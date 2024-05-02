Best 70-inch TV deals: Get a big screen for sports for $420

Big screen TVs are as affordable as ever, particularly when you consider that even the best TVs are regular candidates for a discount. 70-inch TVs make a good size for watching sports, and since most TVs nowadays are smart TVs, they’re also a good option if you’re interested in content like the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. There are a lot of intriguing 70-inch TV deals taking place right now, including on models by some of the best TV brands, including some crossover with the best Samsung TV deals, TCL TV deals, LG TV deals, and Vizio TV deals. Make sure to read our guide on picking the right TV size. If 70-inches isn’t your size, check out our 65-inch TV deals and 75-inch TV deals as well. We’ve rounded up the best 70-inch TV deals currently available, so read onward for more details on how to save.

Insignia 70-inch F30 Series LED 4K TV — $420, was $500

Whether upgrading your home theater or building one from scratch, the Insignia F30 4K TV has everything on the stat sheet. It presents all of your favorite content in breathtaking 4K resolution, and HDR technology provides a wide range of color details and sharper contrast, making movies more immersive and things like sports more impactful. Versatile connectivity ports make it easy to connect home theater peripherals. This TV also offers smart features like Alexa voice control, DTS Studio Sound, and Apple AirPlay. The Insignia 70-inch F30 4K TV is also a Fire TV, which gets you instant access to over 500,000 streaming movies and TV episodes, and access to thousands of channels and apps, including Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

Hisense 70-inch A6 Series LED 4K TV — $480, was $520

Whether you’re a gamer, a sports nut, or a movie buff, the Hisense A6 Series 4K TV has all of the features you need to immerse yourself in all of your favorite content fully. It produces a sharp picture with the stunning clarity of 4K resolution, and to even further increase picture quality, it also supports Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, which produces more lifelike color accuracy, color saturation, and black detail. This TV also has a processor that is capable of upscaling lower-resolution content into 4K in real time, bringing all of your favorite movies and shows from bygone eras into the modern age.

LG 70-inch UQ75 4K TV — $550, was $580

The LG UQ7590 is a great value play. Despite its modest price point, it’s capable of producing a stunning, immersive 4K image. It has an AI processor that enhances picture and sound quality, and webOS 22 allows you to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts and personalized recommendations for every member of your family. It has a game optimizer and dashboard that quickly adjusts settings for gamers, and access to streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max, and many others is built right into the TV’s software. This makes a great TV for budget-minded shoppers who still want to push their home theater experience into deeper levels of immersion.

Samsung 70-inch CU7000 4K TV — $550, was $600

With Samsung almost always among the best TV brands, it manages to deliver even with its more affordable options. The Samsung Cu7000 4K TV delivers amazing 4K picture quality with Crystal UHD technology, and it’s able to upscale older content into the modern 4K resolution as you watch. Its smart capabilities are powered by Tizen, and give you instant access to many of the most popular streaming platforms. This TV works with Alexa, making it easy to integrate your Alexa-enabled devices and expand your smart home setup. It also works with Google Assistant, which allows you to change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with just your voice, as well as Apple AirPlay 2, which allows you to share content from Apple devices on the TV.

Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV — $948, was $1,198

The Samsung 70-inch Q60B QLED 4K TV brings the picture quality of QLED technology to your living room or home theater, which is one of the best picture technologies on the market. This TV can upscale older content into modern 4K clarity right as you watch. This is a good TV option for gamers, as it as the Motion Xcelerator technology in this TV allows you to play games and watch the fast-paced action of movies and sports crisply and clearly. This Samsung 4K TV is also compatible with multiple voice assistants and comes with a SolarCell remote, which allows you to control all of your compatible connected devices, and recharges via solar power, ensuring you’ll never be without life in your remote.

Samsung 70-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV — $998, was $1,198

As owners of any one of the best QLED TVs may attest, QLED technology produces one of the best 4K images available on the market right now. It utilizes dual LEDs and Quantum Dot color to create lifelike images, and an overall immersive home theater experience. This Samsung 70-inch QLED 4K Smart TV does all of that and more, as it’s even able to upscale older content into the modern clarity of 4K resolution. Picture quality is heightened with Quantum HDR technology, and smart TV capabilities include compatibility with voice assistants , object tracking for 3D surround sound, and easy access to built-in streaming services.

