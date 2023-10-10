Prime Day beauty deals: The 40+ best items to shop, from Burt's Bees to Waterpik — save up to 70%
Prime Day is your golden opportunity to scoop beauty deals on the kinds of luxe anti-aging skincare, hair-loss treatments and fabulous makeup we don't often see discounted — though some of our everyday faves are being offered up at steep discounts, too. To kick off the sale of the season, we’ve rounded up the 40+ best Prime Day beauty deals below. Even if you're not buying for yourself, keep holiday gifts in mind — most of these make great stocking stuffers. And don't forget to check back often: We'll be updating the list with all the best can't-miss bargains as they pop up.
Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum$8$29Save $21
Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream for Face, Body & Hands$14$25Save $11
Viviscal Hair Growth Supplements$65$95Save $30
Pura D'Or Professional Grade Biotin Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner$38$50Save $12
iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System$475$995Save $520
Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum$48$68Save $20
Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation$21$36Save $15
Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser$50$100Save $50
Best Prime Day skincare deals
This wildly popular plant-based formula uses aloe vera juice, witch hazel, jojoba oil, hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin C to smooth and protect skin. It's effective without being overpowering, especially on sensitive or delicate skin — and it's over 70% off.
"Is this a joke?" wrote a five-star shopper. "I used this once — ONCE — before bed...washed my face, applied this serum and finally my normal moisturizer and retinol. I woke up absolutely glowing, to the point that people were complimenting me ... My skin is so soft and radiant, I’m terrified that people will catch on to this and it’ll run out of stock. How is it possible that a serum could do this? Mind blown."
Nature Well Clinical Retinol Advanced Moisture Cream for Face, Body & Hands$14$25Save $11
Best Prime Day haircare deals
If you're suffering with thinning hair, Viviscal may be able to help. The formula uses a special mix of collagen, biotin, zinc, vitamin C, iron and niacin to help stop shedding and promote growth. And now's the time to try it out: for Prime Day, the supplement is $30 off.
"Reduced my hair loss significantly," wrote one happy customer. "I purchased this after noticing significant hair loss after a very stressful period in my life. I didn't expect it to regrow my hair, but I hoped at least it would stop my hair loss. It has stopped the hair loss, and I am noticing hair re-growth after three months of usage."
Pura D'Or Professional Grade Biotin Anti-Hair Thinning Shampoo & Conditioner$38$50Save $12
Best Prime Day beauty tool deals
This FDA-cleared laser device uses red light therapy to stimulate hair follicles and promote hair growth. As board-certified dermatologist Dr. Ife J. Rodney, founding director of Eternal Dermatology + Aesthetics, tells Yahoo Life: "There's a lot of data showing the benefit of using low-level laser light therapy for hair growth — specifically red light," she says. "As part of an overall hair growth regimen, red light therapy can be very useful."
Best Prime Day makeup deals
Ooh-la-la lashes can be yours, too! This clinical-tested, dermatologist-approved serum helps promote the growth of thicker, fuller lashes in four to six weeks.
"I have been using GrandeLash on my lashes for over a year and I can tell you that this product works with consistent use," shared one 5-star fan. "Not to brag, but I am almost 70 years old and get compliments on my eyelashes often. I attribute it to GrandeLash serum."
Laura Geller New York Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation$21$36Save $15
Best Prime Day dental care deals
The iconic Waterpik allows you to feel that just-from-the-dentist sparkle every day, thanks to its pressurized water-flossing technology. It's loved by dentists and shoppers (more than 97,000 at Amazon) alike, too. The professional-grade flosser promises to get your teeth clean and gums flossed — even those hard-to-reach molars.
"Cleans well," wrote a happy customer. "Using the Waterpik tool is a breeze. The water pressure is strong enough to dislodge food particles and plaque, yet gentle enough to avoid any discomfort or bleeding. After using the device, my teeth felt cleaner and my gums felt healthier. Even my dentist noticed less inflammation in my gums!"
