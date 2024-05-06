I just bought my mom this timeless Coach bag for Mother's Day, and it's down to $158 — that's 70% off

We're firmly in May, which means if you haven't figured out what you're getting for Mom — or yourself — for Mother's Day, it's time to get on it. Not to brag, but I got ahead of the game this year to avoid the last-minute scramble, so let me help you out. One of the best places to shop for Mother's Day gifts? Coach Outlet. The deals are consistently great and there's something for everyone. Case in point: The retro-looking brown Meadow Shoulder Bag. Not only is it timeless and versatile, it's 70% off. So, yes, I did snatch one up for my mom!

Why is this a good deal? 💰

When it comes to head-spinning deals, Coach Outlet always comes through. This $528 suede and leather tote bag has been marked down to a ridiculous $158. That's nearly $400 in savings on a high-end bag. When's the last time you've seen a designer deal that good?

Why do I need this? 🤔

A brown leather tote is the most versatile of closet staples, and this this one's no exception. The warm neutral color pairs well with everything from jeans and a white tee to an all-business office look, a flowy sundress or a full-on winter parka. A timeless gift is always the best gift — especially when you're shopping for a mom who says she has everything.

The Meadow's suede-leather construction gives it a cool retro feel. As far as function goes, you should be able to fit everything you need in it without it feeling like an overpacked tote. There are outside and inside zip pockets for smaller valuables like phones, keys and cards, while a second inside pocket can store things like lip balm, a larger wallet, gum and other essentials. The main interior compartment can comfortably fit a laptop, which is all anyone can really ask for in a tote.

How chic and timeless is this brown leather and suede combo? (Coach Outlet)

What reviewers say 💬

With an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, the Meadow is a bonafide hit amongst shoppers.

Pros 👍

"I love this bag," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I love the size. I love the big open space. ... This is my throw-everything-in-and-out-the-door purse."

"The bag is absolutely beautiful, spacious and good both for work and travel," shared another 5-star fan. "Amazing quality. I don't even know what's the difference between Outlet and not, honestly the quality and beauty of the bags are the same for me personally. Well done, Coach."

One reviewer loved the capacious interior: "The bag itself is much bigger than the website says. It says 13 inches wide, but that's at the bottom panel and isn't accurate. The widest part when flat measures 18 inches across, so that definitely makes this more of a tote size. My MacBook Pro fits with plenty of room — I can even zip the top!"

As far as grabbing it for a certain upcoming holiday? Take it from this customer: "Bought this bag for my mother and she was super happy! Loved it!"

Cons 👎

There are a few shoppers disappointed that the Meadow doesn't come with a dust bag. Keep that in mind when it comes to storing your bag!

And if you're not a fan of stiff straps, bear this in mind: "The straps will not lay down — always in the way."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.