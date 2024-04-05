LG TV deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for under $650

Whether you prefer the luxury of a full home theater setup or simply need a TV to stick in the living room, LG makes a great brand to shop. It’s regularly among the best TV brands and offers a huge range of TV models, sizes, and smart features to choose from. Right now it’s worth shopping LG TVs because there are a lot of LG TV deals are going on. Among them you’ll find some of the best TV deals overall, which is why we’ve rounded up all the best LG TV deals in one place. You’ll find them below, as well as some information on which LG TV may make the best fit for your home theater needs.

LG 50-inch Class UR9000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV — $400, was $469

LG Electronics

Powered by LG’s ThinQ AI technology, this immersive TV offers impressive 4K upscaling with HDR10 compatibility to improve your picture. You get webOS 23 for smart streaming right away, with quick cards for navigation shortcuts and a bevy of channels for extra entertainment. The a5 Gen 6 AI processor delivers exceptional performance while watching media, gaming, and beyond. The unique filmmaker mode allows you to experience movies and shows as if you’re the director.

Buy Now

LG 70-inch 70UQ7070 — $558, was $648

Image used with permission by copyright holder

For anyone with a large living room or gaming den, you need the LG 70-inch 70UQ7070. It has plenty of benefits such as LG’s a5 Gen 5AI processor so it’s capable of upscaling and enhancing the picture in the background without you needing to do a thing. If you like to tweak settings though, gamers will love the game optimizer mode which offers up plenty of settings but also does the hard work for you. Active HDR (HDR10 Pro) provides scene-by-scene adjustments with the quality of the picture improved without you noticing the work involved. Plenty of streaming services are catered for here too so it’s a breeze to use.

Buy Now

LG 65-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K UHD Smart TV — $900, was $1,100

LG Electronics

Leveraging Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, and the a7 Gen 6 AI processor, this LG panel delivers vibrant colors, rich contrast, and sharp picture to elevate every single scene you watch. All of that, coupled with virtual 5.1 surround audio, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and advanced gameplay features make this TV stand out, and that’s well before even considering the size. It comes with webOS 23 for streaming right out of the box, and support all your favorite streaming platforms.

BUY NOW

LG 65-inch Class C3 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart TV — $1,600, was $1,700

LG Electronics

The first thing you’ll notice about this gorgeous OLED panel is that it features an ultra slim design with a nearly invisible bezel. That meshes well with the art gallery mode that essentially turns the TV into a piece of fine art when it’s not in use. It’s all powered by the LG a9 Gen 6 AI processor with 4K upscaling, webOS 23, LG ThinQ AI and the magic remote for an incredible experience. The brightness booster, unique filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support offer immersive home theater experiences. Plus, you get ultimate gaming support via the Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync compatibility, with the LG Game Dashboard and Game Optimizer. This is a great TV for standard movies and shows, gaming, fine art, and much more.

Buy Now

LG 42-inch OLED Flex — $2,200, was $3,000

LG Electronics

Billed simply as the LG OLED Flex — with seemingly no mention of size or dimensions — the Flex is a 42-inch curved display in part of LG’s 2023 lineup. It’s called so because, well, it’s a flexible display with a bendable design. At the push of a button you can change the curvature of the screen to adjust viewing angles, with an ergonomic and sleek stand to keep it firmly in place. An ambient-light sensor helps adjust the vibrant backlighting to keep it bright and vivid. It features “super” anti-reflection properties, game optimizations including cloud gaming support via GeForce Now, and powerful entertainment options — all powered by the a9 Gen 5 AI processor.

Buy Now

Other LG TV deals we love

LG is one of the most prolific TV makers of all time, so there are a ton more deals where these came from. Check out these popular deals for more savings: