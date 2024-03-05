Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a big screen from $500

Many of the best TV deals are comprised of brands like LG, Samsung, Hisense, TCL, and Sony. It’s always a steal when you can land one of the best TV brands at a discount, but it’s also a steal when you can land some big savings on a big TV. One of the largest sizes that’s produced in bulk is 75-inches, which means there’s always going to be some great 75-inch TV deals taking place. That’s certainly the case right now, as we’re seeing some of the best 75-inch TV deals we’ve seen in a while. You can score a 75-inch 4K TV for as low as $500 in these deals, and if you’re looking to add some great sound to your setup you can put the savings toward one of the best soundbars under $500.

Hisense A6 75-inch 4K Google TV — $500, was $580

Hisense

Getting a large 4K TV into your entertainment hub is easy and affordable with the Hisense A6. It not only has a great 4K picture, but it can convert older content into 4K as you watch. It has a 60Hz refresh rate that makes it good for watching fast-paced sports and action movies, as it keeps the image from tearing, lagging, or breaking apart. And because it’s a smart TV, you can break the Hisense A6 in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more.

Samsung CU7000 75-inch 4K Tizen TV — $600, was $650

Samsung

The Samsung CU7000 4K TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and it’s able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart capabilities are powered by Tizen. This gives you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. When it comes to compatibility with smart devices, the CU7000 works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED Google TV — $698, was $900

TCL

The 75-inch model of the TCL Q6 is another affordable option if you’re really looking to fill out a home theater. The 75-inch screen utilizes QLED picture technology, which produces one of the best 4K images on the market. It has Motion Rate 240, which combines multiple motion enhancement technologies for motion clarity. This may not sound like much, but it keeps the image looking as good as possible during the fast-paced action of things like movies, sports games, and even video games. The interface for this TV is built on Google TV, which provides easy and helpful access to all of your favorite movies, shows, and live TV.

Sony Bravia XR A80L 77-inch 4K OLED Google TV — $2,700, was $3,000

Sony / Sony

The Sony Bravia A80L is an OLED TV, which means you’re getting some serious picture quality here. It utilizes the Google TV smart platform. This gives you a range of smart features, including hands-free voice controls that allow you to access entertainment, get answers, and control the TV and other smart home devices. Additional smart features include compatibility with Apple AirPlay for streaming pictures, video, or audio directly to the TV from an Apple device. This is also a TV you should consider if you have a PlayStation 5, as it offers extraordinary picture quality and responsive gameplay through features designed exclusively for the Sony PlayStation platforms.

More 75-inch TV deals we love

There are more 75-inch TV deals out there, however, with quite a few of them coming in at less than $1,000. Among them you’ll find brands like Toshiba, LG, Samsung, and Sony, as well as from Roku, which has started packaging its smart TV platform into its own hardware.