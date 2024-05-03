This 'beautiful' 11-piece Carote nonstick cookware set is a steal at $60 — that's a clean 50% off

Preparing homemade meals is so much more enjoyable when you're not cooking with gunky pots and pans. If yours are ready to be replaced, don't go thinking that you have to spend a fortune on a new set, because we've unearthed an insane Amazon deal on a No. 1 bestseller. The pieces in this Carote Nonstick Granite 11-Piece Cookware Set have slick interiors that make them a breeze to clean. But what we're really excited about is that the whole shebang is marked down to just $60 (from $120). That's less than the cost of some single pans!

Why is it a good deal? 💰

This set includes 8-inch and 10-inch frying pans with lids, 2-quart and 3-quart saucepans with lids, a 4-quart sauté pan and two removable handles for easy storage. All this for $60. Our recommendation? Add it to your cart, pronto!

Why do I need this? 🤔

We love nonstick pans for pancakes, eggs or fish — they make cooking easy and cleaning even easier. How easy? You can simply wipe these clean with a damp paper towel. Also, they're made from eco-friendly white granite, making them PFOA-free — meaning their nonstick coating is also non-toxic. They’re also suitable for use on all stoves, including induction models.

You'd think this popular set was made of 24 Carote gold, given its thousands of perfect ratings. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

On top of being a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this set also has garnered nearly 10,000 perfect five-star ratings.

Pros 👍

"I am in love with this cookware," stated one raving reviewer. "Just beautiful around the board. Looks beautiful. Cooks beautifully and the taste is amazing. Easy cleanup and it even goes in the oven. Perfect sizes. Compact, and that removable handle is top-tier. This is the best thing I’ve ever purchased. I feel like I'm in a five-star restaurant every day."

Have we mentioned that these pans are nonstick? "I have not needed any fat in the pans to cook, well.. anything," testified one shopper. "Even with eggs, not even cooking spray! You know how when you're done cooking eggs, you get the dried-on egg chips? Yeah, no more." They added: "The cleaning is so easy too! No soaking. No scrubbing. No power-wash. They wipe right out."

"Beautiful cookware," wrote a final fan. "They're so easy to store with minimal room and very even heat distribution. This is all I use now, except for one cast iron skillet to cook steaks!"

Cons 👎

While shoppers are generally pleased with the cookware and think the detachable handles are fun ... "I made the mistake of leaving the handle on while cooking eggs," explained one. "It was a very short cooking time and it burnt an impression on the outside. The rim of the pan has gouges in it from the handle."

Meanwhile, another shopper mentioned that while the pots are nonstick, they're not non-stain: "There was staining on the inside of the pans and outside while using on my electric flat-top stove after hand washing." So keep that in mind if you have a flat-top stove!

And if your knives are looking a little rusty, this top-rated set is also on sale, for over 50% off.

Amazon Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set $136 $345 Save $209 Over 12,000 Amazon reviewers have given this knife set their five-star seal of approval, and you're gonna love it too! The set comes with a chef's knife, bread knife, santoku knife, serrated utility knife, paring knife and six steak knives. Plus, you'll also get a sharpening steel, a pair of kitchen shears and a stylish wooden block to store everything in. "Finally sharp (and safe) knives," said one thrilled reviewer. "I have been used to ordinary knives until my brother, who is a chef, convinced me to upgrade to Henckels. I must admit I was a bit nervous at first, worrying about cutting myself, but the grip on these knives keeps my hands from slipping. They are extremely sharp and do a great job in the kitchen." $136 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

