Best Walmart TV deals: 43-inch 4K TV for $195 and more

There are a lot of TVs to shop among the current Best Buy TV deals and Amazon TV deals, but many of the best TV deals can currently be found at Walmart. You’ll find smart TVs across the board right now at Walmart, including both OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals, as well deals on top TV brands such as Samsung TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals. All sizes are in play as well, including 65-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and even 85-inch TV deals. With so many TVs seeing price drops at Walmart right now, we thought we’d make the shopping process a little easier by rounding up all of the best Walmart TV deals below. Read onward for all of the details on how to save big on a new TV at Walmart.

Hisense 43-inch 4K Roku TV — $195, was $289

One of the best TV brands for value, Hisense is worth checking out, particularly with its Hisense 43-inch Roku 4K TV. A great size for the price, you get all the benefits of a 4K resolution along with HDR and Motion Rate support. The latter means you won’t have to worry about motion blur while you play a game or watch fast-moving action or sports. Plus, get access to the best of Roku, including the free Roku channel while using this TV. Also, the TV works with Google Assistant and Alexa so it’s easy to use and control your TV and other smart home devices.

onn. 75-inch 4K Roku TV — $448, was $498

onn. is a brand turning out some serious value plays when it comes to TVs. Its TVs are incredibly affordable yet produce a high quality image. This TV comes in at 4K resolution and makes for some easy binge watching with convenient access to all of your favorite streaming services through the Roku smart TV platform. And while this onn. 4K TV sin’t likely going to blow anyone away with smart features, it’s a great option if you aren’t trying to build out a serious home theater and simply want to bring some screen real estate to your viewing space.

LG 70-inch 4K webOS TV — $498, was $648

For a large TV at a steep discount, consider this 70-inch TV deal from LG. It includes premium features to enhance your viewing experience. For example, there’s a “Sport Alert” feature that will give you live updates on the scores of ongoing games that you follow so you can choose the best game to watch at any given moment. Gamers, on the other hand, will enjoy the built-in LG game optimizer and dashboard, which includes Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). The LG 70-inch 4K TV is powered by AI from the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor 4K.

Hisense 55-inch U8 4K Google TV — $848, was $1,000

While Hisense has a lot of great budget offerings, you shouldn’t discount its high-end TVs either, especially with these sorts of discounts. Besides running 4k resolution with a massive 1,500-nit peak brightness, it has a native resolution of 144Hz, one of the highest in the market. That also makes it great for gamers who value refresh rate over graphics and who play games competitively, which is excellent, plus the higher refresh rate absolutely helps with watching action films or sports. It also comes with Dolby Vision HDR and a few other great features that are worth checking out.

Vizio 75-inch Quantum Pro QLED 4K Smart TV — $898, was $998

One of the more recent TV releases, the Vizio Quantum Pro QLED 4K Smart TV is a surprising and welcome addition to the TV deals taking place at Walmart. It has enhanced HDR Dolby Vision that offers stunning brightness and expansive colors, and the TV’s wide viewing angles makes it a thrill to watch from any seat in the house. It comes with access to streaming services and other content, including WatchFree+, which is a free TV service that has more than 260 channels and over 6,000 on-demand titles.

LG 65-inch C2 OLED 4K webOS TV — $1,579, was $2,457

OLED TVs don’t have to cost you an arm and a LEG, and this LG C2 OLED TV is the perfect example of that. It, of course, comes with LG’s excellent OLED panel that’s absolutely gorgeous to look at, with better contrast and deeper blacks than you’ll see on any other type of panel. There’s also an internal processor to help adjust the quality of the images and videos that you’re watching on the fly, so you can watch all your content at the quality it’s meant to be seen at, which is a neat addition. As for gamers, this comes with both NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium to avoid things like tearing or ghosting, so it’s a very versatile TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,598, was $3,299

Another excellent OLED TV, the Samsung S90C comes with a few tricks up its sleeve, the most interesting of which is the HDR OLED that has improved contrast and image fidelity. Not only that, but it has a 4K upscaler so you can watch your older content on it, and the Samsung Gaming Hub is perfect for those who don’t have consoles or PCs but still want to game. We also appreciate the fact that it comes with Dolby Atmos and the screen is Pantone Validated, so you know the colors you’re getting on your screen are perfect.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Tizen TV — $1,899, was $2,999

The Samsung Frame is a truly unique TV. When you’re not using it, you can display slideshows so crystal clear they look like framed pieces of art. The TV does this by having a very high quality QLED display, a matte setting and a mode that reduces glare on the screen. It’s very thin so it’s easily mountable on a wall, and you can customize the bezels to match the other framed artwork in your home.

Samsung 85-inch QN90C QLED 4K Tizen TV — $2,198, was $3,499

One of the best QLED TVs, Samsung’s QN90C Neo QLED has top-of-the-line HDR, gorgeous colors, and fantastic features. Our Samsung QN90C review also raved about the TVs improved paneling and overall screen upgrade from the prior version (which suffered at the hands of the anti-glare tech used at the time). Notably, the major “con” in the review was the price, which is considerably lowered now with this deal. The other con, if you’re curious, was a somewhat subjective negative opinion of Samsung’s Tizen OS. This TV excels at what you want TVs to excel at.

Samsung 85-inch QN800C QLED 8K Tizen TV — $3,298, was $5,999

While you aren’t very likely to be able to fully take advantage of this TV for a few years, if you really want something that can run 8k resolutions, then this is it. It certainly makes sense, especially since larger TVs tend to have lower pixel density when using 4k. Luckily, this does have an internal upscaler that will bump stuff up to 8k, which is excellent, and it has all the fun features you’d expect from an incredibly high-end Samsung TV, such as Quantum HDR, Quantum Matrix Pro, and a few other things. There are also some depth enhancement features, and it even has Samsung’s Gaming Hub if you want to go that route when it comes to gaming.

Other Walmart TV deals we love

