Prime Day tech deals: Massive savings of up to 75% off Apple, Fire TV and more
Shop these discounts on iPads, Toshiba TVs, Bose headphones.
Sure, Black Friday is a great time to buy tech — but that's over a month away. Do you have that kind of time? Cuz we sure don't, especially when October Prime Day is happening now and bringing a Thanksgiving-worthy buffet of yummy electronics deals. You can chow down on major savings on everything from laptops to TVs to accessories and more. Need a new Macbook? Step right up. How about a new headset? Happy surprises await. We've scoured Amazon's bounteous bargains to round up those tech deals and many, many more. So scroll on and dig in.
Amazon Smart Plug$13$25Save $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite$18$30Save $12
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K$23$50Save $27
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release)$23$50Save $27
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet$40$60Save $20
Amazon Eero Mesh WiFi Router$45$70Save $25
Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen)$100$250Save $150
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition including Kindle Paperwhite (32 GB)$194$258Save $64
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired (White)$270$400Save $130
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$89$129Save $40
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)$199$249Save $50
Apple Watch SE$179$249Save $70
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad$249$329Save $80
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop$750$999Save $249
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series 720p HD smart TV$130$200Save $70
Sony 43" 4K Ultra HD TV X77L Series$398$450Save $52
TCL 50" Class S4 4K LED Smart Fire TV$260$350Save $90
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV$590$800Save $210
Sony 85" 4K Ultra TV X85K Series$1,398$2,300Save $902
Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Convertible Laptop$180$280Save $100
Jumper Laptop$306$1,300Save $994 with coupon
Lenovo 2022 Ideapad 3 Laptop$406$959Save $553
HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop$500$730Save $230
Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop$700$800Save $100
CXK Wireless Earbuds$10$40Save $30 with coupon
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$15$30Save $15 with on-page coupon
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones$45$60Save $15
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones$100$150Save $50
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones$100$149Save $49
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones$219$329Save $110
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones$248$348Save $100
JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones$25$40Save $15
'Just Dance 2023 Edition' for Xbox Series S | X$11$60Save $49
Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse$35$50Save $15
'Riders Republic' for PlayStation 4$14$60Save $46
'Spiritfarer' for PlayStation 4$15$30Save $15
'Star Ocean The Divine Force' for PlayStation 5$25$40Save $15
Amazon Luna Wireless Controller$40$70Save $30 with Prime
'Sonic Frontiers' for Nintendo Switch$32$60Save $28
Xbox Core Wireless Controller$55$65Save $10
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard$69$100Save $31
Best Prime Day Amazon device deals
We'd like to put in a "plug" for this handy-dandy product — it's an ingenious new friend for anyone new to the world of smart-home tech. It makes it easy to control "dumb" appliances through your phone or with your voice through another Alexa device.
Real talk: If you don't have a 4K TV, there's simply no need to pony up for a streaming device built for that resolution. Instead, check out the Fire TV Stick Lite. It supports both 720p and 1080p resolution. This is the lowest price we've seen on this gadget in months — even lower than last Prime Day.
This is for you other folks: If you've got a 4K set and are looking to cut the (cable) cord, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the state-of-the-art streaming sidekick you need. Enjoy 4K content from all of your favorite services (like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime) with just the touch of a button. And feel free to ask Alexa for movie and TV suggestions if you aren't quite sure what to watch.
This is the latest and greatest Dot, outfitted to pump out bigger, better sound than ever before. You know what else is bigger? The discount! This is the lowest price this handy little gadget has ever been.
Wouldn't you love to have an entire media ecosystem in your hand? Now you can. Watch your favorite shows, read books through Kindle, and explore the web with the built-in Silk browser. And oh yeah: You're looking at another all-time low price right here!
Does your Wi-Fi go wobbly when you're off in the servants' quarters, the solarium ... or, you know, the kitchen? Resurrect those dead zones with this. It provides up to 1,500 square feet of coverage and supports speeds up to 550 Mbps. It also features two Ethernet ports and an array of security features to keep you and your brood safe while browsing.
This is a Prime time to snag a budget-friendly solution to your home security needs. This kit comes with a trio of cameras, each powered by a pair of (included!) lithium AA batteries, which will dependably stand sentry in the nastiest weather conditions.
This glare-free e-reader is easy on the eyes and comes with 32GB of RAM, no ads (woohoo!), and a fabric cover to keep it safe. Also easy on the eyes: This fetching 25% discount.
Got a smallish abode but big security concerns? Behold the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Floodlight Cam. This dynamic duo will let you know whenever someone is at your door, and beam 2,000 lumens of light across your backyard, respectively.
Best Prime Day Apple deals
Get a load of these waterproof wireless buds that are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 24 hours of juice with the portable charging pod.
Powerful noise cancellation combines with high quality drivers to deliver an audio experience that's practically unmatched, especially when it comes to in-ear comfort.
Simply put, this is the ultimate in wearable technology. It'll sense your health data (make sure you get those steps in!) store your music, help you find your way with GPS and field your texts and calls. The aluminum case keeps it sturdy, the sleek band makes it sporty.
The camera on this baby will follow the subject of a video call, making sure they stay in frame. That's just one of many genius features that makes this such a popular tablet with Amazon shoppers. How popular? Try nearly 46,000 five-star fans and counting.
Here's one 3-year-old you'll always be happy to have around! Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip, this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. Toddle on over and get yourself one!
Best Prime Day TV deals
A fantastic viewing and gaming experience doesn't need to cost you an arm and a leg — or even $130. Built-in Fire TV functionality means you can access all of your favorite streaming services with the touch of a remote, and your purchase (you are going to purchase this, right?) includes six months of MGM+. Not sure what to watch? Let Alexa clue you in.
