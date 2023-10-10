50+ best Prime Day clothing deals — score up to 60% off Levis, Gap and more
Snap up Crocs, Hanes, Isotoner, Nautica, Puma and Reebok.
Temperatures are quickly dropping but Prime Day clothing deals are coming in hot! Amazon knows you want to fill in those gaps in your cold-weather wardrobe and perhaps grab some holiday gifts, so pieces are priced to move. Levi's, Gap, Reebok, Puma, Hanes and the Oprah-approved Amazon coat made our list, but so did brands (with chuckle-inducing names) you probably don't know but should, like Ewedoos, Merokeety and Dokotoo. These picks are highly rated and extremely affordable, so it's a great time to buy. New Prime Day sales keep popping up and we’re all over it — bookmark this page and check back often for new additions.
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket$90$152Save $62
Hanes Sport Cool Dri Performance Long Sleeve T-shirt$10$18Save $8
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans$38$80Save $42
Shaperx Bodysuit$34$48Save $14
Moerdeng Men's Waterproof Ski Jacket$59$90Save $31
Travelambo Womens RFID Blocking Wallet$14$16Save $2
Crocs Unisex Ralen Clog$40$50Save $10
Best Prime Day deals on women’s clothing
Coats, jackets and shackets
One of Oprah's favorite things, the 'Amazon coat' with 19,000+ five-star fans is rarely on sale, and right now it's 40% off. It was a no-brainer for one shopper who took it to the Arctic Circle: It has a fleece-lined hood, awesome oversized pockets (six of them!), a windproof shell and extended sides that you can unzip to allow for a wider range of movement. It comes in 11 styles, including various colors, patterns and faux fur trim options.
Tops and sweaters
Hanes is a tried and true brand with a quality that Amazon shoppers rely on. This long sleeve tee is better than your average layering shirt with its moisture-wicking, lightweight and breathable polyester. But if that gives you pause, don't worry: It's also odor-resistant to keep you feeling fresh all day. At $9, with nearly 26,000 five-star fans, you'd have to dig deep for a reason not to add this to cart.
Jeans, leggings and sweats
You can't go wrong with a pair of Levi's, especially at over 50% off. With a relaxed silhouette, these are just loose enough to give freedom of movement without looking frumpy.
Bras, underwear and shapewear
Amazon's No. 1 bestseller with over 13,000 rave reviewers, this shape-shifting bodysuit smooths your midsection and lifts your bust without giving a tight, compressed feeling. Instead, it hugs your body in all the right places. It comes in nine colors, from black to vibrant pink. Added perk: The hook-and-eye closure at the bottom makes bathroom trips a breeze.
Best Prime Day deal on men's clothing
You can't beat over 60% off for a durable winter coat that will keep you warm, and this one delivers, according to over 18,000 rave reviewers. With a fleece lining, waterproof exterior, plenty of pockets and a detachable hood, this baby's the MacGyver of ski jackets.
Best Prime Day accessory deals
Even cheaper than it was last October Prime Day — by two whole bucks, but still! — this handmade leather bifold has an impressive 16 card slots, one clear-window ID pocket and two zippered compartments for bills. It also features built-in RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) blocking to protect your credit cards from thieves. More than 51,000 shoppers rave about it, including some of our very own staffers.
Best Prime Day shoe deals
If comfy cool is your jam, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-friendly. These are similar to the Classic Clogs, but they have little lines on top of the shoe that look like waves.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.