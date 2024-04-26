Get a youthful glow with this Martha Stewart-approved multitasker from L'Oreal — it's only $13

Some celebs seem frozen in time — they just don't age! — and Martha Stewart is one of them. The 82-year-old loves to show off her youthful skin in "unfiltered" selfies on Instagram. There's no denying how amazing she looks, and we've discovered one of the secrets behind her glowing complexion: L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. It's a No. 1 bestseller at Amazon and it's just $13.

On her website, Martha revealed the 14 beauty products she "swears by," and this glow-enhancing priming lotion is near the top of the list. Her trusted makeup artist of many years, Daisy Toye, said she applies it to Martha's face after SPF to add dewiness and create "a smooth canvas for makeup." Infused with glycerin and shea butter, the lotion aims to hydrate and moisturize the skin while enhancing its natural glow.

The multitasker can be worn on its own for a natural, lit-from-within look or as a primer under foundation if you prefer more coverage. You can also use it to contour your face by applying it to specific areas. It’s available in four shades, ranging from fair to deep, and it can be used on your body too.

Get your glow on like Martha. (Getty Images/Amazon)

Martha’s not the only one who adores this glowy product — more than 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given it their five-star seal of approval. "I've been using this product for seven months and I've been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy," raved one. "I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and I've never felt/looked so sun-kissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!"

"I use this product under my foundation and it gives a natural luminosity to my complexion," wrote another fan. "My 60-year-old skin looks wonderful with either this product under my foundation or on top of my foundation on the high points of my face such as cheekbones, brow area, etc."

Others tried it after seeing Martha's seal of approval. "I heard that this was one of Martha's low-cost beauty secrets ... I've been looking for something that could give me a little sparkle and pop, and this did both," said a five-star reviewer. "Goes on light and has no scent, lasts all day, and I use it with my regular foundation. Love it so much! Gives me a glow that I've been looking for and very natural looking as well!"

Others call this an affordable alternative for Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter — it's about a third of the price. "I initially ordered this because I had seen a few people saying that this was a Charlotte Tilbury dupe, and may I say it definitely is, and it is beautiful!" said one happy shopper. "I wear this under a BB cream or even wear it by itself because it evens out my skin tone! I love it and have even ordered another because I use it so often. It makes your skin look so healthy and naturally glowy."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.