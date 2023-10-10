October Prime Day TV deals: Score up to 50% off Sony, Amazon Fire, Toshiba and more
Take your binge-watching to epic new heights.
Hear ye, hear ye! Prime Day has arrived, and that means the best TV deals you'll see this side of Black Friday ... and since last Prime Day.
Vizio 24-Inch D-Series FHD LED Smart TV$127$160Save $33
Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$80$150Save $70
Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV$110$200Save $90
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD Smart TV$180$250Save $70
Sony 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series$398$450Save $52
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV$380$450Save $70
Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$170$270Save $100
TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV$260$350Save $90
Toshiba 55-Inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV$250$430Save $180
Hisense 55-Inch Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV$270$350Save $80
TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV$461$500Save $39
Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV$590$800Save $210
Insignia 70-Inch Class F30 4K Smart Fire TV$400$600Save $200
Sony 85-Inch 4K Ultra TV X85K Series$1,398$2,300Save $902
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$18$30Save $12
Fire-Cable Plus Wireless Adapter$11$15Save $4
Vizio V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar$130$160Save $30
But seriously, the sales are impressive. We're not talking the usual 10% drops; we're seeing all-time lows, like this 32-inch Insignia for a ridiculous $80 (from $150) — the same price it dropped to on Black Friday. And if you're of the go-big-or-go-home mentality, you'll save over $900 on this Sony 85-inch behemoth. We predict sellouts, so don't let these bargains pass you by, especially with so many phenomenal fall series on the way (along with new seasons of old favorites). Read on and treat yourself to the brand-spanking-new TV you so richly deserve. And for more tech toys on mega markdown, check out our roundup of all the best Prime Day deals.
Best Prime Day deals on 24 to 32-inch TVs
This 24-inch screen is perfect for use in a garage or in the kitchen — not to mention this price point meets the all-time low! We've never seen it cheaper than this, which makes this Prime Day an excellent time to snatch up this deal.
This TV is one of the most popular models among Yahoo readers, and for good reason: it strikes a balance between size and screen quality. At $80, it's an absolute steal (almost 50% off), and is the lowest price we've ever seen it.
This 720p TV is all you need for a fantastic viewing and/or gaming experience. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access all of your favorite streaming services with the touch of a remote, and the purchase includes six months of MGM+ for free. Not sure what to watch? Just ask Alexa for suggestions. The current pricing is the lowest we've ever seen this drop, so there's no reason to wait to buy.
Best Prime Day deals on 40 to 43-inch TVs
At 1080p, this TV is a delight to watch, and an even greater delight on your wallet. At $168, it's not the absolute cheapest this TV has ever been, but it's pretty darn close (like, $6 close).
If 720p is too low a resolution but 4K is higher than you want, this 40-inch beauty lands right in the middle. It comes with all the features you expect from a Fire TV, too, like the ability to control your smart home, ask Alexa for weather updates, and much more. And this $180 price point hits a new all-time low price for this model.
This gorgeous 4K TV comes packed with features, like built-in Google Assistant — and it works with Alexa, too! The X1 Processor handles motion blur and upscaling to provide you with the best picture possible. It even has intelligent features for use with the PlayStation 5 video game console. This is only the second time we've seen this model drop in price (the first time being July's Prime Day).
Few displays approach the quality of the Fire TV Omni. It gives a gorgeous picture with incredible color accuracy, 4K resolution, and compatibility with Advanced HDR, Adaptive Brightness, and more. It even has the Fire TV Ambient Experience that includes 1,700 different pieces of artwork it will scroll through when the TV isn't in use. Like all Fire TVs, it has Alexa built-in for easy control and navigation. We've only seen this TV cheaper once before, so this is a rare steal.
Insignia has hopped aboard the Fire TV train, too, and for good reason: the included Alexa Voice Remote brings with it a near-endless level of convenience. You can start your favorite streaming service with a voice command or the press of a button, and the DTS Surround Sound compatibility creates a more immersive listening experience while you're watching the show. It's worth noting that this TV arrives in packaging that hides what it is, too.
Best Prime Day deals on 50 to 85-inch TVs
Not only does this TV have a massive display, but it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and many other advanced features that enhance both your picture and audio. There's even the Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag, and the design of the TV makes it look as though there are no edges so the image is right in the forefront. Get it now while it's at an all-time low price.
With an included Alexa Voice Remote, this 55-inch beauty was born to be the centerpiece of your living room. That said, it's also price matched at the lowest it has ever been — a whopping 42% off!
