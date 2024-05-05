I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Way Day 2024 sale — prices start at just $8

Let me get right to it: Wayfair's Way Day sale, which runs through Monday, May 6, is a homeowner's dream. I'm an interior designer and there's no better time or place to get serious style-bang for your buck — use the mega-discount event as an opportunity to clean, organize and replace all that is worn in your house (or at least, what no longer brings you joy). I've used my expert eye to dig around the site and curate some of the best Way Day deals. I was amazed to see up to 80% off everything from rugs and couches to home decor and outdoor furniture.

In the market for a new floor covering? You can save over $2,000 (yes, really!) on a wool rug from Kelly Clarkson Home. Looking to upgrade the bedroom? Start with this velvet bed with a tufted headboard for just $167 (that's over 75% off). There's even pretty sheer curtains on sale for only $8 a panel. And don't even get me started on the amazing outdoor furniture finds!

My best advice: Don't dilly-dally because these bargains are sure to be scooped up fast! Looking for more great deals? Check out our full list of Way Day 2024 deals here.

Living room deals

Wayfair Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa $290 $739 Save $449 Sofa by day, twin bed by night — you can easily turn your den, office or living room into additional sleeping quarters with this streamlined sofa that's over 60% off for Way Day. Dressed in stain and mildew-resistant linen, it's also ideal for your finished basement. I personally love the navy color, but you can also choose from light gray, dark gray and mustard. $290 at Wayfair

Wayfair Sand & Stable Hertford Accent Chair $124 $160 Save $36 I'm drawn to mid-century modern furniture — its vintage-inspired angles give it character and evoke feelings of time-worn comfort. The price of this armchair is just as comforting at just $124. The linen-blend upholstery and thick foam cushions provide a pleasant seating experience. It even includes a matching throw pillow. $124 at Wayfair

Wayfair Etta Avenue Hendrix Upholstered Barrel Chair $170 $400 Save $230 Add a touch of feminine flair to your space with this pink velvet occasional chair, or opt for one of the bevy of colors available. Channel-backed with a scalloped edge, this chair will be charming in the corner of your boudoir or as a pair in your home office. Enjoy 50% off. $170 at Wayfair

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Adagio Pedestal End Table $170 $652 Save $482 Save a bundle — over 70% — on an end table that works in the den, bedroom or formal living room. Boasting a lovely silhouette, the curves are classic and stately, while the finish is natural and rustic, allowing this piece to blend in just about anywhere. The top is big enough to keep an accent lamp or plant. $170 at Wayfair

Wayfair Wade Logan Michaelson 71-Inch'Media Console $217 $479 Save $262 If something more mod is your jam, this sleek console fits the bill. Store your cable box or video game consoles on the shelves, or, better yet, add books and accessories to dress up the media unit. Available in various finishes, I'm digging this fresh white for spring. Tapered walnut legs give it a mid-century edge. $217 at Wayfair

Kitchen and dining room deals

Wayfair Kelly Clarkson Home Laurie Carved Crystal Light $113 $240 Save $127 I can't get enough of this crystal chandelier that will instantly add some much-needed flair to your dining room. This fixture, over 50% off, is perfect for rooms with low ceilings — it adds the drama of a chandelier when you just can't afford to spare the headroom. $113 at Wayfair

Wayfair Everly Quinn Brocklehurst Metal Bar Cart $47 $59 Save $12 Who doesn't love the charm of a bar cart? It adds convenient storage space to your kitchen while doubling as a server — this piece even has slots to hold wine bottles and glasses. Wheel it to wherever you're entertaining. Choose from three different finishes (black, gold and white). $47 at Wayfair

Bedroom deals

Wayfair Lark Manor Aleiny Velvet Bed with Upholstered Headboard, Queen $163 $800 Save $637 Give your primary or guest bedroom the upgrade it deserves with this steal of a platform bed — it's nearly 80% off. No boxspring is required (a plus in my book!) and it adjusts to three different heights, accommodating both your size and that of your mattress. Lush velvet and bespoke tufting and nailheads add elegance. $163 at Wayfair

Wayfair Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser $246 $689 Save $443 I love this dresser for its ample drawer space and sharp good looks — mid-century style shines through the clean lines and dark-color veneers. It's the ultimate way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage. Grab one while it's over 55% off. $246 at Wayfair

Wayfair Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand $98 $272 Save $174 Save 64% on this sophisticated nightstand that works well with a number of bedroom styles. Brass accents give it a touch of glam and a deep drawer allows you to keep things tidy. I'm a fan of the white finish, but you can also grab it in black, gray, stone blue, teal and more. $98 at Wayfair

Home decor deals

Wayfair Wayfair Basics Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panel $8 $16 Save $8 You can't beat the price on these sheer curtain panels. Whether you switch out heavy drapes for lighter curtains in spring or you're a year-round fan of sheers that filter light and give each room a peaceful glow, these panels, down from $16 apiece to just $8, are a total win. $8 at Wayfair

Wayfair Nina Ceramic Temple Jar with Lid $44 $134 Save $90 Allow me to impart one of my best-kept accessory secrets — the ginger jar. Chinoiserie lends itself to so many styles, from preppy coastal to classic traditional. Much-needed curves in an otherwise room full of rectangles, it will add just the right pop to your dining table or buffet. This gold-tipped version is a steal at this price, saving you 65%. $44 at Wayfair

Wayfair Trent Austin Design Distressed Migel Wood Flat Mirror $110 $399 Save $289 One of my favorite designer's tricks is to add a mirror to every room. Mirrors not only break up your art collection, but they reflect the light, adding an open and airy feeling to even the darkest of spaces. Score over 70% off this one that works as a full length in your dressing area or entry (or use horizontally above the fireplace or sofa). $110 at Wayfair

Wayfair Birch Lane Seagrass Basket Set, 3-Piece $71 $181 Save $110 Trust me, you can never have too much storage, and spring is the season to get organized. Use this trio of natural seagrass baskets for laundry, throw blankets or shoes by the door. I love how they channel great boho or coastal vibes. $71 at Wayfair

Outdoor furniture deals

Wayfair Lark Manor Anastase Sectional with Cushions, 10-Piece $2,570 $5,278 Save $2,708 Here's an easy way to create a larger outdoor space this summer that's as well-appointed as your living room. This navy set can comfortably seat seven so you can hang with family or friends well into those summer evenings. It includes a sectional, ottoman and two tables — one even opens to use as storage for pool gear and beach towels. $2,570 at Wayfair