Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and other celebs swear by these 10 drugstore beauty products — and they're all under $20 at Amazon

From Nicole Kidman's neck serum to Pamela Anderson's favorite lip balm, these are the beauty secrets we can afford. (Getty/Amazon)

When your face is what pays the bills, you want the best your money can buy — my mind has been blown by the price tag of creams that A-listers use — but some celebs are just like us and want something that works. We've been surprised at some of the drugstore beauty celebs we've found while scouring the internet for deals — they're all shockingly affordable. We're talking about things like Drew Barrymore's favorite cleansing pads for $9 and Martha Stewart's go-to facial spray for $14! There's so much more so we put together a list of celeb-approved products under $20, all available on Amazon.

If your eyes could use a bit of brightening, this is the serum Eva Longoria says "feels so delicious."

The Desperate Housewives star has been a spokesperson for the brand since 2005, and at 47, she looks pretty darn good. We'll take her word for it.

Dr. Hauschka Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm $17 This balm uses natural plant extracts to renew and moisturize dry lips. On top of the soothing and rich texture, it also has a warm floral scent. $17 at Amazon

Pamela Anderson can't get enough of this lip balm. She showed off everything she keeps in her purse to British Vogue and she says this lip balm gets a lot of action noting “very used, almost empty.”

Julia Roberts loves this ultra-rich cream, formulated with nourishing natural ingredients like extracts from rosemary, chamomile and pansy in a base of sunflower and sweet almond oils. It's safe for use on any skin type and on any area of the body. No need for a facial moisturizer and a separate body lotion!

“I put it on my hands after I wash the dishes, and wind up putting it on my elbows and feet," Roberts said. "Before you know it, I’ve squeezed this poor little green tube into a twist.”

You might not be familiar with this product. The main ingredient is something Salma Hayek swears by. "I use an ingredient called Tepezcohuite that's used in Mexico for burn victims because it completely regenerates the skin," Hayek told Elle Magazine. "Some of the ingredients, when I took them to the American labs, they were like 'Oh my god! How come nobody is using this?' This is why I have no Botox, no peels, no fillings."

It's no surprise that Kim Kardashian travels luxe — she does have a cashmere-covered $150 million private jet she playfully dubbed "Kim Air," after all. Curiously, her travel makeup bag is anything but. While promoting her brand new Skkn by Kim vanity bag on Instagram Reels, she allowed us a peek into her current Chanel one, and perched at the very top was a bottle of her self-tanner.

Drew Barrymore signals the start of her beauty routine with a wave of a reusable Garnier cleansing pad — because good skin starts with a gentle cleansing (and a good conscience begins with Earth-friendly choices).

Pimples don't just afflict teenagers — they plague us adults, too. And when Jennifer Aniston feels that first tingle of torment, the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion is what she reaches for.

"First I roll my eyes and get annoyed, and usually I will put some sort of a drying lotion on," she told Elle Magazine. "I don't pick it, although I used to. Mario Badescu has a great drying lotion that I used for years and years. I had a facial there in like 1995 and I've been using it ever since. I switch it up though. It's like switching up your exercise."

CeraVe CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser $15 $18 Save $3 Cerave Hydrating Facial Cleanser gives your skin a deep cleanse without stripping it of essential vitamins and nutrients — it's packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin, which hydrate the skin. The wash is non-foaming, but it has a lotion-like texture that smooths the skin as you wash. $15 at Amazon

Olivia Wilde is one of the brand's many fans. "I use the cheapest possible skin care — not because it's cheap, but because it's the best," Olivia Wilde said. "Dermatologists have recommended it for years and I've never paid attention. But recently I started using Cetaphil cleanser and CeraVe moisturizer. They're gentle and simple."

Jennifer Garner has long been a fan of Neutrogena’s affordable yet effective products, so much so that she has been a longtime ambassador for the brand. Last year, the actress shared with InStyle magazine that the Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer is one of her favorites from the skincare brand.

“I can instantly tell the difference — it just looks fresh and plump and better. There are all these little micro-lines that once I put this on, they go away," she said. "This is 48 hours of moisture that you're locking in with one thing, and then I don't have to worry about it…I think it's my favorite product we've ever put out.”

Carmela Barabas told British Vogue about Martha's love for the Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater — she should know, she’s Martha’s fave facialist at the Mario Badescu salon in New York City. Martha likes it for reviving dehydrated skin, but it can also soothe irritated and sensitive complexions, thanks to aloe. This formula contains clarifying thyme extract and rosewater which can reduce redness and puffiness. Use on its own or as a setting spray after you've applied your makeup.

