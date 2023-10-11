We're live for Amazon Prime Day 2: Shop the 170+ best deals as they drop

The beauty of Prime Day being such a massive, multi-retailer, across-all-categories extravaganza? There's no way to snag all the steals you wanted in just 24 hours. Well, that's what Day 2 is for. Just like holiday turkey, cranberries and gravy taste better the second day, so do the deals you'll devour this glorious Wednesday. But there's nothing "leftover" about today's offerings: Day 2 of the deal-filled two-day sales event brings with it noteworthy savings that seriously rival Black Friday prices, last-minute Lightning Deals — plus competing sales going on this week from other top retailers.

So if you're looking to score big and cross holiday shopping off your list early this year, our team of shopping experts — editors with years of experience covering deals on tech, travel, beauty, fashion and home — scoured Amazon to bring you the best possible Prime Day deals, including lowest-ever-priced vacuum cleaners, streaming sticks, TVs and everything in between.

We will be here all day to compare sales across retailers, checking price histories and poring over verified reviews to make sure the items we've chosen are worth your hard-earned cash.

Trending Prime Day deals

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $7 $31 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask $17 $24 Save $7 See at Amazon

Renpho Massage Gun $50 $110 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Yeedi Robot Vacuum $110 $300 Save $190 with coupon See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon

Sam's Club Annual Membership $15 $50 Save $35 See at Sam's Club

Best Prime Day deals overall

Amazon Feethit Slip-On Walking Shoes $30 $46 Save $16 Get ready to fall in love with these slip-on sneakers. They have nearly 5,000 five-star ratings from verified buyers, many of which come from those with active jobs — think service industry workers, medical professionals and teachers. They're currently down to some of the lowest prices we've seen. $30 at Amazon

Amazon Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 with coupon Not only will this handy mount keep your phone nearby while you drive, it'll also prevent it from falling in between the seat gaps. You can install it on the dashboard, windshield or vent, and its 360-degree rotation and extending arm conveniently allow you to reposition it to your liking. We've yet to see it go on sale for less than this. Save $36 with coupon $14 at Amazon

Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 When it comes to earbuds, cordless is the way to go — and for superior sound quality, Apple AirPods are what you want. You'll get up to 24 hours of listening with their charging case, not to mention crystal-clear audio and access to Siri. They haven't been marked down by this much since last Prime Day, so our recommendation is to add 'em to your cart while they're just $89. $89 at Amazon

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 Flossing manually is a pain — literally speaking, if you have sensitive gums! This popular Waterpik gently yet effectively removes up to 99.9% of plaque and comes with seven interchangeable tips so the whole family can use it. The last time we saw it drop this low was back during July's Prime Day, so you might want to snag it while it's 50% off. $50 at Amazon

Amazon DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $42 $79 Save $37 with coupon Save money and gain peace of mind with this top-rated jump starter, which will give your car the boost it needs up to 30 times (let's hope you don't need to use it that often!). It can also charge your phone and other devices, thanks to its USB port. Save $37 with coupon $42 at Amazon

Amazon KitchenClouds Anti-Fatigue Mat $13 $36 Save $23 with coupon Whether you're cooking, doing the dishes or all of the above, this cushy mat will keep your feet comfy while promoting better posture to take pressure off of your legs and back. It's also waterproof, nonslip and super easy to wipe clean. Snag it for over 50% off before the holiday meal prep kicks in! Save $23 with coupon $13 at Amazon

Amazon Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $14 $25 Save $11 Snails and skin care? Why yes, they do in fact belong together! Thousands of shoppers swear by this snail mucin-infused serum for acheiving a more hydrated, smooth and even complexion, and it's even been known to help soften fine lines and target dark spots. It rarely goes on sale for less than $15, and the last time we saw it priced lower was during July's Prime Day. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager $185 $240 Save $55 What could be better than unwinding with a glorious foot massage at the end of a long day — and in the comfort of your own home, no less! This heated massager comes with a remote, allowing you to choose from a range of settings depending on the type of vibration you'd like. $185 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Lightning Deals

For the uninitiated, Lightning Deals offer some of the biggest savings you can score during Prime Day, but just like lightning, they're gone in a flash! That means you need to grab these deals when you see them. But don't worry, we're on it. Here are the best Lightning Deals available to shop right now, from phone chargers to skincare.

Astercook 15-Piece Knife Set $50 $80 Save $30 See at Amazon

Addtam Power Strip with USB C Extension Cord $13 $20 Save $7 See at Amazon

Vtoman V6 Jump Starter $40 $70 Save $30 with coupon See at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals of 70% off or more

Sleek as a Dyson, without the sky-high price tag. (Amazon)

Tired of schlepping your bulky upright vacuum around your house? This lightweight, 6-in-1 Inse stick vac clocks in at just 3.5 pounds, but what it lacks in heft, it makes up for in power. Its 180W motor effortlessly sucks up everything from dust to pet hair, and it even has a 5-stage filtration system to trap up to 99.99% of particles floating around your home. Cleaner floors, cleaner air! Plus, you'll get up to 45 minutes of runtime per charge, and it also transforms into a handheld vac for using on stairs and furniture or even your car. You'll get an array of attachments for tackling most any cleaning task, and the fact that it's cordless is the cherry on the sundae. It's hard to top a nearly 80% discount, but this vac is indeed an astounding $370 off — and we've yet to see it priced for less.

