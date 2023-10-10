The best Prime Day Lightning Deals
If you consider yourself a serious shopper, then Prime Day is your jam and Lightning Deals are where you thrive! But for the uninitiated, Lightning Deals are some of the deepest discounts you can find during this mid-summer shopping event — but they only last for a short period of time. That means you need to grab those deals when you see them. Check back here throughout Prime Day — we're keeping our eyes on Lightning Deals and updating this page as new markdowns come in.
Susnwere Durable Cord and Fast Chargers with USB C to Lightning Cable for 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro Max/13/ iPad Pro - 3-Pack 6-Feet$13$16Save $3
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker$22$30Save $8
Glass Water Bottles With Sleeves and Stainless Steel Lids - 6 Pack$22$50Save $28
BEDELITE Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin - 2 Pack$7$15Save $8
Yintar Extension Cord with 6 AC Outlets and 3 USB Ports$12$20Save $7
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream - Anti-Aging Moisturizer for Face and Neck - 2 Pack$35$50Save $15
Today and tomorrow, Prime members have the chance to grab not only ridiculously good Lightning Deals, but major savings on smart TVs and other top tech favorites, home goods, beauty essentials and more. Amazon continues adding deals left and right! Now is the best time to get your hands on bargains before the holiday season — with many products seeing their lowest prices this year. “Amazon tends to offer the best prices on its products during Prime Day and then repeats those deals almost identically during Black Friday,” says Kristin McGrath, a shopping expert at RetailMeNot.
Our editors are working in real time to keep this list updated, so you can check out the top Prime Day Lightning deals without having to endlessly scroll — quality over quantity, right?
The best October Prime Day Lightning Deals
Basically everyone needs a spare charger or two... now you can grab three extra long fast chargers for your iPhone 14 Plus, Pro, Pro Max and more.
This small-but-mighty Bluetooth speaker will shock you with how good the sound is. Add to that the fact it's waterproof and has enough juice from one charge to power along for 24 hours and the deal is a no-brainer.
Need to refresh your supply of emotional support water bottles? This six-pack of gorgeous glass bottles is currently available for 50% off.
"I bought these for my juicer! I put my fresh juice in them. These glass is strong! I’ve dropped a couple times from low heights and they didn’t break," one juice enthusiast says. "The sleeves keeps my juice cold for a couple of hours."
Score half-off a set of silky smooth pillowcases this Prime Day. This satin pillowcase is great for winter hair and skin — and comes in 27 chic colors.
"I bought these pillowcases to prevent my hair from tangling during sleep and they work great. They are soft and very comfortable to sleep on plus look stylish on my bed," One reviewer writes. "You get two in a package and after washing them they still look and feel good as new. I plan to buy a few for gifts since they are packaged nicely and reasonably priced."
This six-foot extension cord is a perfect addition to prep for the coming holiday season. Who doesn't need a spare outlet now and again?
Now that summer is over, stock up on winter skincare with this two-pack of moisturizing retinol cream with aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, and jojoba oil.
"I decided to try this product based on other review comments and I'm glad I did," one reviewer raves. "I've noticed a positive difference and now this item is on my Subscribe & Save list."