This gorgeous set comes packed with features, like Google Assistant and Alexa! The X1 Processor handles motion blur and upscaling will make decades-old content look like it was lensed yesterday. It's even game (heh) for a session with your PS5 console.
Not only does this TV have a massive display, but Dolby Vision, HDR10, Dolby Atmos, and a slew of other advanced featuresmake sure you're getting maximal quality to go along with that quantity. There's even the Auto Game Mode that reduces input lag, and a bezel-free design (translation: there's no space-wasting border around your image — it's all screen!).
Aside from all those impressive-sounding acronyms and abbreviations in this product's name, you'll also get to enjoy the Fire TV Ambient Experience, whereby you can display personal artwork and photos; access to every dang streaming service; and a free half-year subscription to MGM+.
There's no day like Prime Day to make that purchase-of-a-lifetime splurge. And, at nearly $1,000 off, snagging this behemoth of a set won't even feel all that splurge-y. Its 60Hz display has up to a 120Hz refresh rate (that's fast) and utilizes Sony's Motionflow XR tech to smooth out the picture, all while producing over one billion different colors. Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos will ensure multiplex-level majesty right in your living room.
The best Prime Day laptop deals
This two-in-one is a fantastic option for anyone on the go. It has a 13.3-inch display with a hefty 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard flash storage, as well as a backlit keyboard. It also includes easy access to Google's suite of apps and a whopping 100 gigs of Google Drive storage.
The Jumper laptop is one of the most bang-for-your-buck machines on the market: 12GB of RAM means lightning-quick processing, a 512GB solid state drive means scads of storage, and a top speed of 2.5GHz is, well, pretty speedy. Our favorite number of all, though? The $900 you'll save this Prime Day.
Yahoo shoppers have snapped up thousands of these this year, and for good reason: They're not idiots. This is a budget-minded powerhouse that's almost 60% off, for Pete's sake!
It's a tablet! It's a laptop! It's a laplet! It's a tabtop! It's an incredible deal is what it is, coming as it does with a whopping 32GB of RAM, a 1TB solid state drive, and a fingerprint reader. And at $230 off? C'mon — you're making money!
If you're in the market for something with more power than a Chromebook, this laptop is a great choice. (It's not called "Flex" for nothing, you know.) With 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and AMD Radeon graphics, this laptop-tablet transformer is capable of handling quite a bit of processing — and even a little bit of gaming.
Best Prime Day earbud and headphone deals
These ridonculously discounted buds can maintain a solid connection at up to 33 feet away, come with 13mm drivers for superb audio, and deliver up to 36 total hours of performance when combined with the case.
With smart controls on par with Apple's version, a water-resistant build and a case that's designed to fit comfortably in your most discreet pocket, these buds are the whole package.
Do you prefer the feeling and heft of full-sized cans on your ears? Here's your next move. With oversized drivers and ambient noise reduction, these will make you feel like you're right there. Available in black, blue and silver.
Sony's been crafting killer cans for as long as most of us have been alive. These are both budget-friendly and higher-end and provide all the audio quality and comfort that this storied brand is known for. These also have up to 35 hours of battery life, with a three-minute quick charge for a single hour of playback time.
Classic meets contemporary with Beats; that's why other brands can only dream of the rabid following this line enjoys. The Solo3s, in particular, show exactly how well-earned that fandom is, with 40 hours of playback time, a comfy, cool design and kickin' sound quality. Better yet, this is the lowest price on record. That means this price is literally un-Beat-able.
For some audiophiles, it's Bose or nothing. And who can blame them? These fan-favorite cans block out the world's cacophony, so all that exists is you and your music. It doesn't hurt that they're exceptionally comfortable — or that this is their all-time lowest price! What will hurt? If you hesitate on this steal and they sell out.
Decided to go premium with your next personal-audio purchase? You've come to the right place. Among their many, many other assets, the onboard mic on these phones is perfect for taking calls and cuts out unnecessary background noise, while the cushy ear cups will keep encased in comfort all dang day long. Listen up: These don't go on sale often, so, well, you know what to do.
Best Prime Day video game deals
These wired cans deliver great sound quality to help you know exactly when a foe is trying to sneak up on you — plus, the microphone means you'll always be able to let your allies know what's up.
It twerks if you twerk it, so twerk it, you're worth it, with favorite beats from artists like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, and much more.
This mouse comes with 12,000 DPI, six different programmable buttons, 250 hours of battery on a single charge, and it's available in four different colors. Oh, and it's worth noting that this rarely goes on sale, so snatch it up now while you can.
It's a battle royale with a twist! Explore a mind-bending experience with over 20 other players in an all-out race. Glide, snowboard, bike and much more and battle against other players to cross the finish line first.
Take on the role of a guide for the deceased in this gentle, charming game. Grab it for half off before this markdown meets its demise.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force takes an open-world RPG (that's 'role-playing game' for you greenhorns) and gives you freedom of movement in an epic space opera. Save the universe, connect with a huge cast of characters, and experience one of the best games Tri-Ace has produced in years.
Try out a ton of games without spending a ton of dough with Amazon's streaming service. This Luna controller is solidly built (and feels a lot like an Xbox controller), and it's all you need to play a huge range of games straight from the Internet. Just make sure you have solid Wi-Fi.
In the first true open-world Sonic game, explore five different islands and blaze at super speed across the landscape.
Want a player two? Then you'll need a spare controller, and what better option than this sweet discount on a deep blue controller that can carry you across the universe or help you sail the seas?
This 60% keyboard lacks a number pad, but it has mechanical switches to give you greater accuracy in games, as well as anti-ghosting tech that will keep up with you no matter how hard and fast you're pressing the keys. This is a great deal on a keyboard that rarely goes on sale.
