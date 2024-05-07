Best Sony TV deals: Save on best-in-class 4K TVs and 8K TVs

Sony has been one of the best TV brands around the globe for decades, and it currently makes some of the best TVs you can buy. This is true whether you prefer 4K or 8K resolution, as well as OLED or QLED picture technologies. But despite its popularity among home theater shoppers, Sony doesn’t price its products out of range for most people. You can almost always find something by Sony among the best TV deals, and there are quite a few Sony TV deals worth taking a look at right now. We’ve tracked down the best Sony TVs among OLED TV deals and QLED TV deals. While there aren’t currently any Sony 8K TV deals to shop, you’ll find a wide selection of Sony 4K TVs below, as well as some information on which may make the right centerpiece for your home theater.

Sony 55-inch X80K 4K Google TV — $600, was $650

Another TV that performs much better than its cost suggests is the X80K. Customers rate it near flawlessly for picture quality, which is enhanced by both the 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro, a system that allows over a billion colors to be used by the X80K’s LED screen. You’ll also get a 120Hz refresh rate enhanced by Motionflow XR tech to get even the fastest moving items on your screen a crisp look.

Sony 65-inch X77L 4K Google TV — $650, was $680

While this TV will look understated on this list, due to its price, it is actually hard to overstate how beloved this TV is for its affordability and budget beauty. Even at this price point, Sony delivers premium 4K upscaling powered by its 4K X-Reality PRO 4K reference database. If you own a PS5, you’ll appreciate the Sony exclusive automatic HDR tone mapping that changes up the TV’s setting automatically when you play PS5 games, giving you the best possible settings. Furthermore, this is a Google TV, so you’ll have the opportunity to use over 10k apps on your new Sony TV.

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K Google TV — $1,200, was $1,600

The Sony Bravia lineup offers a range of features and sizes, with this 55-inch A75L offering a good balance of capability and affordability. You’ll get plenty of smart features with this TV, including built-in access to streaming services, perfect integration with PlayStation 5, and a processor that delivers wide dynamic contrast. You’ll also get OLED picture technology, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and even more technology that helps produce a great 4K image.

Sony 65-inch Bravia XR X93L 4K Google TV — $1,700, was $1,800

The Sony X93L is another from Sony’s Bravia lineup. It offers a display powered by Mini-LED technology and comes in at 4K resolution. It has more smarts than you’ll find in many smart TVs, with a Cognitive Processor XR that delivers a picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness. Sony actually considers this a premium smart TV, and with Google’s smart OS powering things you should have no problem tracking down your favorite movies and shows, even if you access them through various streaming services.

Sony 85-inch Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV — $2,000, was $2,200

Sony’s X90L is a phenomenal TV that consistently produces high-accuracy pictures with delightful, vibrant colorations. Our X90L review had a lot to say about the TV, especially from a reviewer that had a not-so-spectacular experience with the standard X90. This TV, however, is the “best choice for budget-conscious videophiles” and was totally worth it at sticker price even though it cost a hundred or two more than the similarly good competition. At a few hundred off, now, you can do the math. This TV includes Dolby Vision, free Bravia Core credits for IMAX Enhanced movies on demand, and intense gaming quality.

Other Sony TV deals we love

