I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from Wayfair's Way Day 2024 sale — prices start at just $8
The Wayfair Way Day sale is one of my favorite discount events of the year! I've scoured the virtual aisles to find the best deals for every room of your house.
Let me get right to it: Wayfair's Way Day sale, which runs through Monday, May 6, is a homeowner's dream. I'm an interior designer and there's no better time or place to get serious style-bang for your buck — use the mega-discount event as an opportunity to clean, organize and replace all that is worn in your house (or at least, what no longer brings you joy). I've used my expert eye to dig around the site and curate some of the best Way Day deals. I was amazed to see up to 80% off everything from rugs and couches to home decor and outdoor furniture.
Mistana Aria 77" Round Arm Convertible Sofa$290$739Save $449
Sand & Stable Hertford Accent Chair$124$160Save $36
Etta Avenue Hendrix Upholstered Barrel Chair$170$400Save $230
Kelly Clarkson Home Adagio Pedestal End Table$170$652Save $482
Wade Logan Michaelson 71-Inch'Media Console$217$479Save $262
Everly Quinn Kshaun Swivel Adjustable Height Stool, Set of 2$99$120Save $21
Kelly Clarkson Home Laurie Carved Crystal Light$113$240Save $127
Everly Quinn Brocklehurst Metal Bar Cart$47$59Save $12
Lark Manor Aleiny Velvet Bed with Upholstered Headboard, Queen$163$800Save $637
Wayfair Sleep 8-Inch Plush Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen$150$270Save $120
Wayfair Basics 1800 Series Sheet Set, Queen$18$42Save $24
Mercury Row Helmick Six-Drawer Dresser$246$689Save $443
Westerleigh 1-Drawer Nightstand$98$272Save $174
Wayfair Basics Sheer Voile Rod Pocket Curtain Panel$8$16Save $8
Kelly Clarkson Home Eris Hand Tufted Wool Floral Rug, 8'6" x 11'6"$450$2,719Save $2,269
Nina Ceramic Temple Jar with Lid$44$134Save $90
Trent Austin Design Distressed Migel Wood Flat Mirror$110$399Save $289
Birch Lane Seagrass Basket Set, 3-Piece$71$181Save $110
Lark Manor Anastase Sectional with Cushions, 10-Piece$2,570$5,278Save $2,708
Kelly Clarkson Home Valentin Striped Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug, 8'10" x 12'$123$505Save $382
Beachcrest Home Propane Outdoor Fire Pit$170$510Save $340
Erommy Aluminum Patio Gazebo$659$1,100Save $441
In the market for a new floor covering? You can save over $2,000 (yes, really!) on a wool rug from Kelly Clarkson Home. Looking to upgrade the bedroom? Start with this velvet bed with a tufted headboard for just $167 (that's over 75% off). There's even pretty sheer curtains on sale for only $8 a panel. And don't even get me started on the amazing outdoor furniture finds!
My best advice: Don't dilly-dally because these bargains are sure to be scooped up fast! Looking for more great deals? Check out our full list of Way Day 2024 deals here.
Living room deals
Sofa by day, twin bed by night — you can easily turn your den, office or living room into additional sleeping quarters with this streamlined sofa that's over 60% off for Way Day. Dressed in stain and mildew-resistant linen, it's also ideal for your finished basement. I personally love the navy color, but you can also choose from light gray, dark gray and mustard.
I'm drawn to mid-century modern furniture — its vintage-inspired angles give it character and evoke feelings of time-worn comfort. The price of this armchair is just as comforting at just $124. The linen-blend upholstery and thick foam cushions provide a pleasant seating experience. It even includes a matching throw pillow.
Add a touch of feminine flair to your space with this pink velvet occasional chair, or opt for one of the bevy of colors available. Channel-backed with a scalloped edge, this chair will be charming in the corner of your boudoir or as a pair in your home office. Enjoy 50% off.
Save a bundle — over 70% — on an end table that works in the den, bedroom or formal living room. Boasting a lovely silhouette, the curves are classic and stately, while the finish is natural and rustic, allowing this piece to blend in just about anywhere. The top is big enough to keep an accent lamp or plant.
If something more mod is your jam, this sleek console fits the bill. Store your cable box or video game consoles on the shelves, or, better yet, add books and accessories to dress up the media unit. Available in various finishes, I'm digging this fresh white for spring. Tapered walnut legs give it a mid-century edge.
