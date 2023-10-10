Prime Day laptop deals: Save up to 75% on Apple, HP, Lenovo and more

If you've been waiting to invest in a new laptop, we've got good news: Prime Day brings some of the lowest prices you'll see all year.

There are loads of savings to be had on all major brands: Apple, MSI, Lenovo, HP. With so many options, from gaming laptops to the ultra-reliable workhorses, we've done the work for you, checking price histories to highlight only the most spectacular sales (like this Acer Chromebook for $180, a record low) and making sure shoppers are doling out those five-star ratings. So whether or not you know your RAM from your processor (see our FAQ, below), you can rest assured these are the best laptop deals to shop.

Best Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Convertible Laptop $180 $282 Save $102 This Chrome OS-based two-in-one (meaning it can be transformed from a laptop into a tablet) is a fantastic option for anyone on the go. It has a 13.3-inch display with 4GB of RAM (see FAQ, below) and 64GB of onboard flash storage, as well as a backlit keyboard. And, this is the lowest price it's ever been — in other words, it's a fantastic deal. $180 at Amazon

Asus Asus C424 Chromebook $212 $250 Save $38 This little machine has double the storage (128GB) of many Chromebooks; you can keep tons of files on the desktop without slowing it down. The screen is particularly well-made, with anti-glare coating that makes it easier to use in sunlight. This is the lowest price we've seen this model since last Prime Day. $212 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 3i Chromebook $255 $290 Save $35 Chromebooks are known to be slim and portable (and this one is definitely that), but what makes this machine truly stand out is the convenience it provides — you can just ask Google Assistant to help you manage different tasks throughout the day. A 15-inch display gives you plenty of screen real estate to work with, while 8GB of RAM (see FAQ, below) and 64GB of storage bring horsepower to the mix. $255 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Windows laptop deals

Sgin Sgin Laptop Computer $290 $967 Save $677 This Prime-only deal is out of this world. You can save almost $700 on a top-rated laptop that has more than enough power for day-to-day use like browsing the web, checking email and more. Down to a palatable $290, it's 70% off. $290 at Amazon

Jumper Jumper Laptop $328 $1,300 Save $972 with coupon The Jumper laptop is one of the most bang-for-your-buck machines on the market. Its inner workings (12GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, it can reach speeds up to 2.5GHz — see FAQ, below) bring plenty of power to handle demanding tasks like Photoshop or video editing. You aren't likely to find another laptop at this price that brings the same value to the table — especially one that's nearly $1,000 off. Save $972 with coupon $328 at Amazon

HP HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 Laptop $760 $850 Save $90 A two-in-one laptop is always a great choice, since you can swap it into a tablet when needed. This one is particularly noteworthy because it comes with an impressive 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD (see FAQ, below) and a fingerprint reader. That puts it on par with higher-end machines, but at a significant discount — you won't find this level of power in other similarly priced laptops. $760 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop $603 $800 Save $197 If you're in the market for something more powerful than a Chromebook, this laptop is a great choice. The laptop-to-tablet transformer is capable of handling quite a bit of processing — and even a little bit of gaming — thanks to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and AMD graphics (see FAQ, below). $603 at Amazon

LG LG Gram Laptop $1,640 $1,900 Save $260 The LG Gram excels at both portability and speed. It has a 4.7GHz processor, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD (see FAQ, below) to keep you going long after other laptops would have given up the ghost. The battery can handle up to 19.5 hours of video playback on a single charge. $1,640 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Apple laptop deals

Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip, this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. The M1 Pro provides better graphics and processing than older Mac models, and any work you want to do (Photoshop, video editing) will be buttery smooth. $750 at Amazon

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Asus Asus TUF F15 Gaming Laptop $800 $1,000 Save $200 The RTX 3050 Ti GPU (graphics card) that sits at the core of this machine will push out incredible graphics and frame rates, while the 16GB of RAM (see FAQ, below) means a great gameplay experience. There's enough onboard storage for multiple games at once, as well as a high refresh rate monitor that will give you an edge in competitive games. $800 at Amazon

Acer Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop $969 $1,200 Save $231 This beast of a machine packs an RTX 4050 — one of the best GPUs (or graphics cards) you can get — into a 17.3-inch frame with 16GB of RAM (see FAQ, below), 1TB of storage and even a backlit keyboard. Basically, everything you could possibly ask for when gaming on the go. Sure, it's a splurge, but it's worth it — especially at the lowest price it's ever been. $969 at Amazon

MSI MSI GF65 Gaming Laptop $1,100 $1,199 Save $99 This powerful gaming laptop has a large screen with a high refresh rate for smooth animations, enough storage for a ton of games and an RTX 3060 — one of the best graphics cards around — to ensure that any games played on it look absolutely stunning. $1,100 at Amazon

FAQ

What is an SSD?

Every computer has a certain amount of storage. These used to be called hard drives (or HDDs), but now a solid state drive (SSD) is the preferred option because it's faster and more reliable. This refers to the number of documents, photos, music, etc. can be stored on a computer and is usually expressed in terms of gigabytes (GBs) or terabytes (TBs).

What is RAM?

RAM is another type of memory. It's temporary, and goes away once the computer is shut down. Think of it like short-term parking at the airport. It's important, especially for tasks that might require more power like a Photoshop project or gaming. Between 8GB and 16GB of RAM is standard for more powerful laptops, while 4GB is standard on Chromebooks.

What is the difference between AMD and Nvidia?

Both companies produce graphics cards, or GPUs. These help computers create better-looking images, and are especially important for gaming. Neither one is better than the other, although some people prefer one company over the other.