"This product is absolutely amazing and it makes vacuuming the home fun," wrote a cleaning professional. "A lot of people [are] comparing this to the Dyson Cyclone, and let me just tell you that this beats the Dyson by every measure. This vacuum is top-quality and keeps money in your pocket. ... I have a cleaning company, and let me just tell you I’ve already ordered two and I plan on ordering more."

$99.97 $469.99 at Amazon

ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $176 $730 Save $554 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder $14 $50 Save $36 See at Amazon

Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Shoulder Bag $96 $399 Save $303 See at Kate Spade Outlet

Mistana Indira Performance Forest Green / Light Blue Rug $198 $760 Save $562 See at Wayfair

Best Prime Day deals of 50% off or more

Snail mucin — the definition of slimy, yet satisfying. (Amazon)

In case the idea of applying a snail secretion to your skin never crossed your mind, take it from over 36,000 Amazon shoppers — it's effective! Cosrx's Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has amassed a cult-like following thanks to its lightweight, refreshing feel and hydrating, rejuvenating effects. Snail mucin not only helps boost collagen and elastin for a firmer look and feel, it can also gently exfoliate for a smoother texture while also soothing the skin. Reviewers reported noticing everything from a brighter complexion to a reduction in the appearance of fine lines and dark spots after using. Now just $14, we suggest stocking up while it's 40% off!

"At 60 years old, I have tried a lot of products for skin care," shared one Cosrx convert. "I have not been more impressed with any product ... it has a light scent, you don't need to use a lot. My bottle is half gone after a few months. It has completely erased some old scars from some facial surgery. My skin is much more toned and wrinkles are minimized!"

$14 $25 at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $10 $30 Save $20 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

FiPlus PowerGrip T9 Grabber Tool $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

AncestryDNA Genetic Test Kit $49 $99 Save $50 See at Amazon

23andMe+ Premium Membership Bundle $129 $299 Save $170 See at Amazon

McCook Knife Set $48 $130 Save $82 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Bed Pillow $24 $60 Save $36 See at Amazon

Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask, 2-Pack $11 $30 Save $19 See at Amazon

Eclat Vitamin C Serum $10 $29 Save $19 See at Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Upright Vacuum Cleaner $97 $199 Save $102 See at Walmart

Gotham Steel StackMaster 10-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set with Utensils $70 $140 Save $70 See at Home Depot

Best Prime Day $25-and-under deals

Seeing this ultra-low price just worked wonders for our tension! (Amazon)

Feeling kinky? No, not that kind; we're talking about your sore muscles! At any rate, this top-rated Aerlang Massage Gun belongs in your cart, if it's tension relief you're after. With six massage heads for targeting different parts of your body, along with 20 speeds and a cool LCD display, it's no wonder tens of thousands of shoppers swear by this portable gadget for loosening up their knots. Even at full-price, it's a fraction of the cost of shelling out for a professional masseuse, but the fact that it's down to just $18 with the double discount makes it a downright steal.

"I don't write many reviews, but I needed to today," explained a content customer. "I had so much neck and shoulder pain, it was crippling. I was debating [seeing] a chiropractor, but wanted to give this a shot first. If you have pain, this will get in where you need it with the different heads, and it will break up everything. After it was all done, using it two to three times a week where it was hurting and cracking, I felt like I had a whole new back and neck. 1,000,000% recommend."

$17.99 $25.98 at Amazon

Sam's Club Annual Membership $15 $50 Save $35 See at Sam's Club

Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls, 6-Pack $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Fairywill Electric Toothbrush $17 $70 Save $53 See at Walmart

Crocs Crocband Clog $25 $55 Save $30 See at Walmart

Stars Above Women's Chandra Scuff Slippers $20 $25 Save $5 See at Target

Best Prime Day deals on headphones and earbuds

'Tis the season for some Apple picking — and we're not talking about Granny Smiths. (Amazon)

There's a reason for the hype surrounding the newest Apple AirPods Pro — many reasons, in fact. For starters, they offer rich, crisp sound and superior noise cancellation, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, audiobooks and more without outside commotion getting in the way. This model also allows you to control the volume simply by swiping the stem, and you'll even receive four pairs of silicone tips in different sizes for customized comfort. We thought these bad boys were a good deal when they dropped to $200 earlier this year, so the fact that they're now $189? This is one markdown you don't want to miss.

"The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) have taken my audio experience to a whole new level," raved an impressed listener. "The active noise-cancellation is nothing short of phenomenal, blocking out distractions with ease. The adaptive transparency feature is a game-changer, allowing me to stay aware of my surroundings when needed. Personalized spatial audio immerses me in my music like never before. The MagSafe charging case is a convenient addition, and the USB-C compatibility is a welcome upgrade. These Bluetooth headphones are a perfect match for my iPhone, delivering crystal-clear sound and seamless connectivity. ... An absolute must-have for any music lover or iPhone enthusiast!"