Although there's a lot to say about this TV — like the fact it works with both Google and Alexa — the most notable detail is its price. At $270, it's the lowest price since Prime Day earlier this year, and one of the lowest prices this has ever been.
If you're looking for something brand-new, this TV is exactly what you need. It's the latest model and supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR Pro+, and much more. In addition, it's QLED — in other words, it can display colors richer than you've ever seen. Oh, and since it's a Fire TV, you get all the convenience of Alexa at your fingertips.
What does this purchase come with? Besides the obvious (a huge TV), you also get a six-month subscription to MGM+. The TV is also jam-packed with loads of great features like HDR, Dolby Vision, and a lot more.
Best Prime Day deals on 70+ inch TVs
A 70-inch TV for under $500? Yes, please! This massive screen comes with all the benefits of Fire TVs, which means tons of free content, easy navigation, and much more. You can even use it to control smart home devices or check the feed from a compatible video camera.
This 60Hz display has up to a 120Hz refresh rate and utilizes Sony's Motionflow XR tech to smooth out the picture, all while producing over one billion different colors. You can easily access your favorite streaming services like Prime Video and Disney+ from the onboard interface, and the support for Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos means the entire viewing experience will be truly superb.
Best Prime Day deals on TV accessories
If you already have a TV that you love but lacks smart capabilities, the Fire TV Stick Lite will give you an easy upgrade. It's priced near the lowest it's ever been, and tends to be one of the most popular Prime Day deas.
Certain Fire TV Sticks require an external source of power, especially if you're streaming 4K content. While you can plug it into the wall, that creates a messy look with more cables than necessary. This Fire Cable Plus adapter lets you power the Fire Stick from your TV. It's on sale for just $11, plus an additional 5% on-page coupon. Keep your viewing area nice and tidy!
Sure, your built-in TV speakers may sound good — but not sound bar-good. This Vizio is a compact sound bar and subwoofer combo that will enhance any viewing experience. It's down to just $130, which is the cheapest it has been in months. Even if you have a small space, this audio wonder won't take up much room and will help you to hear every line of dialogue.
- D
Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff is here — save up to 60% on Shark, Keurig and more!
Yahoo LifeStay ahead of the end-of-year rush: Score big now on favorites from Crocs, Serta, Dyson, Nintendo, Lego and ... Monopoly!
Prime Day beauty deals: The 40+ best items to shop, from Burt's Bees to Waterpik — save up to 70%
Yahoo LifeAnti-aging creams! Anti-hair-thinning shampoos! Here's your cheat sheet to the epic shopping event of the year — prices start at just $6.
- D
Prime Day travel deals: I’ve flown over 30,000 miles this year — here are the 9 products I’m shopping now
Yahoo LifeSales on Samsonite, Apple, Adidas and more have already touched down — and we're flying high from the savings. My picks, starting at $11.
- D
Amazon Prime Day deals: 100+ picks worth shopping ahead of tomorrow's huge sale
Yahoo LifeWith a bevy of bargains already live across the web, we cherry-picked those worth snapping up now — save up to 80% on Apple, Shark and more.
- L
We're calling it: This is the best early Prime Day deal — the Fire TV Stick Lite is only $18
Yahoo LifeSave 40% on this stellar stocking stuffer: 'A must have,' said one of more than 40,000 fans.
- L
Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is already 50% off for Prime Day — and it's selling like hotcakes
Yahoo LifeWatch movies, play games, read books and rock out — the tablet over 88,000 Amazon shoppers vouch for is only $75 right now.
- L
Amazon's Fire Omni Series TVs are on sale for mind-blowing prices in this early Prime Day sale
Yahoo LifeIsn't it time you went "big" on your home theater setup?
- L
The No. 1 bestselling Crocs are down to as low as $28 at Amazon — save up to 40%
Yahoo LifeThe cult of these clogs is real — more than 450,000 shoppers give them a perfect five-start rating.
- L
Early Prime Day vacuum deals: A fan-favorite Shark for 50% off and 35 more steals
Yahoo LifePrep for holiday hoopla way before Black Friday — we found Hoover, iRobot and more up to 80% off (!!) ahead of next week's bonanza.
- L
Women in their 50s and 60s love this anti-aging tool that's nearly 45% off ahead of Prime Day
Yahoo Life'Stunned at the results': Combat the visible signs of aging for less than the price of one spa treatment — don't miss this early Prime Day sale.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.