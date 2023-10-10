Prime Day Apple deals: AirPods, iPads and more, including a record-low $750 MacBook

Amazon's second mega sales event of the year — October Prime Day — has landed. And it looks as though the retail giant has taken a big ol' bite out of Apple prices.

While you can find these delicious tech discounts here and there throughout the year, we focused in on the out-of-the-norm price drops. We're talking record lows like this MacBook Air for $250 less.

Instead of trying to hack through the wild west of Prime deals solo, follow our guide to ensure you're not missing out. We've done the due diligence of price matching and checking price histories, after all. And pro tip: The sales only last today and tomorrow and are known to sell out quickly.

Best October Prime Day iPad deals

Apple 2021 10.2-Inch Apple iPad $250 $329 Save $79 What makes this tablet special? The camera will follow the subject of a video call so they always stay in frame. Pretty cool, if you ask us. And that's just one of the many features that make this such a popular tablet with Amazon shoppers, with nearly 25,000 devoted five-star fans. $250 at Amazon

Apple 2022 10.9-Inch Apple iPad Air $500 $599 Save $99 With up to 256GB of storage, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and powerful front and rear cameras, this iPad is a step up from the budget version and packs a lot of power into a slick-looking frame. This is back down to the lowest price we've ever seen, matching last Prime Day. $500 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 Featuring Apple's trademark M1 Pro Chip (a tiny piece of computing hardware that gives this a huge amount of power), this 13-inch laptop is the ultimate in portability and power — its battery will last up to 18 hours on one charge. This discount makes this laptop the most affordable it has ever been, and one incredible deal that you don't want to miss. $750 at Amazon

Apple 2021 Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, Apple M1 Pro Chip) $1,950 $2,499 Save $549 This powerful MacBook has 21 hours of battery life. Though the base version starts with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, you can choose to increase that amount all the way up to 64GB of RAM and a whopping 8TB of storage. It comes with the M1 Pro chip, which means it has a huge increase in performance in terms of processing and graphical power compared to previous generation machines. It hasn't fallen this low in price in over three months. $1,950 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day AirPods deals

Apple Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) $89 $129 Save $40 Get a load of these waterproof wireless buds that are lightweight, boast one-step Bluetooth pairing and give you up to 24 hours of juice with the portable charging pod. There are plenty of reasons why these tiny dynamos have such a loyal following, including their extraordinary battery life (24 whole hours), automatic switching and easy-peasy setup. "When listening to music or podcasts ... you legit can’t hear anything from outside," said this audiophile. "You also don’t need to turn the volume up all the way because the quality is so good, it’s loud enough halfway!" $89 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) $189 $249 Save $60 The AirPod Pros are some of the most comfortable earbuds you'll ever wear. Throw in the superb audio quality, and you'll never want to take them off! These buds have superior audio quality to the basic AirPods, along with a cushy ear tip that blocks out sound and heightens the noise cancellation features. $189 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) $150 $169 Save $19 These third-gen AirPods have personalized spatial audio, a feature that creates a sort of 3D audio experience. In other words, the sound comes from all around and adjusts based on the position of your head. They're both sweat and water resistant and provide up to six hours of listening time on a single charge, or a total of 30 hours with their case. The overall audio quality is slightly higher than the second-generation AirPods, and the actual design of the buds is slightly smaller, too. $150 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones $480 $549 Save $69 An over-ear alternative to traditional AirPods, the AirPods Max can block outside sound and adjust the audio to make you feel like you're in the middle of the action, like sitting in the front row of a concert. The downside? These are a lot less portable (and carry a much higher price tag) than its earbud cousins. $480 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) $199 $249 Save $50 This Apple Watch is the most basic model you can buy, but it's still plenty for the average user — especially when you consider that it has never been more affordable than this! It comes with features like sleep tracking, crash detection, a heart rate monitor, and so much more. $199 at Amazon

Apple Apple Watch Series 8 $319 $399 Save $80 The Apple Watch Series 8 is the second most-recent version of the Apple Watch (with the Series 9 release last month) and has some of the most advanced features of any wearable out there. For example, this can actually take your body temperature, tell you how well you slept, and even detect if you're involved in a car crash. It's durable, too, and swimproof up to 50 meters. This $100 discount is a great deal, and one that isn't likely to be beaten anytime soon. $319 at Amazon

Best October Prime Day Apple accessory deals

Ximytec Apple iPhone Charger $10 $20 Save $10 With over 3,500 perfect ratings, this MFi-certified charger comes with two six-foot chargers for just $5 each during this incredible Prime Day sale. They even come with charging bricks, too — unlike a new iPhone. $10 at Amazon

Apple Apple MagSafe Charger $33 $39 Save $6 Not a fan of cables? No worries — this Apple MagSafe Charger lets you just place your phone on top of it and power up instead of plugging in a Lightning cable. $33 at Amazon

Apple Apple AirTag 4 Pack $89 $99 Save $10 Score four AirTags for just over $22 each in this sweet little price cut for Prime Day. Never again lose your keys, purse and other accessories — Siri can tell you where they are. $89 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.