
Dr. Brandt Needles No More Wrinkle Smoothing Cream$22$89Save $67
