October Prime Day TV deals: Score up to 50% off Sony, Amazon Fire, Toshiba and more

Hear ye, hear ye! Prime Day has arrived, and that means the best TV deals you'll see this side of Black Friday ... and since last Prime Day.

But seriously, the sales are impressive. We're not talking the usual 10% drops; we're seeing all-time lows, like this 32-inch Insignia for a ridiculous $80 (from $150) — the same price it dropped to on Black Friday. And if you're of the go-big-or-go-home mentality, you'll save over $900 on this Sony 85-inch behemoth. We predict sellouts, so don't let these bargains pass you by, especially with so many phenomenal fall series on the way (along with new seasons of old favorites). Read on and treat yourself to the brand-spanking-new TV you so richly deserve. And for more tech toys on mega markdown, check out our roundup of all the best Prime Day deals.

Best Prime Day deals on 24 to 32-inch TVs

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 32-Inch 2-Series 720p HD Smart TV $110 $200 Save $90 This 720p TV is all you need for a fantastic viewing and/or gaming experience. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access all of your favorite streaming services with the touch of a remote, and the purchase includes six months of MGM+ for free. Not sure what to watch? Just ask Alexa for suggestions. The current pricing is the lowest we've ever seen this drop, so there's no reason to wait to buy. $110 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on 40 to 43-inch TVs

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series 1080p HD Smart TV $180 $250 Save $70 If 720p is too low a resolution but 4K is higher than you want, this 40-inch beauty lands right in the middle. It comes with all the features you expect from a Fire TV, too, like the ability to control your smart home, ask Alexa for weather updates, and much more. And this $180 price point hits a new all-time low price for this model. $180 at Amazon

Sony Sony 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series $398 $450 Save $52 This gorgeous 4K TV comes packed with features, like built-in Google Assistant — and it works with Alexa, too! The X1 Processor handles motion blur and upscaling to provide you with the best picture possible. It even has intelligent features for use with the PlayStation 5 video game console. This is only the second time we've seen this model drop in price (the first time being July's Prime Day). $398 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV $380 $450 Save $70 Few displays approach the quality of the Fire TV Omni. It gives a gorgeous picture with incredible color accuracy, 4K resolution, and compatibility with Advanced HDR, Adaptive Brightness, and more. It even has the Fire TV Ambient Experience that includes 1,700 different pieces of artwork it will scroll through when the TV isn't in use. Like all Fire TVs, it has Alexa built-in for easy control and navigation. We've only seen this TV cheaper once before, so this is a rare steal. $380 at Amazon

Insignia Insignia 43-Inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $170 $270 Save $100 Insignia has hopped aboard the Fire TV train, too, and for good reason: the included Alexa Voice Remote brings with it a near-endless level of convenience. You can start your favorite streaming service with a voice command or the press of a button, and the DTS Surround Sound compatibility creates a more immersive listening experience while you're watching the show. It's worth noting that this TV arrives in packaging that hides what it is, too. $170 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on 50 to 85-inch TVs

TCL TCL 50-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV $260 $350 Save $90 Not only does this TV have a massive display, but it supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and many other advanced features that enhance both your picture and audio. There's even the Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag, and the design of the TV makes it look as though there are no edges so the image is right in the forefront. Get it now while it's at an all-time low price. $260 at Amazon

TCL TCL 55-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV $461 $500 Save $39 If you're looking for something brand-new, this TV is exactly what you need. It's the latest model and supports Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR Pro+, and much more. In addition, it's QLED — in other words, it can display colors richer than you've ever seen. Oh, and since it's a Fire TV, you get all the convenience of Alexa at your fingertips. $461 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on 70+ inch TVs

Sony Sony 85-Inch 4K Ultra TV X85K Series $1,398 $2,300 Save $902 This 60Hz display has up to a 120Hz refresh rate and utilizes Sony's Motionflow XR tech to smooth out the picture, all while producing over one billion different colors. You can easily access your favorite streaming services like Prime Video and Disney+ from the onboard interface, and the support for Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos means the entire viewing experience will be truly superb. $1,398 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals on TV accessories

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 If you already have a TV that you love but lacks smart capabilities, the Fire TV Stick Lite will give you an easy upgrade. It's priced near the lowest it's ever been, and tends to be one of the most popular Prime Day deas. $18 at Amazon

fireCable Fire-Cable Plus Wireless Adapter $11 $15 Save $4 Certain Fire TV Sticks require an external source of power, especially if you're streaming 4K content. While you can plug it into the wall, that creates a messy look with more cables than necessary. This Fire Cable Plus adapter lets you power the Fire Stick from your TV. It's on sale for just $11, plus an additional 5% on-page coupon. Keep your viewing area nice and tidy! $11 at Amazon

VIZIO Vizio V-Series 2.1 Compact Home Theater Sound Bar $130 $160 Save $30 Sure, your built-in TV speakers may sound good — but not sound bar-good. This Vizio is a compact sound bar and subwoofer combo that will enhance any viewing experience. It's down to just $130, which is the cheapest it has been in months. Even if you have a small space, this audio wonder won't take up much room and will help you to hear every line of dialogue. $130 at Amazon

