Best Samsung TV deals: Save on 4K TVs, QLED TVs, OLED TVs, 8K TVs

Sorting through some of the best TV brands is a great way to start a search for a new TV. Samsung comes in at the top of many people’s list, and the electronics giant has a lot to offer if you’re looking for a new TV for your living room, basement, or home theater setup. Samsung regularly kicks out some of the best TVs you can buy, and it offers some great value as well, as it regularly has models among the best TV deals. Currently you can find a number of Samsung TV deals out there. They include 4K and 8K TVs, as well as TVs utilizing a number of different picture technologies such as OLED and QLED. We’ve tracked down what we feel are the best Samsung TV deals to shop right now, including OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. There is even one Samsung The Frame TV deal. Read onward for more details on how to save, and don’t be shy about making a purchase if you see a deal you like, as there’s no telling how long these deals will last.

Samsung 65-inch QN85C QLED 4K Smart TV — $1,300, was $2,000

We find the QN85C to be sitting at just about the perfect price for a TV right now, while still maintaining the qualities and freshness of a much more quality TV. While it is 4K, it uses mini-LED tech, which allows for fine-tuned light control. Remember that the best QLED TVs are typically renowned more for their brightness than contrast; this tech can tip that need for contrast in the QN85C’s favor. Other great features of this TV include audio with Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, 4K upscaling, and motion acceleration to keep fast moving content smooth.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K Smart TV — $1,500, was $1,700

OLED picture technology is an alternative to all of the QLED TVs we’ve seen so far. It’s every bit as good as QLED, providing incredible detail and unbelievable screen brightness. This TV has a ton of bells and whistles we’ve seen scattered across other Samsung TVs. It has a Neural Quantum Processor for 4K upscaling, Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound to create an immersive audio experience, and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro that keeps your image from lagging or breaking apart during fast-paced action or heavy gaming playback. This TV comes in at a good size at 65-inches, and it’s super slim, making it a good option to put at the center of nearly any home theater.

Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED 4K Smart TV— $1,700, was $2,500

The S95C features premium 4K upscaling and such a high picture quality that, during our Samsung 95C review, our reviewer declared it “the best TV Samsung has ever made.” (At least as of that date in May of 2023). Why? It succeeds really well in dealing with whatever your environment throws at it and, short of a direct hit from a beam of sunlight, you can expect excellent quality. This, when combined with its superb color gamut and Pantone Validated screen, make for an excellent experience. Then, throw in Samsung’s Gaming Hub and the no-recharge-required SolarCell remote and you’ve got an overall splendid TV experience.

Samsung 85-inch QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV — $2,598, was $3,499

What’s the hottest Walmart TV deal going on? It could be this deal on the giant 85-inch QN90C. It features gorgeous colors, intense processing, and a fun combination of great backlighting and intensely dark black colors. Our Samsung QN90C Neo QLED review whined somewhat about the price, but that was a time when the price of the 65-inch version of the TV cost more than the on-sale 85-inch version does now. With price out of the way as a barrier to enjoy the TV, look at features like great pictures quality after minimal fiddling with options, increased screen quality over previous versions, and intense HDR+ quality.

Samsung 75-inch QN900C QLED 8K Smart TV — $4,800, was $6,300

While even the best streaming services might not be pitching out much 8K content, it doesn’t mean you have to settle for less. Using its Neural Quantum Processor 8K, the QN900C will upscale existing content up, giving you a taste of the future on older content and even today’s biggest work that hasn’t yet made the 8K transition. Another win for this TV is the excellent viewing angle it allows. Combining anti-glare technology and Samsung’s Ultra Viewing Angle tech, you can get fantastic color “at any angle, in any light.”

More Samsung TV deals we love