Kitchen and dining room deals
These stools are a steal at just $50 a pop — they'll quickly level up your kitchen island or home bar area. The velvet fabric is comfortable to sit on, while the gold-finish metal legs provide support with a convenient footrest. Available in five neutral tones.
I can't get enough of this crystal chandelier that will instantly add some much-needed flair to your dining room. This fixture, over 50% off, is perfect for rooms with low ceilings — it adds the drama of a chandelier when you just can't afford to spare the headroom.
Who doesn't love the charm of a bar cart? It adds convenient storage space to your kitchen while doubling as a server — this piece even has slots to hold wine bottles and glasses. Wheel it to wherever you're entertaining. Choose from three different finishes (black, gold and white).
Bedroom deals
Give your primary or guest bedroom the upgrade it deserves with this steal of a platform bed — it's nearly 80% off. No boxspring is required (a plus in my book!) and it adjusts to three different heights, accommodating both your size and that of your mattress. Lush velvet and bespoke tufting and nailheads add elegance.
For a complete bedroom makeover, grab a new mattress while you're at it. I'll about the memory foam these days and this 8-inch think option with low motion transfer has a cool gel to keep you comfy and a jacquard cover to retain mattress freshness. At this low price, it should be a done deal.
Nearly 60,000 Wayfair shoppers give these easy-care microfiber sheets (now 55% off) five stars. They wash with less wrinkles — a big plus! — and are available in every size and a ton of colors. The queen set comes with one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and four pillowcases.
I love this dresser for its ample drawer space and sharp good looks — mid-century style shines through the clean lines and dark-color veneers. It's the ultimate way to amp up your bedroom or hallway storage. Grab one while it's over 55% off.
Save 64% on this sophisticated nightstand that works well with a number of bedroom styles. Brass accents give it a touch of glam and a deep drawer allows you to keep things tidy. I'm a fan of the white finish, but you can also grab it in black, gray, stone blue, teal and more.
Home decor deals
You can't beat the price on these sheer curtain panels. Whether you switch out heavy drapes for lighter curtains in spring or you're a year-round fan of sheers that filter light and give each room a peaceful glow, these panels, down from $16 apiece to just $8, are a total win.
Digs from a diva — grab this hand-tufted, jewel-toned beauty from Kelly Clarkson Home. Just like the star, this floor covering shines bright with its navy background and hues of greens, yellows and reds. It's a conversation starter when you have guests over; they won't believe that you scored it for over $2,000 off. (Thanks, Way Day!)
Allow me to impart one of my best-kept accessory secrets — the ginger jar. Chinoiserie lends itself to so many styles, from preppy coastal to classic traditional. Much-needed curves in an otherwise room full of rectangles, it will add just the right pop to your dining table or buffet. This gold-tipped version is a steal at this price, saving you 65%.
One of my favorite designer's tricks is to add a mirror to every room. Mirrors not only break up your art collection, but they reflect the light, adding an open and airy feeling to even the darkest of spaces. Score over 70% off this one that works as a full length in your dressing area or entry (or use horizontally above the fireplace or sofa).
Trust me, you can never have too much storage, and spring is the season to get organized. Use this trio of natural seagrass baskets for laundry, throw blankets or shoes by the door. I love how they channel great boho or coastal vibes.
Outdoor furniture deals
Here's an easy way to create a larger outdoor space this summer that's as well-appointed as your living room. This navy set can comfortably seat seven so you can hang with family or friends well into those summer evenings. It includes a sectional, ottoman and two tables — one even opens to use as storage for pool gear and beach towels.
Woven of polypropylene plastic, this rug will last while providing just the right style to your outdoor patio or your interior sunroom, playroom or den. Strie fibers create a worn-in look, synonymous with Kelly Clarkson's vintage vibes. Save a hefty 63% and ground your outdoor living space with this warm and inviting rug.
If you're anything like me, springtime means a time to head back out to the patio for nighttime socializing. Save over 65% on this propane-fueled pit that'll provide all the heat you'll need with ambiance to spare. Its square body and natural wood finish adds rustic charm. (Check out our other editor-approved fire pits here.)
A gazebo not only provides much-needed shade for your family and guests, but a party-like atmosphere right in the comfort of your backyard. Sized at an ample 13' x 10', a seating set or large dining table fits easily beneath this coveted shade provider. Privacy curtains and netting are included.