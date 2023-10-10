Prime Day tech deals: Massive savings of up to 75% off Apple, Fire TV and more

Score all of the best Prime Day tech deals here: laptops, video games, and so much more.

Sure, Black Friday is a great time to buy tech — but that's over a month away. Do you have that kind of time? Cuz we sure don't, especially when October Prime Day is happening now and bringing a Thanksgiving-worthy buffet of yummy electronics deals. You can chow down on major savings on everything from laptops to TVs to accessories and more. Need a new Macbook? Step right up. How about a new headset? Happy surprises await. We've scoured Amazon's bounteous bargains to round up those tech deals and many, many more. So scroll on and dig in.

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals

Amazon Amazon Smart Plug $13 $25 Save $12 We'd like to put in a "plug" for this handy-dandy product — it's an ingenious new friend for anyone new to the world of smart-home tech. It makes it easy to control "dumb" appliances through your phone or with your voice through another Alexa device. $13 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 Real talk: If you don't have a 4K TV, there's simply no need to pony up for a streaming device built for that resolution. Instead, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports both 720p and 1080p resolution. This is the lowest price we've seen on this gadget in months — even lower than last Prime Day. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $23 $50 Save $27 This is for you other folks: If you've got a 4K set and are looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the state-of-the-art streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy 4K content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch. $23 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Tablet $40 $60 Save $20 Wouldn't you love to have an entire media ecosystem in your hand? Now you can. Watch your favorite shows, read books through Kindle, and explore the web with the built-in Silk browser. And oh yeah: You're looking at another all-time low price right here! $40 at Amazon

eero Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router $45 $70 Save $25 Does your Wi-Fi go wobbly when you're off in the servants' quarters, the solarium ... or, you know, the kitchen? Resurrect those dead zones with this. It provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage and supports speeds up to 550 Mbps. It also features two Ethernet ports and an array of security features to keep you and your brood safe while browsing. $45 at Amazon

Blink Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) $100 $250 Save $150 This is a Prime time to snag a budget-friendly solution to your home security needs. This kit comes with a trio of cameras, each powered by a pair of (included!) lithium AA batteries, which will dependably stand sentry in the nastiest weather conditions. $100 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple deals

Amazon Apple Watch SE $179 $249 Save $70 Simply put, this is the ultimate in wearable technology. It'll sense your health data (make sure you get those steps in!) store your music, help you find your way with GPS and field your texts and calls. The aluminum case keeps it sturdy, the sleek band makes it sporty. $179 at Amazon

Apple 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad $249 $329 Save $80 The camera on this baby will follow the subject of a video call, making sure they stay in frame. That's just one of many genius features that makes this such a popular tablet with Amazon shoppers. How popular? Try nearly 46,000 five-star fans and counting. $249 at Amazon

Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 Here's one 3-year-old you'll always be happy to have around! Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip, this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. Toddle on over and get yourself one! $750 at Amazon

Best Prime Day TV deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV $130 $200 Save $70 A fantastic viewing and gaming experience doesn't need to cost you an arm and a leg — or even $130. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access all of your favorite streaming services with the touch of a remote, and your purchase (you are going to purchase this, right?) includes six months of MGM+. Not sure what to watch? Let Alexa clue you in. $130 at Amazon

Sony Sony 85" 4K Ultra TV X85K Series $1,398 $2,300 Save $902 There's no day like Prime Day to make that purchase-of-a-lifetime splurge. And, at nearly $1,000 off, snagging this behemoth of a set won't even feel all that splurge-y. Its 60Hz display has up to a 120Hz refresh rate (that's fast) and utilizes Sony's Motionflow XR tech to smooth out the picture, all while producing over one billion different colors. Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos will ensure multiplex-level majesty right in your living room. $1,398 at Amazon

The best Prime Day laptop deals

acer Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Convertible Laptop $180 $280 Save $100 This two-in-one is a fantastic option for anyone on the go. It has a 13.3-inch display with a hefty 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard flash storage, as well as a backlit keyboard. It also includes easy access to Google's suite of apps and a whopping 100 gigs of Google Drive storage. $180 at Amazon

jumper Jumper Laptop $306 $1,300 Save $994 with coupon The Jumper laptop is one of the most bang-for-your-buck machines on the market: 12GB of RAM means lightning-quick processing, a 512GB solid state drive means scads of storage, and a top speed of 2.5GHz is, well, pretty speedy. Our favorite number of all, though? The $900 you'll save this Prime Day. Save $994 with coupon $306 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop $700 $800 Save $100 If you're in the market for something with more power than a Chromebook, this laptop is a great choice. (It's not called "Flex" for nothing, you know.) With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and AMD Radeon graphics, this laptop-tablet transformer is capable of handling quite a bit of processing — and even a little bit of gaming. $700 at Amazon

Best Prime Day earbud and headphone deals

CXK CXK Wireless Earbuds $10 $40 Save $30 with coupon These ridonculously discounted buds can maintain a solid connection at up to 33 feet away, come with 13mm drivers for superb audio, and deliver up to 36 total hours of performance when combined with the case. Save $30 with coupon $10 at Amazon

Amazon Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones $100 $150 Save $50 Sony's been crafting killer cans for as long as most of us have been alive. These are both budget-friendly and higher-end and provide all the audio quality and comfort that this storied brand is known for. These also have up to 35 hours of battery life, with a three-minute quick charge for a single hour of playback time. $100 at Amazon

Beats Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $100 $149 Save $49 Classic meets contemporary with Beats; that's why other brands can only dream of the rabid following this line enjoys. The Solo3s, in particular, show exactly how well-earned that fandom is, with 40 hours of playback time, a comfy, cool design and kickin' sound quality. Better yet, this is the lowest price on record. That means this price is literally un-Beat-able. $100 at Amazon

Bose Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones $219 $329 Save $110 For some audiophiles, it's Bose or nothing. And who can blame them? These fan-favorite cans block out the world's cacophony, so all that exists is you and your music. It doesn't hurt that they're exceptionally comfortable — or that this is their all-time lowest price! What will hurt? If you hesitate on this steal and they sell out. $219 at Amazon

Sony Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones $248 $348 Save $100 Decided to go premium with your next personal-audio purchase? You've come to the right place. Among their many, many other assets, the onboard mic on these phones is perfect for taking calls and cuts out unnecessary background noise, while the cushy ear cups will keep encased in comfort all dang day long. Listen up: These don't go on sale often, so, well, you know what to do. $248 at Amazon

Best Prime Day video game deals

Logitech G Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse $35 $50 Save $15 This mouse comes with 12,000 DPI, six different programmable buttons, 250 hours of battery on a single charge, and it's available in four different colors. Oh, and it's worth noting that this rarely goes on sale, so snatch it up now while you can. $35 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Luna Wireless Controller $40 $70 Save $30 with Prime Try out a ton of games without spending a ton of dough with Amazon's streaming service. This Luna controller is solidly built (and feels a lot like an Xbox controller), and it's all you need to play a huge range of games straight from the Internet. Just make sure you have solid Wi-Fi. Save $30 with Prime $40 at Amazon

Xbox Xbox Core Wireless Controller $55 $65 Save $10 Want a player two? Then you'll need a spare controller, and what better option than this sweet discount on a deep blue controller that can carry you across the universe or help you sail the seas? $55 at Amazon

HyperX HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard $69 $100 Save $31 This 60% keyboard lacks a number pad, but it has mechanical switches to give you greater accuracy in games, as well as anti-ghosting tech that will keep up with you no matter how hard and fast you're pressing the keys. This is a great deal on a keyboard that rarely goes on sale. $69 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.