$189 $249 at Amazon

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones $248 $348 Save $100 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $89 $129 Save $40 See at Amazon

Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones $118 $250 Save $132 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones $229 $329 Save $100 See at Amazon

Beats Studio Pro $180 $350 Save $170 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $24 $50 Save $26 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Flex All-Day Wireless Earphones $49 $70 Save $21 See at Walmart

Beats Solo³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $200 Save $100 See at Target

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live $80 $150 Save $70 See at Samsung

Best Prime Day home deals

Hotel-quality pillows at a budget motel price. (Amazon)

Finding a pillow that's soft yet supportive is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but this top-rated set of Cozsinoor Cooling Pillows checks all the right boxes. Ideal for both side and back sleepers, these comfy cushions are filled with a premium gel down alternative that retains its fluffy shape to keep your head propped up while feeling light as a cloud. Plus, the breathable covers help ward off night sweats, and the pillows can even be tossed in the washing machine when it's time for a refresh. $25 is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this set all year, and considering pillows can cost upward of $50 each, scoring these for $12 a pop is a pretty ridiculous deal!

"I think we found the perfect pillow," wrote a (now) sound slumberer. "Ever since using these, our sleep has improved and so has our neck comfort. My husband and I have been searching for a good pillow that offers support and yet is very comfortable, and this is it! They hold their shape, too!"

$24.70 $39.99 at Amazon

CGK Unlimited 4-Piece Sheet Set, Queen $28 $33 Save $5 See at Amazon

Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $18 $26 Save $8 See at Amazon

LiBa Shower Curtain Liners, 2-Pack $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Queen, Set of 2 $37 $61 Save $24 See at Amazon

Lucid 12-Inch Hybrid Mattress, Queen $375 $450 Save $75 See at Amazon

Solo Stove Ranger 2.0 with Stand $212 $265 Save $53 See at Amazon

Veva Air Purifier $80 $167 Save $87 See at Amazon

O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aifusi Mop Slippers, 5 Pairs $14 $26 Save $12 See at Amazon

Active Pets Dog Car Seat Cover $22 $43 Save $21 See at Amazon

Dyson Cool Tower Fan $250 $370 Save $120 See at Amazon

Losuy Cordless Electric Spin Scrubber $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Cozy Earth Linen Bamboo Sheet Set $153 $339 Save $186 See at Cozy Earth

Downlite Down Alternative Pillow $38 $80 Save $42 See at Target

Wayfair Sleep 12" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress (Queen) $380 $858 Save $478 See at Wayfair

Best Prime Day deals on tablets and tech

The days of having three-plus remotes are over — keep things less complicated with this all-in-one device. (Amazon)

You don't need to be a tech whiz to use an Amazon Fire TV Stick; in fact, it was designed to make navigating your TV a whole lot more streamlined! With just one device, you'll have access to millions of streamers and live TV programs right at your fingertips, as well as over 300,000 free movies and shows via apps like Amazon Freevee and Tubi. No more having to switch to a different remote to turn up the volume on your sound bar, either — you can do it all from this one gizmo, and it's even equipped with Alexa voice control capability. Sales events like Prime Day offer the best opportunities to snag Amazon devices for less, and while it's a few dollars more than it was during July's sale, 50% off is still an excellent deal for something you'll use as much as this.

"Works great! I have a couple [of] older TVs without streaming options," explained a happy user. "[I] purchased Amazon Fire Sticks so we could use other services and download. Very easy to install and use! I'm not super tech-savvy and had it up and running perfectly within five minutes. Very happy with our Fire Sticks!"

$19.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 3 $406 $959 Save $553 See at Amazon

Tile Pro, 2-Pack $42 $60 Save $18 See at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker $89 $119 Save $30 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 See at Amazon

Roku Express 4K+ $29 $40 Save $11 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $500 $599 Save $99 See at Amazon

Anker USB C Hub $55 $100 Save $45 See at Amazon

Blink Mini $20 $35 Save $15 See at Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Generation) $23 $50 Save $27 See at Amazon

Logitech Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $97 $150 Save $53 See at Amazon

Apiker iPad Screen Protector, 2-Pack $9 $11 Save $2 with coupon See at Amazon

2023 Updated Mini Projector with Bluetooth and Projector Screen $76 $100 Save $24 See at Amazon

Topvision Soundbar $33 $100 Save $67 See at Walmart

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano 13" Ultrabook $815 $1,939 Save $1,124 See at Target

Best Prime Day TV deals

This 65" TV might be smart, but snagging it on sale is even smarter. (Amazon)

Want to watch the big game on a big screen? Look no further than this 65" TCL Smart TV, which boasts crisp, 4K ultra HD resolution and HDR Pro for stunning visuals that'll make you feel like you're part of the action. It also has built-in Dolby Atmos for a rich, surround sound experience, whether you're enjoying your favorite streaming shows and movies, live TV programs or playing video games. Want to control it via Alexa or right from your phone? You can do that, too. $400 is the lowest price we've seen for this telly — up until now, that is. Grab it while it's $150 off!

"It’s a great TV with easy se